KELOLAND SportsZone – Friday, October 7

By Grant Sweeter
 2 days ago

Click the video player above to watch the KELOLAND SportsZone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone returned on Friday as the playoffs in South Dakota continue to inch closer.

This week’s show features a dozen games from across the area, including two from Minnesota and one in Iowa.

Powerhouse Plays – October 7

Games featured in the KELOLAND SportsZone:

  • Jefferson vs. Rapid City Stevens
  • Rapid City Central vs. Harrisburg
  • Washington vs. O’Gorman
  • Brandon Valley vs. Lincoln
  • Spearfish vs. Tea Area
  • Beresford vs. Sioux Falls Christian
  • Tri-Valley vs. Elk Point-Jefferson
  • Viborg-Hurley vs. Hanson
  • Minnesota: Luverne vs. Pipestone
  • Minnesota: Mountain Lake vs. Hills-Beaver Creek
  • Iowa: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
SDSU volleyball defeats St. Thomas

ST. PAUL, Minn. (SDSU) – South Dakota State volleyball picked up a 3-1 win at St. Thomas Saturday afternoon at Schoenecker Arena. The Jacks won the first two sets, 25-13 and 25-19, dropped the third set, 23-25, then rebounded to win the fourth, 25-13. South Dakota State (10-8, 4-2 Summit) put down 64 kills as […]
BROOKINGS, SD
Thursday Scoreboard – October 6

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here: COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SDSU 3, Western Illinois 0 USD 3, St. Thomas 1 SOUTH DAKOTA PREP FOOTBALL Lower Brule 46, Crow Creek 0 Standing Rock, N.D. 46, McLaughlin 0 SOUTH DAKOTA PREP VOLLEYBALL Aberdeen Roncalli def. Britton-Hecla, 25-10, 25-12, 25-13 Beresford def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-23, […]
SPORTS
