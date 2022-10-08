ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springboro, OH

WKRC

Man accused of hitting Cheviot officer with stolen car appears in court

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man accused of hitting a Cheviot police officer with a stolen car appeared in court Monday. Kyle James is charged with felonious assault, failure to comply with police and theft for the Sunday incident. Cheviot Police were called to a home on Davis Street because there...
CHEVIOT, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 men, teen arrested in Kettering post office theft

KETTERING — Three people were arrested over the weekend in connection to suspected mail thefts in Kettering. Kettering officers initiated a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle leaving the parking lot of the post office at 1490 Forrer Blvd. jut after midnight on Saturday. A Kettering officer was conducting...
KETTERING, OH
WKRC

Police seek mother charged in the death of her baby

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are searching for a local woman charged with the death of her baby. Brooke Hunter was indicted last month for involuntary manslaughter and child endangering. Hunter lost a baby in June to co-sleeping. This baby died on June 22. Hunter lost another baby to co-sleeping just...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati police kick off traffic blitz to enforce laws, educate

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A two-week-long traffic safety blitz is underway in Cincinnati. The department hopes to curb an increase in high-risk driving. Officers will be making more traffic stops and issuing citations. They will also talk to drivers about slowing down, distracted driving, and watching for pedestrians. Police will focus...
CINCINNATI, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRC

Coroner identifies motorcycle rider killed in Middletown crash

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead after a crash in Middletown Saturday afternoon. On Monday, the Butler County Coroner's office identified him as Christopher Parshall, 42. Police were called to the scene at Roosevelt Boulevard and Carolina Street around 2 p.m. The crash involved a passenger car and...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police shoot, kill 1 in Butler County; BCI investigating

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was requested by the Fairfield Township Police Department to investigate an officer shooting a suspect involved in a murder, according to our news partners at WCPO. Hamilton Police were called to an altercation in the 1900 block of Fairgrove...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

19-year-old NKY woman dies from I-75 crash

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 19-year-old woman has died from injuries she suffered in a crash last week on Interstate 75 south of the Richwood exit in northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Brianna Pyles of Burlington was pronounced dead Friday at the University of Cincinnati...
BURLINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Tri-State police officer shot in head back home, family says

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clearcreek Township police officer who was shot in the head is back home enjoying college football and eating pizza, his family says. Officer Eric Ney says he thanks everyone for all the prayers, letters and well wishes. Ney, a 14-year police veteran, suffered a...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

VICTIM IDENTIFIED IN DARKE COUNTY SHOOTING

(Darke County, OH) -- A follow up to a story reported last week by Jeff Lane. Darke County authorities have identified the victim in the shooting last Thursday night. Police responded to a call around 7:30 that evening of someone shot at a residence on Smith Road. Police unites arrived...
DARKE COUNTY, OH

