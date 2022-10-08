ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Beresford outlasts SF Christian in Viewers’ Choice Game

By Grant Sweeter
 2 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week featured 4th ranked Beresford taking on Number 5 Sioux Falls Christian.

Opening quarter, Watchdogs on offense, Tate VanOtterloo would scramble and he find Peyton Fridrich streaking down the field who would fight off a defender and he’s in for the games first score. The 2pt conversion was good, Beresford led 8-0

Later in the quarter, Beresford right outside the redzone, off the play action, Jake Goblirsch was open for six in the endzone and VanOtterloo would find him for the touchdown. The Watchdogs led 14-0.

Second quarter, Dogs backed up inside their own 5, they would pitch it out for Peyton Fridrich and when the whistle would finally be blown head, the offically would say Sioux Falls Christian’s Johnny Skyberg would end up with the fumble.

So the Charger offense would head back on the field and after just a couple play, Brayden Witte would punch this one in making it a one score game.

But in the end the Watchdogs would go onto win this one by a final of 20-18

Augustana rushes past Upper Iowa

FAYETTE, Iowa – It was a 31-14 Augustana football victory Saturday thanks to a pair of 100-yard rushers at Upper Iowa. Isaiah Huber and David Addo combined for 237 yards on the ground and three touchdowns to push AU to 5-1 in 2022. Upper Iowa falls to 0-6. In addition, Grayson Diepenbrock became the program’s sack king as he sacked the UIU […]
SDSU volleyball defeats St. Thomas

ST. PAUL, Minn. (SDSU) – South Dakota State volleyball picked up a 3-1 win at St. Thomas Saturday afternoon at Schoenecker Arena. The Jacks won the first two sets, 25-13 and 25-19, dropped the third set, 23-25, then rebounded to win the fourth, 25-13. South Dakota State (10-8, 4-2 Summit) put down 64 kills as […]
