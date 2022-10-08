Read full article on original website
Corn Nation
Monday Flakes: Ugly Wins, Puffin Tossing and Kids Introduce Dad for His Final MLB At Bat
Not watching the Huskers on Saturday meant I could get all kinds of stuff done on Saturday. Most notably, Ranchdude and I picked apples and pulled the cider press out. Mmmmm, home grown apple cider is the best. What did you accomplish on a Husker football-less Saturday?. Corn Flakes. Lincoln,...
ESPN Computer Predicts If Nebraska Will Make A Bowl
It's been a trying season for the Nebraska football program. The team started out with a 1-2 record, which led to Athletic Director Trev Alberts parting ways with head coach Scott Frost. Frost was under a lot of pressure to turn things around this season but wasn't able to get anything done.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Men’s and Women’s Basketball announce Media Days Participants
With the start of the regular season just under one month away, the Big Ten Conference is set to hold Big Ten Basketball Media Days over the next two days in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This year will be the first time that Minneapolis will play host to the event with the men’s and women’s teams combined in the same days. Minneapolis was also announced as the host for the 2023 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament and the 2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska in a bowl game? ESPN's FPI updates Huskers' bowl chances following back-to-back wins
Through the end of September, Nebraska was sporting a 1-3 record and looking at a lost season. Now — after two weeks of play in October — the Huskers are back to .500 and are 2-1 overall under Mickey Joseph. Of course, those two October wins came against...
Nebraska Completes Michigan Swing With Wolverine Sweep
The Huskers are the last remaining undefeated team in Big Ten volleyball play
Corn Nation
Nebraska Beats Rutgers in What Should Go Down in Husker Lore as the “Dumpster Fire” Game
That was a dumpster fire. Nebraska was not good. Rutgers was no different. If some looked to soothe their palate after the awful Thursday night NFL football game by tuning in to the Nebraska - Rutgers game, then they were sorely disappointed. It was bad. Yet, one should ask yourself....
Corn Nation
Nebraska and Rutgers Play the Ugliest Game Since Broncos - Colts the Night Before and Huskers Win 14-13
The Huskers kick off - touchback. Noah Vedral will take the field for the Scarlet Knights. Vedral launched a bomb over Malcolm Hartzog early and connected to get to the Husker 40 in short order. Rutgers looks good in the early going and the Nebraska defense...does not. Noah Vedral scampers...
News Channel Nebraska
Davison officially announces departure from Nebraska broadcast booth
PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Just two days after announcing his departure from Nebraska athletic administration, former Husker Matt Davison announced that he will be leaving the Husker football radio broadcast. Davison, appearing on air with Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts and play-by-play broadcaster Greg Sharpe, made the announcement prior to the...
Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Nebraska
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers seemed to let one slip away tonight as the Scarlet Knights fell to Nebraska by a final score of 14-13. A lot went wrong after Rutgers carried a 13-0 lead into the half. After the loss, head coach Greg Schiano tried to sort everything out in his press conference and here is everything he had to say.
Johnny Rodgers 50-Year Heisman Celebration
Eric Crouch will host the celebration and watch party in Kearney during the Nebraska-Purdue game on Oct. 15
kfornow.com
Former Husker Running For Mayor Of Lincoln
Tan Parker announces for Mayor of Lincoln 10-5-22 (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 6, 2022) Former Husker, Stan Parker, is running for Mayor of Lincoln. Parker, a Republican, played football for the Huskers beginning in 1982 and is also the founder of MyBridge, a Christian radio ministry. Parker compares being Lincoln’s mayor to leading a nonprofit. He said the mayor is primarily a leadership position, not a political one. Parker thinks his leadership experience prepares him for mayor and sets him apart.
Ask Omaha: what has Ben Sasse even done for Nebraska?
Really raised the bar for graduation speeches. (u/lurkadurking) He sold Runzas at Memorial one time, literally him handing someone a lunch is the best thing I can think of that he’s ever done. (u/LogisticalNightmare)
klkntv.com
Enjoy fall in Nebraska at these weekend events
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend will feel like fall, and there’s not a much better time to celebrate the season with these events. » Today is the First Friday of October, so head downtown and wander from gallery to gallery to see all different types of art.
KETV.com
Largest Boy Scout event in the Midwest draws thousands to Mahoney State Park
ASHLAND, Neb. — Cub Scouts to Life Scouts all the way to Eagle Scouts, the 9th Biannual Jubilee brought troops from every corner of the region. "There's a bunch of events, there's so many people to meet and there's good food and an all-around good atmosphere," said Life Scout, Alec, from Troop 22.
lehsoracle.com
Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway
Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
nebraskanewsservice.net
The beetle named after Lincoln, Nebraska, is critically endangered
Most Nebraskans would be surprised to learn there is a beetle named after the city of Lincoln and that it is one of the rarest insects in the world, with less than 500 found yearly. Their habitat is equally unique, and soon, it might not exist. The Salt Creek Tiger...
KETV.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this fall?. Live music is back, and dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
Nebraska woman accused in theft of more than $28K from youth sports teams
A Nebraska woman is accused of taking more than $28,000 from two youth sports organizations for personal use, authorities said. Jill Dasher, 51, Plattsmouth, was charged with two counts of felony theft, the Omaha World-Herald reported. According to Cass County records, Dasher allegedly took the money from the bank accounts of the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association and Blue Lightning Select Softball Team for herself, the newspaper reported.
