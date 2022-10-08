Read full article on original website
kwos.com
New talk on keeping a JCMO city govt. pay raise
Jefferson City’s Council is set to debate if this years’ city employee pay raise will stay on the books. Those staffers got a $2000 raise and a one – time $2500 payment. Mayor Carrie Tergin says the raise was only approved until the fiscal year ends next month …
Jeff City Airbnb Features Maybe the Best Private Pool in Missouri
If pools are your priority when seeking some relaxation time, boy have I found a Missouri place for you. It's a villa in Jefferson City and it just might have the best private pool in Missouri. Where to start? How about the more than 6,000 square foot relaxation space in...
Columbia firefighters union upset with city’s fire chief selection process
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The union representing the Columbia Fire Department is speaking out Wednesday, saying there has been a lack of communication from the city manager on the process of hiring a new fire chief. Zack Privette -- president of the Columbia Professional Fire Fighters -- said since the city named the three finalists for the The post Columbia firefighters union upset with city’s fire chief selection process appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SportsZone Football Friday Week 7 highlights and scores
Scores from Week 7 of Mid-Missouri high school football. The post SportsZone Football Friday Week 7 highlights and scores appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Raytown, Missouri – October 7, 2022
Yesterday Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made four stops to talk to voters – in Jefferson City, California, Warrensburg, and Raytown – on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. Yesterday evening in Raytown, for a crowd of approximately 75 individuals at the Breakfast & Lunch...
carthagenewsonline.com
MDC congratulates 17 new conservation agents on their 2022 graduation
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates 17 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy. The agent class of 2022 took the Conservation Agent’s Oath during a special graduation ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City.
Columbia Missourian
Settlement reached in compensation for Shepard to Rollins Trail property
A settlement has been reached in the city’s case to determine fair compensation for property condemned to build the Shepard to Rollins Trail. The case between the City of Columbia and Sutu Forté’s It’s Our Wild Nature organization was set for a three-day jury trial beginning Wednesday, but both parties reached a settlement late last week.
krcgtv.com
Missouri Task Force One to return home from Florida Wednesday
BOONE COUNTY — After responding to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Missouri Task Force One is headed home. According to the Boone County Fire Protection District's Facebook page, the type III team completed their last assignment to search a large condominium complex in Fort Myers Beach on Friday.
What Foods Are Missouri Best Known For? Perhaps These 11 Items
When I first arrived in Sedalia, I was encouraged to try as many local restaurants as I could. That is usually a safe bet to gauge what foods are best and what a town is known for. It got me to thinking, what foods are Missouri known for? To compare, my own state of Illinois, I would say Deep Dish pizza, Italian beef, Polish sausage and Chicago Hot Dogs. From a little research, these 11 items would be mentioned for Missouri. See if you agree.
KOMU
Callaway County church receives new foundation after 135 years
CALLAWAY COUNTY - High Point Community Chapel, a 135-year-old church in Callaway County, received a new foundation over the past couple of months, and the historic building was able to be preserved in the process. This church was established back in 1887, 66 years after Missouri was granted statehood. The...
krcgtv.com
Live At Sunrise crew celebrates National Cake Decorating Day in studio
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Monday is National Cake Decorating Day and the Live At Sunrise crew put on their aprons and got to decorating in studio. Alanna Ti'a, owner of Sugar, Butter & Four based in Columbia, started making cakes for her children's birthday and turned her passion into a business.
MODOT prioritizes safety measures as progress continues on Rocheport Bridge
Safety measures have been and continue to be a priority for the Missouri Department of Transportation's construction crews following an injury that happened in late September while working on the new Rocheport bridge. The post MODOT prioritizes safety measures as progress continues on Rocheport Bridge appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Tensions Boil As Developer Wins Vote To Build $63 Million Apartments At Lake Of The Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. -- Heated arguments, opinions and choice words filled City Hall as developers, aldermen and the president of the school board squared off about tax breaks to build a $63 million apartment complex in Osage Beach. City Hall was packed for the bout before the last major vote...
suntimesnews.com
Department of Natural Resources encourages Missourians to report local drought impacts
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Drought conditions across the state are worsening under continued warm, dry and sometimes windy conditions and are not expected to improve soon, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The department is asking for the public’s assistance, encouraging people to submit reports about drought...
krcgtv.com
Osage takes fourth-straight with win over Boonville
The Osage Indians have won four games in a row, as they defeated Boonville 40-13 Friday night. See the highlights above.
New women’s center opening in Columbia
A community organization is celebrating the opening of a facility that's meant to help women who have dealt with trauma. The post New women’s center opening in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Eldon man charged in Cooper County after bar fight
An Eldon man faces criminal charges in Cooper County after a bar fight in August. The post Eldon man charged in Cooper County after bar fight appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
UPDATE: Early Morning Drug Bust at Osage Beach Motel
A routine overnight check of an Osage Beach business comes to an end with one suspect in custody and a continuing search for a second suspect. Sergeant Scott Hines, from the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, says the sequence of events at the motel in the 54-hundred block of the Osage Beach Parkway started with a license plate reported stolen out of Columbia on a vehicle which was also reported as stolen…
MoDOT announces road closures in Audrain County next week
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation announced road closures in Audrain County next week for culvert replacements, according to a press release. Route EE: Will be closed from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct.11 from Highway 124 to Highway 112 . Route C: Will be closed from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 11-13 from Route T to Highway The post MoDOT announces road closures in Audrain County next week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Annual Walk to End Alzheimer's breaks participant record this year
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are over 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s and 120,000 of them are living in Missouri. On Saturday, family and friends rallied together at Memorial Stadium for the 14th Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Fundraiser. According to event organizers this year’s...
