Read full article on original website
Related
gripped.com
Famous Eight-Pitch 5.13 in France Repeated
Top climbers Solène Amoros from France and Katherine Choong from Switzerland have climbed the famous Ali Baba, an eight-pitch 240-metre 5.13c on Paroi Dérobée at Aiglun, France. It was first climbed in 2002 by Philippe Mussatto. Several climbers have sent the route over the past 20 years,...
UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Draw: England And Italy In Same Group
England were among the second seeds for the draw, having been relegated from the top tier in the UEFA Nations League.
UEFA・
volleyballmag.com
USA women pull reverse sweep against Thailand in FIVB Worlds
The USA finished pool play with a flourish Saturday, coming back from an 0-2 deficit to beat Thailand 23-25, 21-25, 25-19, 27-25, 15-13 in Lodz, Poland. Now the Americans wait for Tuesday’s quarterfinals when they’ll play in either Apeldoorn, Netherlands, or Gilwice, Poland. The top four teams in each pool advance and the USA is second, two wins behind Serbia. Most likely the next opponent will be either Japan or China.
Sporting News
All Blacks squad named for Northern Tour
The bulk of the Rugby Championship squad has been retained as the All Blacks set their sights on the Northern Tour whilst a number of players from the Ireland series have returned to the squad. Props Nepo Laulala and Ofa Tuungafasi along with winger Leicester Fainga’anuku return to Foster’s squad...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTA roundup: Claire Liu ousts top seed Ons Jabeur in Tunisia
American Claire Liu won her first-ever match over a Top 10 player, defeating top seed and home favorite Ons Jabeur
Lienert-Brown back for All Blacks for end-of-season tour
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Center Anton Lienert-Brown has been recalled to a 35-man All Blacks squad for matches against Japan, Wales, Scotland and England next month to plug injury-enforced gaps in the New Zealand midfield. Quinn Tupaea and Jack Goodhue both are sidelined with season-ending injuries, leading to...
BBC
Hong Kong Masters: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Marco Fu in front of record crowd
Ronnie O'Sullivan beat home favourite Marco Fu 6-4 to win the Hong Kong Masters in front of 9,000 spectators - a new record for the biggest live snooker crowd ever. The seven-time world champion took a 5-2 lead and held off a spirited challenge from Fu to claim the title.
ESPN
Victor Wembanyama to join France for World Cup qualifiers
PARIS -- Top NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama will join France's national team next month for a pair of World Cup qualifying games. The French federation made the announcement Friday. The 7-foot-3 Wembanyama is among 12 players selected for a road game at Lithuania on Nov. 11 and a home contest against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Nov. 14.
NBA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
France 24
Italy's Ganna powers to cycling world one-hour record
Grenchen (Switzerland) (AFP) – Italian Filippo Ganna made up for a disappointing season so far by powering to a new track one-hour record of 56.792km at the Grenchen velodrome in Switzerland on Saturday. Olympic team pursuit champion Ganna bettered the surprise mark set by Britain's Daniel Bigham, a performance...
NBC Sports
Novak Djokovic wins Astana final in straight sets for 90th title
ASTANA, Kazakhstan — Novak Djokovic needed only 75 minutes to win his 90th tour title, overcoming third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Astana Open. Djokovic dominated his Greek opponent from the start, winning the first game in little more than a minute. The Serb did not face a break point in the match and hit 15 winners with only seven unforced errors.
Max Verstappen crowned F1 world champion amid confusion after victory in Japan
Max Verstappen was crowned Formula One world champion in confusing circumstances after he won a rain-affected Japanese Grand Prix.There were only 28 laps completed in Suzuka but full points were awarded as the race was resumed after a red flag had caused a delay of over two hours.MAX VERSTAPPENTWO-TIME WORLD CHAMPION!!!#2TheMax #F1 pic.twitter.com/eOlI6B6un1— Formula 1 (@F1) October 9, 2022Verstappen took the chequered flag following a fine display after the restart and was crowned champion as Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez was promoted to second after the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc has penalised for gaining an advantage having run off the track at the final corner.
BBC
2023 UCI Cycling World Championships: BBC Sport to show biggest ever championships
The first combined UCI Cycling World Championships will be broadcast live across the BBC. The event in Scotland in August 2023 will host 13 world titles brought together in an 11-day event. Cycling's world governing body the UCI will stage combined championships every four years ahead of an Olympic year.
WTA roundup: Barbora Krejcikova, Elise Mertens win titles
No. 5 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium smashed No. 3 Alize Cornet of France 6-2, 6-0 on Sunday to win
Max Verstappen wraps up F1 championship with rain-shortened win in Japan
Red Bull's Max Verstappen wrapped up his second consecutive Formula One drivers' championship on Sunday with a rain-shortened win at the Japanese Grand Prix.
BBC
CJ Ujah: British sprinter banned for 22 months following failed drug test
British sprinter CJ Ujah has been banned for 22 months after he tested positive for two banned substances at the Tokyo Olympics. However, he has been cleared of intentionally taking prohibited drugs by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Britain was stripped of its Olympic men's...
Comments / 0