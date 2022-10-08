ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Records from Florida raise new questions about DeSantis’s migrant flights

In the request for bids to spherical up migrants to move throughout the nation, the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was unequivocal: The successful contractor wanted to fly out unauthorized new arrivals discovered within the state. The parameters, laid out by the Florida Department of Transportation and disclosed...
Food assistance program approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Emergency assist for households impacted by Hurricane Ian is on its manner. Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — also referred to as D-SNAP — will present meals assistance to Floridians in choose counties, News4JAX sister station WKMG-TV reported Saturday. The program is damaged down...
Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — An military of 42,000 utility employees has restored electrical energy to greater than 2.5 million companies and houses in Florida since Hurricane Ian’s onslaught, and Brenda Palmer’s place is amongst them. By the federal government’s rely, she and her husband Ralph are a part of a hit story.
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian | News

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents have been allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the catastrophe is not over. Many of the properties nonetheless standing on Estero Island lack primary providers, so transportable...
Florida nears 82,000 COVID-19 deaths

TALLAHASSEE – Florida is nearing 82,000 resident deaths from COVID-19 for the reason that pandemic began in 2020, whereas the numbers of newly reported circumstances proceed to drop, in accordance with information launched Friday by the Florida Department of Health. The information confirmed that a reported 81,661 residents had...
Florida began soliciting migrant flight prices in July, documents show

The Florida Department of Transportation began soliciting bids to fly migrants to cities together with Boston and Los Angeles beginning in July, in accordance with documents obtained by ABC News. “The Department of Transportation (“Department”) manages a program to relocate out of the State of Florida foreign nationals who are...
Florida Property Owners Await OK to See Ian Damage

FORT MYERS BEACH, Florida — William Wellema has been residing beneath a bridge for 4 days, ready to get to Fort Myers Beach on Florida’s Estero Island to see if his trip dwelling survived Hurricane Ian. On Friday, he was past pissed off as he continued to await permission to drive throughout.
Heads up on a late Summer Heat Wave Oklahoma!

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Heads up on a late Summer Heat Wave Oklahoma!. The Summer higher stage ridge is getting stronger and proper on high of Oklahoma right through most of subsequent week. Expect excessive temps effectively into the 90s and possibly close to file highs. Eventually a sequence...
We recommend in the race for Texas House District 115

Democrat Julie Johnson does her homework. The two-term state consultant is extra progressive than most Texans, however she understands the points and is aware of how one can mobilize authorities assets to resolve issues. Though we are able to’t endorse all her insurance policies, she will get our suggestion in opposition to Republican challenger Melisa Denis.
What is Indigenous Peoples’ Day?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The push to honor Native Americans as an alternative of Christopher Columbus is gaining momentum. President Biden simply turned the primary president to acknowledge Indigenous Peoples’ Day. He signed a proclamation saying it is not going to change Columbus Day however will probably be celebrated on the identical date.
