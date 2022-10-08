Read full article on original website
Related
thevillagereporter.com
EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Williams County Sheriff Receives Commendation & Village Employee Receives Safety Award
COMMENDATION … Williams County Sheriff Tom Kochert received a commendation for helping the Edgerton Police Department when it was lacking in numbers. (PHOTOS BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Edgerton Village Council meeting of October 4 began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a prayer from Mayor Robert Day.
45th Applebutter Fest brings huge crowds to Grand Rapids, Ohio
GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — Kettles of apple butter were once again at a boil over wood burning fire pits for the 45th annual Applebutter Fest on Sunday. The popular one-day festival is held every year, bringing tens of thousands of people to the small community of Grand Rapids, Ohio on the Maumee River.
thevillagereporter.com
BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Complaints Made About Road Work On Huntington Drive
ROAD CONCERNS … Left to right, council members Judy Yahraus, John Betts and Mary Leatherman listen to complaints from Mr. Cox, who lives on Huntington Street, about how the city repaved that road. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Bryan City Council meeting of October 4 began with the...
thevillagereporter.com
William “Bill” Grieser (1952-2022)
William John “Bill” Grieser, age 70, of Wauseon, passed away in his home on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Bill had worked for the former Wagner Motor Sales and then Don’s Automotive Group in Wauseon for over 30 years. He also owned and operated the former Grieser Auto...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Nicholas Adams and Callie Kaufman, both of Lima; Tyler White and Taylor Winget, both of Lima; Clark Sprague of Bowling Green and Carol Stern of Lima; Kyle Wallace of Lima and Audrey Rodriguez of Harrod; Brian Brookbank of Lebanon and Sheri Welker of Lima; Patrick Bicknell and Marissa Edgington, both of Cairo; Joseph Gossard and Devan Von Sossan, both of Delphos; Joseph Carver and Kimberly Dove, both of Lima; Zeth Casey and Jessica Cady, both of Lima; Eric Tolen and Arin Reger, both of Delphos; Brandon Michael and Margaret Patterson, both of Spencerville; Lamar Thomas of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Mary Fitzgerald of Delphos; Storm Keim and Leah Gammon, both of Alger; Darrell Crowe Jr. and Katherine Tata, both of Lima; Morgan Horn and Brittany Smith, both of Lima; and Andrew Walczak of Dublin and Rebecca Patterson of Lima.
thevillagereporter.com
Dorothy Sines (1933-2022)
Dorothy C. Sines, 88, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan. Dorothy was born November 13, 1933, in Bryan, Ohio, daughter of the late Olin and Ruth (Reed) Roan. She was a 1951 graduate of Bryan High School. Dorothy married Loyal B. Sines...
13abc.com
Washington Local Schools Superintendent provides an update on student shooting victim
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc got the chance to speak with WLS Superintendent Kadee Anstadt Sunday, just as she was getting back from the hospital. She was visiting the shooting victim from Friday’s Whitmer vs. Central Catholic High School football game. “She’s obviously recovering and we wish her the...
hometownstations.com
Corner of Wayne and Union being looked at for possible garage site for Allen Co. Veterans Commission
Plans are in the works for a garage to house veterans' vehicles. The Allen County Land Bank has ownership of the property at the corner of Wayne and Union, where they were able to demolish an old building leaving a usable lot. Allen County commissioners are looking to build a new structure that will accommodate the Allen County Veterans Commission's vehicles and are interested in the site.
IN THIS ARTICLE
viatravelers.com
20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Toledo, Ohio
Located in northwest Ohio on the tip of Lake Erie, Toledo is known for its bustling downtown area, minor league baseball team, and many parks and nature reserves. Often called the Glass Capital of the World because of its history of glass manufacturing, tourists from all over the country visit Toledo, learn about its unique history, and experience its live music, craft beer, and art scene.
Lima native pursues justice after mistaken identity incident with LPD
LIMA — At North Carolina A&T, Curtis Shannon Jr. is royalty. His classmates elected him Mr. North Carolina A&T, a high honor at any Historically Black College and University, especially the largest one in the nation. That means there are expectations of him as a student, as a leader and as a man.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bedford Township (Bedford Township, MI)
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic crash on Saturday around 10:12 p.m. in Bedford Township. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
sent-trib.com
Adult day care progresses toward opening in BG
A day care for adults with memory issues may be open at the Wood County Senior Center early next year. At the September meeting, the Wood County Committee on Aging heard a presentation by the director of Toledo-based Memory Lane Care Services. The non-profit would also operate the Bowling Green site.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOL-TV
Big Board Friday Week 8 Celina vs. Defiance
Defiance just couldn't get it going. They fall 15-7.
thevillagereporter.com
Sharon Weber (1946-2022)
Sharon Rose Weber, age 75, life long resident of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital, following a valiant battle with ovarian cancer. Sharon was born November 22, 1946 in Swanton to Harry V. and Grace A. (Grime) Wiles. Sharon graduated from Fulton...
hometownstations.com
ODOT to hold public meetings for U.S. 30 feasibility study
Press Release from ODOT District 1: Lima, Ohio (October 6, 2022) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a public meeting to further develop feasible alternatives for potential safety improvements along the U.S. 30 corridor. The meeting is part of an ongoing study of the U.S. 30...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Joshua P. Cutlip, 39, Leipsic, was remanded to the Lighthouse Behavioral program in Lima for violating community control standards. The violations included tampering with evidence during the drug testing process by utilizing a fake urine device and using methamphetamines. He was placed on five years community control and must complete all counseling and treatment recommended. He was originally convicted of aggravated possession of drugs.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Terra N. Beachy, 39, of Columbus Grove, pleaded no contest and found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 25 days suspended. $150 fine. Brandon M. Hurles, 34, of Spencerville, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $150 fine. Johan T. Leeks, 28,...
thevillagereporter.com
James Evers (1927-2022)
James E. Evers, 95, of Pioneer, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. He was born on September 24, 1927 in Waldron, Michigan to James Arthur and Esther Marie (Kemerly) Evers and was the last surviving of their 14 children. Jim served his country...
wlen.com
Adrian Commission Passes Resolution Supporting Lenawee Now
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission voted unanimously to support the work that’s being done by Lenawee Now…in the wake of the County Commissioners voting to not fund the organization for a second consecutive quarter. The City’s resolution says that, by failing to provide funding for...
13abc.com
Wauseon School District launches investigation after a student was left on an empty bus
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Wauseon Schools launched an investigation after a student was left on an empty school bus. “The child is too small to tell whether they were sleeping or not. I’m assuming the student was not sleeping because the student exited the bus and that’s when the bus driver saw the student,” said Wauseon schools superintendent Troy Armstrong.
Comments / 0