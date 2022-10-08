ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Fowler's five TDs push Hallsville past Southern Boone

Harrison Fowler led Hallsville's rushing attack Friday, allowing them to dominate Southern Boone 48-27. Fowler ran for 364 yards and five touchdowns against the Eagles. Fowler credited his offensive line for allowing him to have space to run.
HALLSVILLE, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Football
City
Jefferson City, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Football
Rock Bridge offense surges en route to first CMAC title

Rock Bridge’s offense was clicking on all cylinders Friday night in a 48-35 shootout win against Battle. The Bruins captured their first Central Missouri Activities Conference title in the league’s short history, improving to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in conference play.
COLUMBIA, MO
Marshall's aggressive offense takes Fulton by surprise in 38-8 victory

Marshall came out hungry for points from the get-go and Fulton’s defense couldn’t hold them back. The Owls won the game 38-8 and improved to 2-5 on the season as they defeated the Hornets on their homecoming game. Marshall’s running game was off the charts as soon as...
FULTON, MO
MU soccer takes down Florida in SEC East matchup

Missouri clung to a 2-1 lead with 25 minutes to play in Sunday's contest against Florida at Audrey J. Walton Stadium in Columbia when Milena Fischer put the game on ice for the Tigers. After Florida's Ashley Tutas was called for a foul in the Gators' penalty box, Fischer stepped...
COLUMBIA, MO
Missouri Task Force 1 to return home from Florida

Missouri Task Force 1 has begun its journey back to Boone County after being demobilized from Fort Myers, Florida. The team spent nearly a week helping with Hurricane Ian relief after arriving in Fort Myers, on Oct. 3, according to a Facebook post from Boone County Fire Protection District.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Person
Drew Miller
Hickman football overpowered by Grain Valley

Hickman was never able to recover after a tough start Friday in its 52-20 road loss to Grain Valley. The Kewpies' first offensive play resulted in a fumble that the Eagles jumped on in Hickman territory. Grain Valley running back DJ Harris took advantage with a 15-yard touchdown run on his first carry of the game.
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
Missouri’s finishing woes continue in 24-17 loss to Florida

It was difficult not to overhear the boisterous celebrations emanating from Florida’s locker room deep in the bowels of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium as Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz addressed reporters following his team’s 24-17 loss to the Gators on Saturday in Gainesville, Florida. In a linebackers meeting room...
COLUMBIA, MO
Gators chomp Missouri football

Oming off a devastating loss to Georgia in Columbia last week, Missouri looked to rebound against Florida on Saturday in Gainesville, Fla. However, following a turnover on downs in the final three minutes, Missouri took their third straight loss in conference play, as the Florida Gators won 24-17. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw for over 200 yards, but had two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. The Missouri defense allowed just three points in the first half, but Florida's halftime adjustments got the better of them, as Florida scored 14 in the second. Missouri moves to 2-4 on the season and next play on Saturday, Oct. 22, when they host Vanderbilt for homecoming in Columbia.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Leland Howard Coonce, Feb. 3, 1931 — Oct. 2, 2022

Leland Howard Coonce, 91, passed away peacefully in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on October 2, 2022. Leland was born to Howard and Leah Coonce on February 3, 1931, in Hartsburg, Missouri. He attended high school at Southern Boone County High in Ashland, MO. After high school he served in the Missouri Air National Guard and was stationed in France.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
#The Crusaders#American Football
How outdoor plant owners can prepare for Saturday's frost

Columbia is set to undergo its first autumn frost starting 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Temperatures will drop down to as low as 33 degrees and cold temperatures will continue until 9 a.m. According to the National Weather Service, low temperatures will result in a freeze/frost emergence that could harm or...
COLUMBIA, MO
Football
Sports
Settlement reached in compensation for Shepard to Rollins Trail property

A settlement has been reached in the city’s case to determine fair compensation for property condemned to build the Shepard to Rollins Trail. The case between the City of Columbia and Sutu Forté’s It’s Our Wild Nature organization was set for a three-day jury trial beginning Wednesday, but both parties reached a settlement late last week.
COLUMBIA, MO
Subdivision receives initial approval from planning commission

A southeast Columbia subdivision is one step closer to final approval after the city's Planning and Zoning Commission OK'd a preliminary plat and zoning for about 53 acres of land. The land is located north of Bristol Lake Parkway just west of Philips Park. The developer — Fred Overton Development,...
COLUMBIA, MO
Florida 24, Missouri 17

11 a.m., Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla. | TV: ESPNU | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 5:58: Missouri, Nathaniel Peat 18-yard touchdown run (Harrison Mevis PAT is good). Florida 24, Missouri 17. 11:10: Florida, Anthony Richardson 9-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Pearsall (Adam Mihalek...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Osage routs Boonville 40-13 at home

Osage earned a big win over Boonville on Friday, beating the Pirates 40-13. Osage found itself heading into this week's matchup against Boonville sitting right at .500 with a 3-3 record. Coming off a 33-22 victory over Hallsville last week, Osage was red hot with a 3-game win streak after a slow 0-3 start to the season. Meanwhile, Boonville entered 4-2 after defeating California 28-12 last week at home.
BOONVILLE, MO

