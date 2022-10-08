ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette, MO

Columbia Missourian

Marshall's aggressive offense takes Fulton by surprise in 38-8 victory

Marshall came out hungry for points from the get-go and Fulton’s defense couldn’t hold them back. The Owls won the game 38-8 and improved to 2-5 on the season as they defeated the Hornets on their homecoming game. Marshall’s running game was off the charts as soon as...
FULTON, MO
Columbia Missourian

Fowler's five TDs push Hallsville past Southern Boone

Harrison Fowler led Hallsville's rushing attack Friday, allowing them to dominate Southern Boone 48-27. Fowler ran for 364 yards and five touchdowns against the Eagles. Fowler credited his offensive line for allowing him to have space to run.
HALLSVILLE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Harrisburg wins big on senior night

Harrisburg (4-2) hosted Westran (3-3) in what was a 28-18 win for the Bulldogs on senior night. Harrisburg started the game off on the wrong foot, fumbling on the first play. However, its defense, which played stellar all night, backed them up by stopping Westran on fourth down.
HARRISBURG, MO
Columbia Missourian

Osage routs Boonville 40-13 at home

Osage earned a big win over Boonville on Friday, beating the Pirates 40-13. Osage found itself heading into this week's matchup against Boonville sitting right at .500 with a 3-3 record. Coming off a 33-22 victory over Hallsville last week, Osage was red hot with a 3-game win streak after a slow 0-3 start to the season. Meanwhile, Boonville entered 4-2 after defeating California 28-12 last week at home.
BOONVILLE, MO
Fayette, MO
Columbia Missourian

Hickman football overpowered by Grain Valley

Hickman was never able to recover after a tough start Friday in its 52-20 road loss to Grain Valley. The Kewpies' first offensive play resulted in a fumble that the Eagles jumped on in Hickman territory. Grain Valley running back DJ Harris took advantage with a 15-yard touchdown run on his first carry of the game.
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU soccer takes down Florida in SEC East matchup

Missouri clung to a 2-1 lead with 25 minutes to play in Sunday's contest against Florida at Audrey J. Walton Stadium in Columbia when Milena Fischer put the game on ice for the Tigers. After Florida's Ashley Tutas was called for a foul in the Gators' penalty box, Fischer stepped...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Two picks doom Missouri in loss to Florida

Florida cornerback Jaydon Hill’s eyes must have been as big as a gator’s. Twice. With his team up 17-10 and Missouri at the Florida 16-yard line, Hill lined up to cover Tigers receiver Tauskie Dove. He anticipated that Dove would run an in route shortly past the first-down marker and jumped in front of the receiver. Hill was rewarded for his efforts when Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw the ball right to him.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Florida 24, Missouri 17

11 a.m., Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla. | TV: ESPNU | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 5:58: Missouri, Nathaniel Peat 18-yard touchdown run (Harrison Mevis PAT is good). Florida 24, Missouri 17. 11:10: Florida, Anthony Richardson 9-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Pearsall (Adam Mihalek...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Columbia Missourian

Leland Howard Coonce, Feb. 3, 1931 — Oct. 2, 2022

Leland Howard Coonce, 91, passed away peacefully in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on October 2, 2022. Leland was born to Howard and Leah Coonce on February 3, 1931, in Hartsburg, Missouri. He attended high school at Southern Boone County High in Ashland, MO. After high school he served in the Missouri Air National Guard and was stationed in France.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Columbia Missourian

Settlement reached in compensation for Shepard to Rollins Trail property

A settlement has been reached in the city’s case to determine fair compensation for property condemned to build the Shepard to Rollins Trail. The case between the City of Columbia and Sutu Forté’s It’s Our Wild Nature organization was set for a three-day jury trial beginning Wednesday, but both parties reached a settlement late last week.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Roots N Blues brings attendees from across Midwest

Joddy Croswhite took a plane and drove more than 10 hours to see Larkin Poe perform Saturday at the Roots N Blues Festival. “Being a slide player, it means she touches my soul,” Croswhite said of Larkin Poe’s Megan Lovell. “We live on the same wavelength.”
BOONVILLE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Subdivision receives initial approval from planning commission

A southeast Columbia subdivision is one step closer to final approval after the city's Planning and Zoning Commission OK'd a preliminary plat and zoning for about 53 acres of land. The land is located north of Bristol Lake Parkway just west of Philips Park. The developer — Fred Overton Development,...
COLUMBIA, MO

