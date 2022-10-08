ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
gripped.com

Famous Eight-Pitch 5.13 in France Repeated

Top climbers Solène Amoros from France and Katherine Choong from Switzerland have climbed the famous Ali Baba, an eight-pitch 240-metre 5.13c on Paroi Dérobée at Aiglun, France. It was first climbed in 2002 by Philippe Mussatto. Several climbers have sent the route over the past 20 years,...
WORLD
volleyballmag.com

USA women pull reverse sweep against Thailand in FIVB Worlds

The USA finished pool play with a flourish Saturday, coming back from an 0-2 deficit to beat Thailand 23-25, 21-25, 25-19, 27-25, 15-13 in Lodz, Poland. Now the Americans wait for Tuesday’s quarterfinals when they’ll play in either Apeldoorn, Netherlands, or Gilwice, Poland. The top four teams in each pool advance and the USA is second, two wins behind Serbia. Most likely the next opponent will be either Japan or China.
SPORTS
Sporting News

All Blacks squad named for Northern Tour

The bulk of the Rugby Championship squad has been retained as the All Blacks set their sights on the Northern Tour whilst a number of players from the Ireland series have returned to the squad. Props Nepo Laulala and Ofa Tuungafasi along with winger Leicester Fainga’anuku return to Foster’s squad...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Cups#South Africans#Rugby World Cup#New Zealand Rugby#French
The Associated Press

Lienert-Brown back for All Blacks for end-of-season tour

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Center Anton Lienert-Brown has been recalled to a 35-man All Blacks squad for matches against Japan, Wales, Scotland and England next month to plug injury-enforced gaps in the New Zealand midfield. Quinn Tupaea and Jack Goodhue both are sidelined with season-ending injuries, leading to...
RUGBY
ESPN

Victor Wembanyama to join France for World Cup qualifiers

PARIS -- Top NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama will join France's national team next month for a pair of World Cup qualifying games. The French federation made the announcement Friday. The 7-foot-3 Wembanyama is among 12 players selected for a road game at Lithuania on Nov. 11 and a home contest against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Nov. 14.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
France 24

Italy's Ganna powers to cycling world one-hour record

Grenchen (Switzerland) (AFP) – Italian Filippo Ganna made up for a disappointing season so far by powering to a new track one-hour record of 56.792km at the Grenchen velodrome in Switzerland on Saturday. Olympic team pursuit champion Ganna bettered the surprise mark set by Britain's Daniel Bigham, a performance...
CYCLING
NBC Sports

Novak Djokovic wins Astana final in straight sets for 90th title

ASTANA, Kazakhstan — Novak Djokovic needed only 75 minutes to win his 90th tour title, overcoming third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Astana Open. Djokovic dominated his Greek opponent from the start, winning the first game in little more than a minute. The Serb did not face a break point in the match and hit 15 winners with only seven unforced errors.
TENNIS
The Independent

Max Verstappen crowned F1 world champion amid confusion after victory in Japan

Max Verstappen was crowned Formula One world champion in confusing circumstances after he won a rain-affected Japanese Grand Prix.There were only 28 laps completed in Suzuka but full points were awarded as the race was resumed after a red flag had caused a delay of over two hours.MAX VERSTAPPENTWO-TIME WORLD CHAMPION!!!#2TheMax #F1 pic.twitter.com/eOlI6B6un1— Formula 1 (@F1) October 9, 2022Verstappen took the chequered flag following a fine display after the restart and was crowned champion as Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez was promoted to second after the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc has penalised for gaining an advantage having run off the track at the final corner.
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

CJ Ujah: British sprinter banned for 22 months following failed drug test

British sprinter CJ Ujah has been banned for 22 months after he tested positive for two banned substances at the Tokyo Olympics. However, he has been cleared of intentionally taking prohibited drugs by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Britain was stripped of its Olympic men's...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy