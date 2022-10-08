ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts If Nebraska Will Make A Bowl

It's been a trying season for the Nebraska football program. The team started out with a 1-2 record, which led to Athletic Director Trev Alberts parting ways with head coach Scott Frost. Frost was under a lot of pressure to turn things around this season but wasn't able to get anything done.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Men’s and Women’s Basketball announce Media Days Participants

With the start of the regular season just under one month away, the Big Ten Conference is set to hold Big Ten Basketball Media Days over the next two days in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This year will be the first time that Minneapolis will play host to the event with the men’s and women’s teams combined in the same days. Minneapolis was also announced as the host for the 2023 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament and the 2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Davison officially announces departure from Nebraska broadcast booth

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Just two days after announcing his departure from Nebraska athletic administration, former Husker Matt Davison announced that he will be leaving the Husker football radio broadcast. Davison, appearing on air with Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts and play-by-play broadcaster Greg Sharpe, made the announcement prior to the...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Former Husker Running For Mayor Of Lincoln

Tan Parker announces for Mayor of Lincoln 10-5-22 (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 6, 2022) Former Husker, Stan Parker, is running for Mayor of Lincoln. Parker, a Republican, played football for the Huskers beginning in 1982 and is also the founder of MyBridge, a Christian radio ministry. Parker compares being Lincoln’s mayor to leading a nonprofit. He said the mayor is primarily a leadership position, not a political one. Parker thinks his leadership experience prepares him for mayor and sets him apart.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Enjoy fall in Nebraska at these weekend events

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend will feel like fall, and there’s not a much better time to celebrate the season with these events. » Today is the First Friday of October, so head downtown and wander from gallery to gallery to see all different types of art.
NEBRASKA STATE
lehsoracle.com

Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway

Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
NEBRASKA STATE
nebraskanewsservice.net

The beetle named after Lincoln, Nebraska, is critically endangered

Most Nebraskans would be surprised to learn there is a beetle named after the city of Lincoln and that it is one of the rarest insects in the world, with less than 500 found yearly. Their habitat is equally unique, and soon, it might not exist. The Salt Creek Tiger...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln

OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this fall?. Live music is back, and dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
OMAHA, NE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Nebraska woman accused in theft of more than $28K from youth sports teams

A Nebraska woman is accused of taking more than $28,000 from two youth sports organizations for personal use, authorities said. Jill Dasher, 51, Plattsmouth, was charged with two counts of felony theft, the Omaha World-Herald reported. According to Cass County records, Dasher allegedly took the money from the bank accounts of the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association and Blue Lightning Select Softball Team for herself, the newspaper reported.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE

