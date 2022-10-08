Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Maine School District 6 Votes to Keep Book in School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
Rate Hikes and Rate Discounts for Some Maine Utility CustomersThe Maine WriterMaine State
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Biddeford, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Portland High School football team will have a game with Biddeford High School on October 10, 2022, 07:00:00.
foxbangor.com
Old Town grabs first win over Bulldogs 42-30
OLD TOWN – It’s been a long season for the Old Town Coyotes, and their hard work paid off with the first win of the year on Friday night. The Coyotes took a 28-0 first half lead over Madison/Carrabec/Valley, but the Bulldogs would fire back in the second. However, Old Town outlasted the comeback, coming away with a 42-30 win for their first of the year.
foxbangor.com
Orono rolls over Mustangs in 63-6 victory
ORONO – It was all Red Riots on Friday night, as Orono poured in 63 on their way to a big victory over St. John Valley. The Red Riots scored on the opening kickoff, and the offense would keep their foot on the pedal the rest of the way. They rebound off of two straight losses, and improve to 3-3 on the year, heading to Mattanawcook/PVHS/Lee next week to close out the schedule.
foxbangor.com
Skowhegan stays perfect with 49-14 win over Edward Little
AUBURN – Skowhegan continued it’s perfect season on Friday night with a dominating 49-14 win over Edward Little. The Riverhawks opened the game up to 34-6 on a 23-yard run from Tyler Annis. The Eddies would score, and convert on the two point conversion to make it 34-14, but Skowhegan was too tough for the Eddies.
WGME
Whale puts on a show for Maine boaters
A whale put on quite the show off the Maine coast. Josh Doughty and his wife, Elizabeth, were boating over the weekend and came across a whale that was breaching near Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse in South Portland. CBS13 has reached out to wildlife officials for more information about the...
foxbangor.com
Sports Blitz Week 6: Play of the Night
BUCKSPORT – Bucksport’s Kamryn Webber is the winner of the Sports Blitz Week 6 Play of the Night. In the second quarter, Webber followed his blockers and broke free for a long, 56-yard touchdown run. It was part of a multi-touchdown night for Webber, helping his squad to a 70-26 win over Mt. View.
WMTW
Maine's newest Target to open Nov. 6
AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn is scheduled to open in November. The company announced Monday that a grand opening will be held on Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet. The...
foxbangor.com
Paving on State Street in Bangor
BANGOR– There will be paving on State Street on Monday. Please avoid State Street, from Broadway to Hancock Street, from 9 A.M. to 7 P.M. In addition there will be no parking on both sides of the road during this time. Expect delays and lane closures around the work...
foxbangor.com
New traffic pattern in Hermon
HERMON--Motorists are navigating around a new traffic pattern in the town of Hermon. There is a now a four way stop at the intersection of Fuller, Annis and Wing Roads. For years, those traveling on Fuller Road had the right of way, while drivers on the Annis and Wing Roads had stop signs at the intersection. This new traffic pattern change was introduced last week by the Maine Department of Transportation.
Who Goes to Bubba’s Sulky Lounge in Portland, Maine, at 8 in the Morning?
The historic, iconic, and slightly creepy Bubba’s Sulky Lounge has been causing dancing fever in Portland since 1961. The two light-up dance floors and themed dance party nights bring folks of all ages to the local joint on Portland Street to tear it up on the weekends. If you’re...
Damariscotta: A road to the hospital imperiled
It’s a long way from the pretty, protected waters of Christmas Cove, a tranquil mooring field at the outlet of the Damariscotta River, to that river’s namesake town, 14 miles north. Those who arrive by boat — after running the gauntlet of lobster buoys and aquaculture gear (the river is one of Maine’s most productive oyster-growing spots) – will eventually reach the twin villages of Newcastle and Damariscotta, former mill and fishing towns that now boast a lively trade in summer tourism.
foxbangor.com
Road work on Hancock Street Monday and Tuesday
BANGOR– Hancock St. will be closed from Newbury St. to Pine St. for road repairs on Monday and Tuesday. Traffic will be detoured up Newbury St. over to York St. and back down Pine St. Please avoid this area if possible as there could be some delays. Call 989-2530...
wabi.tv
Graham Lacher’s family follows up on credible sighting
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing several months ago say they are following up on a credible sighting Tuesday night. According to the Missing Graham Lacher Facebook page, they say a man who matched his description and likely behavior was seen walking down Island Ave. toward Ayer’s Island in Orono.
Remember When Maine Exit 45 in South Portland Used to Be Exit 7?
Time to jump in the WAY BACK time machine for this one. Let's talk turnpike. How about this great nostalgia? What an amazing photograph shared by the Maine Turnpike Authority. The image shows the old sign for the exit that is now known as Exit 45. However, for all you youngsters who didn't know, the South Portland exit used to be known as Exit 7.
wabi.tv
Maine artifact hunter rescued after spending a cold night in the woods
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - A man from the town of Mexico was found safely early Saturday morning after getting lost while looking for artifacts. Game Wardens say the 90-year-old man left a note for his family on Friday saying he was headed to Township E in Franklin County to look for artifacts around old cellar holes and settlements.
NECN
Friendly Toast Opens First Maine Restaurant Amid Expansion
The Friendly Toast, which bills itself as an all-day brunch and bar spot, is continuing its expansion across New England with a new location in Portland, Maine and plans for two others in the works. Eric Goodwin, co-owner of The Friendly Toast, told the Business Journal that another restaurant is...
Camden: A waterfront gem threatened
Camden Harbor is known to sailors on the Maine coast to be two things: one of the prettiest harbors, and one of the most uncomfortable. Curtis Island and the ledges do little to blunt the force of the rollers swinging in to the outer harbor from Penobscot Bay. The earliest inhabitants of the land, the Penobscot, dubbed the harbor Megunticook, which translates roughly to “great swells of the sea,” for the immense waves that sweep through during storms.
There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine
The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
WPFO
Caught on camera: Bear spotted wandering through Windham
WINDHAM (WGM)-- A bear has been spotted roaming through Windham, with residents capturing it on camera. It's not entirely uncommon in Maine, even in more populated parts of the state, but many in Windham say they haven't seen one in town before. "I was sitting at my desk in the...
wabi.tv
6 college students displaced temporarily after fire
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Six college students have been temporarily displaced after a fire earlier Friday. According to Old Town Fire Department, an accidental fire started in one of the bedrooms in the home on Bennoch Road. The fire was put out within five minutes of the fire department’s...
