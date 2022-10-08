Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Prep Football Round-Up: No. 6-ranked Dougherty rolls past Columbus, secures playoff spot
COLUMBUS - The No.6-ranked Dougherty Trojans (7-0) scored 41 points in the first half and then held off the Columbus Blue Devils to win 54-24 Friday night in Columbus. The win assures the Trojans a spot in the state playoffs with three regular-season games remaining. Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis completed...
Albany Herald
Albany State routs Edward Waters 55-7
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Albany State Golden Rams (5-1) won 55-7 Saturday evening in Jacksonville as they rolled up 549 yards on offense while the "Dirty Blue" Rams' defense held Edward Waters to only 94 yards for the entire game. The win sets up a homecoming showdown for the...
Post-Searchlight
Bearcats Dominate Patriots on Homecoming Night
On a night where everyone in Decatur County had their eyes on Centennial Field, the Bainbridge Bearcats dominated homecoming night as they defeated the Westover Patriots 59-7. Earning their third win on homecoming night, the Bearcats opened region play 1-0 as they move into the second half of the season.
southgatv.com
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 8
SYLVESTER, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring six games that were covered on 10/8. (Game of the Week) – Fitzgerald 42, Worth County 0. Terrell County 18, Miller County 13. Crisp County 37, Monroe 20. Dougherty 54, Columbus 24. Cairo 45, Hardaway 14.
Lone walk on ASU campus is a homecoming treat
ALBANY — Their use is either limited now or, for some, nonexistent. But there they are, the old buildings on what most people call Albany State University’s “lower campus,” the original ASU campus. Wiley Hall ... Gibson Hall ... Peace Hall ... the Daisy Brown Building ... Sanford Hall ... the Old President’s House ... L. Orene Hall ... the old Sanford Hall Gymnasium ... the chimney that is all that remains of Caroline Hall.
WALB 10
Americus senior receives state student of the year award
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - An Americus teen is well on his way to a career in agriculture, months before graduating high school. Joan Martinez was chosen as student of the year out of all 52 IGNITE college and career academies in Georgia. He says his involvement in agricultural organizations is what shaped his career goals.
southgatv.com
Albany’s silver alert for Debra Turner
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police are alerting the public to a senior citizen who has been reported missing. Police say that 62 year old Debra Turner may be unaware of her surroundings due to the onset of early dementia. She was last seen walking from her home in the...
Deep-fried cheeseburger sure to be a hit at Georgia National Fair
PERRY, Ga. — This year at the Georgia National Fair, 19 vendors are getting together for a "Fair Food Fight." It's really for bragging rights, but they're coming up with amazing creative concoctions for you to enjoy. You can bet the deep-fried cheeseburger will be a contender. Terri Cox...
WALB 10
1 shot in Dawson shooting
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - One man was shot in a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon, according to Dawson Police Department. Police said the shooting happened on 7th Street around 2:50 p.m. The condition of the man is currently unknown. This is a developing story and will be updated as more...
Americus Times-Recorder
What’s going on at Georgia Southwestern State University
GSW Alumni are invited to the first of many Canes After Hours events – this month at Pretoria Fields Taproom in Albany. Presented by Colony Bank, this event is for GSW alumni to network with fellow alumni in the surrounding Albany and Leesburg area. October 6 – MBA Virtual...
Jack's restaurant opening 6th Georgia location, giving away free brunch to first 50 customers
COCHRAN, Ga. — Jack's Family Restaurants announced that a new location will be opening up in Cochran, Georgia on October 10. The building will open at 5 a.m. and will be the sixth Jack's location in Georgia. It has been under construction since May and is located at 161...
WALB 10
Old Dawson Road in Albany will soon see new sidewalks
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One thing some people in Albany often complain about is the lack of sidewalks around town. With the addition of the new sidewalk project on Old Dawson Road, which took a year of planning, it will be safer for people catching the bus and walking in general.
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Albany State University Royal Court coronation
The Royal Court Coronation is the first event in a week full of homecoming festivities. The official kick-off will take place on Monday, October 10 at 5:00 p.m.
Woman dead following accident on County Road 268 in Gadsden County
One person died following an accident Thursday morning on County Road 268 just east of Glen Julia Road in Gadsden County.
WRDW-TV
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Thursday Mix- Croc's anniversary, the Augusta Greek Festival, and more!. Happy Wednesday! On today’s show, we talk about Crocs’ anniversary, as well as the Augusta Greek Festival! Tune in to Morning Mix!
Changes coming for Liberty Expressway travelers in Dougherty County
ALBANY — The speed limit will drop and outside shoulders will close on a portion of U.S. Highway 82/State Route (SR) 520/Liberty Expressway as a contractor prepares to begin construction to extend Westover Boulevard into Lee County. Starting Thursday, the speed limit will be set at 45 miles per...
WALB 10
2 arrests made in Valdosta homicide
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was shot and killed on Thursday night after getting into an argument with his neighbor, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police said Timothy Harrison, 36, of Valdosta got into an argument with two of his neighbors, Cameron Loveday 27, and Jeremiah...
Brooks County man convicted on drug charges
ALBANY — A Brooks County resident with a lengthy criminal history has been found guilty by a federal jury on two charges related to his drug distribution activities out of a Valdosta apartment complex. Barry Kiya Daise, 44, of Quitman, was convicted of one count of possession with intent...
wfxl.com
Search underway for "armed and dangerous" Dooly Co. man after shooting
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Dooly County authorities are looking for a man they say shot someone. In a post on Facebook, the Vienna Police Department says their officers were called to a Holiday Street address just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot twice. Other people inside the home said a man, later identified as Christian Collier, had shot that man. Investigators say Collier kicked in the back door of the house, shot the man multiple times, and then ran away.
wfxl.com
Funeral for Cook County deputy killed in the line of duty held Monday
The funeral for Captain Terry "turtle" Arnold was held at Cook County High School Monday morning. Interment will follow at Greggs Baptist Church. The Cook County Sheriff's Office says that Arnold suffered an apparent fatal heart attack after dispersing a fight between two students that occurred at Cook County High School.
