Read full article on original website
Related
Columbia Missourian
HIGHLIGHTS: Rock Bridge clinches its first CMAC title with a 48-35 win over Battle.
The Rock Bridge Bruins captured a CMAC title for the first time in program history behind an impressive performance from the Bruin offense. Rock Bridge defeated the Battle Spartans 48-35 to improve its record to 6-1 on the season while Battle falls to 2-5 on the year.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge softball ends regular season with 31st straight win
Rock Bridge softball won both matchups, against Webb City and Kickapoo, on Saturday in Springfield. In its first game of the doubleheader, Rock Bridge won 15-5 against Webb City.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge holds off Battle to clinch CMAC crown
As its done since Week 2, Rock Bridge got into a rhythm offensively and did enough on defense to earn another win. But Friday night’s victory was extra sweet.
Columbia Missourian
Fowler's five TDs push Hallsville past Southern Boone
Harrison Fowler led Hallsville's rushing attack Friday, allowing them to dominate Southern Boone 48-27. Fowler ran for 364 yards and five touchdowns against the Eagles. Fowler credited his offensive line for allowing him to have space to run.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge offense surges en route to first CMAC title
Rock Bridge’s offense was clicking on all cylinders Friday night in a 48-35 shootout win against Battle. The Bruins captured their first Central Missouri Activities Conference title in the league’s short history, improving to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in conference play.
Columbia Missourian
Marshall's aggressive offense takes Fulton by surprise in 38-8 victory
Marshall came out hungry for points from the get-go and Fulton’s defense couldn’t hold them back. The Owls won the game 38-8 and improved to 2-5 on the season as they defeated the Hornets on their homecoming game. Marshall’s running game was off the charts as soon as...
Columbia Missourian
MU soccer takes down Florida in SEC East matchup
Missouri clung to a 2-1 lead with 25 minutes to play in Sunday's contest against Florida at Audrey J. Walton Stadium in Columbia when Milena Fischer put the game on ice for the Tigers. After Florida's Ashley Tutas was called for a foul in the Gators' penalty box, Fischer stepped...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri Task Force 1 to return home from Florida
Missouri Task Force 1 has begun its journey back to Boone County after being demobilized from Fort Myers, Florida. The team spent nearly a week helping with Hurricane Ian relief after arriving in Fort Myers, on Oct. 3, according to a Facebook post from Boone County Fire Protection District.
RELATED PEOPLE
Columbia Missourian
Hickman football overpowered by Grain Valley
Hickman was never able to recover after a tough start Friday in its 52-20 road loss to Grain Valley. The Kewpies' first offensive play resulted in a fumble that the Eagles jumped on in Hickman territory. Grain Valley running back DJ Harris took advantage with a 15-yard touchdown run on his first carry of the game.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri’s finishing woes continue in 24-17 loss to Florida
It was difficult not to overhear the boisterous celebrations emanating from Florida’s locker room deep in the bowels of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium as Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz addressed reporters following his team’s 24-17 loss to the Gators on Saturday in Gainesville, Florida. In a linebackers meeting room...
Columbia Missourian
Gators chomp Missouri football
Oming off a devastating loss to Georgia in Columbia last week, Missouri looked to rebound against Florida on Saturday in Gainesville, Fla. However, following a turnover on downs in the final three minutes, Missouri took their third straight loss in conference play, as the Florida Gators won 24-17. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw for over 200 yards, but had two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. The Missouri defense allowed just three points in the first half, but Florida's halftime adjustments got the better of them, as Florida scored 14 in the second. Missouri moves to 2-4 on the season and next play on Saturday, Oct. 22, when they host Vanderbilt for homecoming in Columbia.
Columbia Missourian
Leland Howard Coonce, Feb. 3, 1931 — Oct. 2, 2022
Leland Howard Coonce, 91, passed away peacefully in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on October 2, 2022. Leland was born to Howard and Leah Coonce on February 3, 1931, in Hartsburg, Missouri. He attended high school at Southern Boone County High in Ashland, MO. After high school he served in the Missouri Air National Guard and was stationed in France.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbia Missourian
Columbia mobile home catches fire, causes mass damage on North Wyatt Lane
A structure fire at North Wyatt Lane and East Leisure Drive is creating a traffic hazard, according to a tweet from Boone County Joint Communications (BCJC) posted at 2:54 p.m.
Columbia Missourian
How outdoor plant owners can prepare for Saturday's frost
Columbia is set to undergo its first autumn frost starting 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Temperatures will drop down to as low as 33 degrees and cold temperatures will continue until 9 a.m. According to the National Weather Service, low temperatures will result in a freeze/frost emergence that could harm or...
Columbia Missourian
Several Columbia streets to receive maintenance starting Sunday
Beginning Sunday evening, maintenance will be performed on several city streets, according to a news release from the city. All sections experiencing overlay work will have lane restrictions but will leave one lane open for traffic.
Columbia Missourian
New CPS public comment policy follows similar trends across state
The Columbia School Board meeting on Monday will be the board’s first where a new public comment policy dictates how public comment takes place. The revised policy, which was approved Sept. 12, does the following:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbia Missourian
Settlement reached in compensation for Shepard to Rollins Trail property
A settlement has been reached in the city’s case to determine fair compensation for property condemned to build the Shepard to Rollins Trail. The case between the City of Columbia and Sutu Forté’s It’s Our Wild Nature organization was set for a three-day jury trial beginning Wednesday, but both parties reached a settlement late last week.
Columbia Missourian
Subdivision receives initial approval from planning commission
A southeast Columbia subdivision is one step closer to final approval after the city's Planning and Zoning Commission OK'd a preliminary plat and zoning for about 53 acres of land. The land is located north of Bristol Lake Parkway just west of Philips Park. The developer — Fred Overton Development,...
Columbia Missourian
Florida 24, Missouri 17
11 a.m., Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla. | TV: ESPNU | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 5:58: Missouri, Nathaniel Peat 18-yard touchdown run (Harrison Mevis PAT is good). Florida 24, Missouri 17. 11:10: Florida, Anthony Richardson 9-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Pearsall (Adam Mihalek...
Columbia Missourian
Osage routs Boonville 40-13 at home
Osage earned a big win over Boonville on Friday, beating the Pirates 40-13. Osage found itself heading into this week's matchup against Boonville sitting right at .500 with a 3-3 record. Coming off a 33-22 victory over Hallsville last week, Osage was red hot with a 3-game win streak after a slow 0-3 start to the season. Meanwhile, Boonville entered 4-2 after defeating California 28-12 last week at home.
Comments / 0