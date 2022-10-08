Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
CMH clinches Parkland title
NEW BERLIN — Like a powerful sleeping giant, the Catholic Memorial football team shrugged off the cobwebs from a sluggish first quarter, gradually came alive and showed why it is the No. 1-ranked team in the state. Memorial defeated New Berlin Eisenhower 42-14 in a hard-fought, physical Parkland Conference...
CBS 58
High school football Week 8 highlights
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – Friday night football under the lights is back with Week 8 coverage!. Our first game is Kettle Moraine vs. Mukwonago, where Kettle Moraine won with a score of 28-7. Next up, we have Racine St. Catherine’s vs. Martin Luther High School, where Martin Luther High...
WISN
Girl quarterback starts Pewaukee High School's homecoming game
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Fans packed the stands for Pewaukee High School's homecoming and senior night game. One player changed the game. Senior Ava Matz took the first snap of the game as starting quarterback. "I've always called her my girl boss, since day one," said Reva Matz, Ava Matz's...
Mukwonago vs. Kettle Moraine football live stream: How to watch, get live score updates online
Watch and follow live a two of the best teams in Wisconsin face off on October 7, 2022.
Milwaukee native runs fastest marathon time ever for an American woman
Sunday morning, Emily Sisson was busy running the fastest marathon ever for an American woman.
CBS 58
New playfield now open on Milwaukee's north side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new playfield opened on the north side of Milwaukee today, on Oct. 8. The newly renovated Green Bay playfield was first developed in 1928. In the summer of 2020, Milwaukee Recreation and local community members came together to redesign the space. Community members voted on...
4 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin
If you are one of the people who love eating seafood and never miss a chance of trying a new restaurant that is well-known for serving delicious food, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that have amazing online reviews and are highly-recommend by local people.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
10 Largest Cities In Wisconsin
Wisconsin, a Midwestern jewel, is bordered to the west by the Mississippi River, has sparkling shorelines on both Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and a lush interior primarily covered by forests and agricultural fields. It is the 23rd largest state by area and has a population of 5,893,718 as of 2020, making it the 20th most populated state. Below is a list of the ten biggest cities in Wisconsin by population.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Sunday Brunch at Mavens on Main in West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – This week Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI rolled out the Dream Team announcement as owner/chef Staci Nielsen combines forces with legendary pastry chef Derek Van Alstyne. Today Mavens on Main welcomes you to try its new Sunday Brunch. “We will...
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
Three winning lottery tickets for over $1 million sold in one week
MADISON (WKBT) — Three winning tickets of over $1 million were sold in just one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The ripple of big wins started on September 27 when a winning $1,000,000 Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip in Waukesha. A few days later on October 1, a winning $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold from the 611 Gateway Ave Kwik Trip in Mauston. The hot streak continued on October 4 when a winning $2,000,000 ticket from the Tremendous Two Million scratch game was claimed after being sold by a Kwik Trip in Grand Chute.
CBS 58
Denis Sullivan leaves Milwaukee, departs for new home in Boston
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Maritime Staple on the Milwaukee lakefront is now headed for its new home. The 137-foot Denis Sullivan — the world's only replica of a 19th-century three-mastered Great Lakes schooner -- left Milwaukee harbor on Oct. 8. It was recently sold to "World Ocean School",...
Pasties: A London favorite in Milwaukee
The Packers play in London Sunday, and many may be wondering what the team is doing, the places they're visiting, and maybe even what they're eating while there.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Rev. Nathan Reesman from St. Frances Cabrini in West Bend, WI is leaving
October 7, 2022 – West Bend, WI – It’s been a shock for the parish and the community as an announcement was made this week that Rev. Nathan Reesman from St. Frances Cabrini Parish in West Bend, WI is leaving for another assignment with the Archdioceses. Rev....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Old Wisconsin Sausage has variety of snack bites, sticks and sausage
At Old Wisconsin Sausage, their passion for making the best tasting sausage goes hand-in-hand with their love of the great outdoors – The result is sausage that's packed with protein and ready for adventure. Brian Kramp is at their Weeden Creek Plant in Sheboygan seeing how they package their hardwood smoked meat.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield police pursuit ends in Milwaukee, 2 arrested
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Two people were arrested Monday morning, Oct. 10 after leading Brookfield police on a pursuit. According to police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Moorland Road and I-94. The vehicle fled from officers on I-94. Eventually, the vehicle stopped on 35th Street in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
FPC Live music venues; workforce commitments to Milwaukee labor
MILWAUKEE - FPC Live announced on Monday, Oct. 10 that it has completed agreements with local organizations around the construction and labor for its proposed two-venue project located in Milwaukee's Deer District. A news release says the project labor agreement (PLA) with the Milwaukee Building & Construction Trades Council includes...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Gino talks with 'To Leslie' cast
MILWAUKEE - She's a single mom struggling to provide for her son when she wins the lottery and a chance at a good life. But, that money doesn't last for long, and now she's forced to make a difficult choice. Gino Salomone recently sat down with the cast of ‘To Leslie.’
This Is Wisconsin's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
