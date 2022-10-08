Max Verstappen was crowned Formula One world champion in confusing circumstances after he won a rain-affected Japanese Grand Prix.There were only 28 laps completed in Suzuka but full points were awarded as the race was resumed after a red flag had caused a delay of over two hours.MAX VERSTAPPENTWO-TIME WORLD CHAMPION!!!#2TheMax #F1 pic.twitter.com/eOlI6B6un1— Formula 1 (@F1) October 9, 2022Verstappen took the chequered flag following a fine display after the restart and was crowned champion as Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez was promoted to second after the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc has penalised for gaining an advantage having run off the track at the final corner.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO