ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvester, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

Albany State routs Edward Waters 55-7

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Albany State Golden Rams (5-1) won 55-7 Saturday evening in Jacksonville as they rolled up 549 yards on offense while the "Dirty Blue" Rams' defense held Edward Waters to only 94 yards for the entire game. The win sets up a homecoming showdown for the...
ALBANY, GA
Post-Searchlight

Bearcats Dominate Patriots on Homecoming Night

On a night where everyone in Decatur County had their eyes on Centennial Field, the Bainbridge Bearcats dominated homecoming night as they defeated the Westover Patriots 59-7. Earning their third win on homecoming night, the Bearcats opened region play 1-0 as they move into the second half of the season.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
southgatv.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 8

SYLVESTER, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring six games that were covered on 10/8. (Game of the Week) – Fitzgerald 42, Worth County 0. Terrell County 18, Miller County 13. Crisp County 37, Monroe 20. Dougherty 54, Columbus 24. Cairo 45, Hardaway 14.
SYLVESTER, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fitzgerald, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
County
Worth County, GA
City
Sylvester, GA
Fitzgerald, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Football
Fitzgerald, GA
Sports
The Albany Herald

Lone walk on ASU campus is a homecoming treat

ALBANY — Their use is either limited now or, for some, nonexistent. But there they are, the old buildings on what most people call Albany State University’s “lower campus,” the original ASU campus. Wiley Hall ... Gibson Hall ... Peace Hall ... the Daisy Brown Building ... Sanford Hall ... the Old President’s House ... L. Orene Hall ... the old Sanford Hall Gymnasium ... the chimney that is all that remains of Caroline Hall.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Americus senior receives state student of the year award

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - An Americus teen is well on his way to a career in agriculture, months before graduating high school. Joan Martinez was chosen as student of the year out of all 52 IGNITE college and career academies in Georgia. He says his involvement in agricultural organizations is what shaped his career goals.
AMERICUS, GA
southgatv.com

Albany’s silver alert for Debra Turner

ALBANY, GA – Albany Police are alerting the public to a senior citizen who has been reported missing. Police say that 62 year old Debra Turner may be unaware of her surroundings due to the onset of early dementia. She was last seen walking from her home in the...
ALBANY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All The Way#American Football
WALB 10

1 shot in Dawson shooting

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - One man was shot in a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon, according to Dawson Police Department. Police said the shooting happened on 7th Street around 2:50 p.m. The condition of the man is currently unknown. This is a developing story and will be updated as more...
DAWSON, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

What’s going on at Georgia Southwestern State University

GSW Alumni are invited to the first of many Canes After Hours events – this month at Pretoria Fields Taproom in Albany. Presented by Colony Bank, this event is for GSW alumni to network with fellow alumni in the surrounding Albany and Leesburg area. October 6 – MBA Virtual...
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

Old Dawson Road in Albany will soon see new sidewalks

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One thing some people in Albany often complain about is the lack of sidewalks around town. With the addition of the new sidewalk project on Old Dawson Road, which took a year of planning, it will be safer for people catching the bus and walking in general.
ALBANY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WALB 10

2 arrests made in Valdosta homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was shot and killed on Thursday night after getting into an argument with his neighbor, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police said Timothy Harrison, 36, of Valdosta got into an argument with two of his neighbors, Cameron Loveday 27, and Jeremiah...
VALDOSTA, GA
The Albany Herald

Brooks County man convicted on drug charges

ALBANY — A Brooks County resident with a lengthy criminal history has been found guilty by a federal jury on two charges related to his drug distribution activities out of a Valdosta apartment complex. Barry Kiya Daise, 44, of Quitman, was convicted of one count of possession with intent...
BROOKS COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Search underway for "armed and dangerous" Dooly Co. man after shooting

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Dooly County authorities are looking for a man they say shot someone. In a post on Facebook, the Vienna Police Department says their officers were called to a Holiday Street address just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot twice. Other people inside the home said a man, later identified as Christian Collier, had shot that man. Investigators say Collier kicked in the back door of the house, shot the man multiple times, and then ran away.
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Funeral for Cook County deputy killed in the line of duty held Monday

The funeral for Captain Terry "turtle" Arnold was held at Cook County High School Monday morning. Interment will follow at Greggs Baptist Church. The Cook County Sheriff's Office says that Arnold suffered an apparent fatal heart attack after dispersing a fight between two students that occurred at Cook County High School.
COOK COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy