Read full article on original website
Related
Three arrested in Kettering after mail, weed found in car
The officer saw the car had expired registration and pulled the driver over.
Video: Middletown police seek theft suspects
Middletown police reported that the theft took place at a garage on Malvern Street.
WKRC
Local man accused of kissing, fondling 12-year-old girl at local business
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An Anderson Township man is accused of kissing and fondling a 12-year-old girl at a local business. Francisco Leal-Carranza, 34, faces a gross sexual imposition charge. Employees at Dave and Buster's called police on Saturday to report inappropriate behavior between a man and a girl. When police...
WKRC
Man accused of hitting Cheviot officer with stolen car appears in court
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man accused of hitting a Cheviot police officer with a stolen car appeared in court Monday. Kyle James is charged with felonious assault, failure to comply with police and theft for the Sunday incident. Cheviot Police were called to a home on Davis Street because there...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 men, teen arrested in Kettering post office theft
KETTERING — Three people were arrested over the weekend in connection to suspected mail thefts in Kettering. Kettering officers initiated a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle leaving the parking lot of the post office at 1490 Forrer Blvd. jut after midnight on Saturday. A Kettering officer was conducting...
WKRC
Police seek mother charged in the death of her baby
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are searching for a local woman charged with the death of her baby. Brooke Hunter was indicted last month for involuntary manslaughter and child endangering. Hunter lost a baby in June to co-sleeping. This baby died on June 22. Hunter lost another baby to co-sleeping just...
Wayne County patrolman in crash with suspected drunken driver
A Richmond woman was arrested on allegations she hit a Wayne County Sheriff's deputy's vehicle while she was driving while intoxicated, police say.
WKRC
Cincinnati police kick off traffic blitz to enforce laws, educate
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A two-week-long traffic safety blitz is underway in Cincinnati. The department hopes to curb an increase in high-risk driving. Officers will be making more traffic stops and issuing citations. They will also talk to drivers about slowing down, distracted driving, and watching for pedestrians. Police will focus...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police starting two-week traffic enforcement blitz Monday
CINCINNATI — Take it slow out on the roadways. Cincinnati police are starting a citywide traffic blitz Monday. The blitz will last two weeks, during which officers will issue tickets from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day through Oct. 21. Police used data and community input to identify...
PD: 31-year-old arrested for hitting officer with stolen car, fleeing in Cheviot
Kyle James, 31, is facing multiple charges after he struck a police officer with a stolen car while trying to evade the area Sunday morning.
Multiple departments respond to Dayton carryout fire
According to Huber Heights dispatch, a fire broke out at Khan's Drive-in and Carryout at 2714 Valley Pike around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.
WKRC
Police arrest suspect accused of hitting Cheviot officer, who then shot at him
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) – Police have arrested a suspect accused of hitting a police officer with a stolen vehicle. It happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday on Davis Street. Cheviot Police say they were called about a vehicle that was occupied and running in a homeowner’s driveway with an unknown white male inside.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
Coroner identifies motorcycle rider killed in Middletown crash
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead after a crash in Middletown Saturday afternoon. On Monday, the Butler County Coroner's office identified him as Christopher Parshall, 42. Police were called to the scene at Roosevelt Boulevard and Carolina Street around 2 p.m. The crash involved a passenger car and...
Police shoot, kill 1 in Butler County; BCI investigating
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was requested by the Fairfield Township Police Department to investigate an officer shooting a suspect involved in a murder, according to our news partners at WCPO. Hamilton Police were called to an altercation in the 1900 block of Fairgrove...
Fox 19
19-year-old NKY woman dies from I-75 crash
WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 19-year-old woman has died from injuries she suffered in a crash last week on Interstate 75 south of the Richwood exit in northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Brianna Pyles of Burlington was pronounced dead Friday at the University of Cincinnati...
Police: 1 person 'fatally wounded' in Hamilton
One person was 'fatally wounded' Saturday evening in Hamilton on Fairgrove Avenue after what began as a car accident turned into a felonious assault and ultimately a fatality.
WKRC
Former West Chester officer breaks down on the stand during Singh trial
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A former police officer with West Chester cried on the stand as he described what he saw when he walked into an apartment and found four people dead inside during Gurpreet Singh's murder trial Monday. Singh is accused of murdering his wife and his in-laws on...
Fox 19
Why are postal thefts increasing? Head of postal police says the USPS has itself to blame
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The national president of the Postal Police Officers Association says mail theft and check fraud is reaching epidemic-proportions. The Tri-State has seen its share, whether a check theft in Lockland or a master “arrow” key stolen in Covington or a forgery scheme busted in Madeira.
Fox 19
Tri-State police officer shot in head back home, family says
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clearcreek Township police officer who was shot in the head is back home enjoying college football and eating pizza, his family says. Officer Eric Ney says he thanks everyone for all the prayers, letters and well wishes. Ney, a 14-year police veteran, suffered a...
1017thepoint.com
VICTIM IDENTIFIED IN DARKE COUNTY SHOOTING
(Darke County, OH) -- A follow up to a story reported last week by Jeff Lane. Darke County authorities have identified the victim in the shooting last Thursday night. Police responded to a call around 7:30 that evening of someone shot at a residence on Smith Road. Police unites arrived...
Comments / 0