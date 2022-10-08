KELOLAND SportsZone – Friday, October 7

Click the video player above to watch the KELOLAND SportsZone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone returned on Friday as the playoffs in South Dakota continue to inch closer.

This week’s show features a dozen games from across the area, including two from Minnesota and one in Iowa.

Games featured in the KELOLAND SportsZone:

Jefferson vs. Rapid City Stevens

Rapid City Central vs. Harrisburg

Washington vs. O’Gorman

Brandon Valley vs. Lincoln

Spearfish vs. Tea Area

Beresford vs. Sioux Falls Christian

Tri-Valley vs. Elk Point-Jefferson

Viborg-Hurley vs. Hanson

Minnesota: Luverne vs. Pipestone

Minnesota: Mountain Lake vs. Hills-Beaver Creek

Iowa: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

