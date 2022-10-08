ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

kwos.com

New talk on keeping a JCMO city govt. pay raise

Jefferson City’s Council is set to debate if this years’ city employee pay raise will stay on the books. Those staffers got a $2000 raise and a one – time $2500 payment. Mayor Carrie Tergin says the raise was only approved until the fiscal year ends next month …
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia firefighters union upset with city’s fire chief selection process

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The union representing the Columbia Fire Department is speaking out Wednesday, saying there has been a lack of communication from the city manager on the process of hiring a new fire chief. Zack Privette -- president of the Columbia Professional Fire Fighters -- said since the city named the three finalists for the The post Columbia firefighters union upset with city’s fire chief selection process appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Raytown, Missouri – October 7, 2022

Yesterday Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made four stops to talk to voters – in Jefferson City, California, Warrensburg, and Raytown – on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. Yesterday evening in Raytown, for a crowd of approximately 75 individuals at the Breakfast & Lunch...
RAYTOWN, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

MDC congratulates 17 new conservation agents on their 2022 graduation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates 17 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy. The agent class of 2022 took the Conservation Agent’s Oath during a special graduation ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Settlement reached in compensation for Shepard to Rollins Trail property

A settlement has been reached in the city’s case to determine fair compensation for property condemned to build the Shepard to Rollins Trail. The case between the City of Columbia and Sutu Forté’s It’s Our Wild Nature organization was set for a three-day jury trial beginning Wednesday, but both parties reached a settlement late last week.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Missouri Task Force One to return home from Florida Wednesday

BOONE COUNTY — After responding to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Missouri Task Force One is headed home. According to the Boone County Fire Protection District's Facebook page, the type III team completed their last assignment to search a large condominium complex in Fort Myers Beach on Friday.
Awesome 92.3

What Foods Are Missouri Best Known For? Perhaps These 11 Items

When I first arrived in Sedalia, I was encouraged to try as many local restaurants as I could. That is usually a safe bet to gauge what foods are best and what a town is known for. It got me to thinking, what foods are Missouri known for? To compare, my own state of Illinois, I would say Deep Dish pizza, Italian beef, Polish sausage and Chicago Hot Dogs. From a little research, these 11 items would be mentioned for Missouri. See if you agree.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Callaway County church receives new foundation after 135 years

CALLAWAY COUNTY - High Point Community Chapel, a 135-year-old church in Callaway County, received a new foundation over the past couple of months, and the historic building was able to be preserved in the process. This church was established back in 1887, 66 years after Missouri was granted statehood. The...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Live At Sunrise crew celebrates National Cake Decorating Day in studio

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Monday is National Cake Decorating Day and the Live At Sunrise crew put on their aprons and got to decorating in studio. Alanna Ti'a, owner of Sugar, Butter & Four based in Columbia, started making cakes for her children's birthday and turned her passion into a business.
COLUMBIA, MO
KRMS Radio

UPDATE: Early Morning Drug Bust at Osage Beach Motel

A routine overnight check of an Osage Beach business comes to an end with one suspect in custody and a continuing search for a second suspect. Sergeant Scott Hines, from the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, says the sequence of events at the motel in the 54-hundred block of the Osage Beach Parkway started with a license plate reported stolen out of Columbia on a vehicle which was also reported as stolen…
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT announces road closures in Audrain County next week

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation announced road closures in Audrain County next week for culvert replacements, according to a press release. Route EE: Will be closed from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct.11 from Highway 124 to Highway 112 . Route C: Will be closed from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 11-13 from Route T to Highway The post MoDOT announces road closures in Audrain County next week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Annual Walk to End Alzheimer's breaks participant record this year

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are over 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s and 120,000 of them are living in Missouri. On Saturday, family and friends rallied together at Memorial Stadium for the 14th Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Fundraiser. According to event organizers this year’s...
COLUMBIA, MO

