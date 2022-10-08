ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frenchtown, MT

montanasports.com

Frenchtown's Katie Lewis still reveling in State A golf title

FRENCHTOWN — Katie Lewis won the State A golf tournament last weekend in Hamilton, and the success the sophomore from Frenchtown experienced is still setting in. "It's still coming in at like different parts even when the days go on," Lewis said. "It's crazy." But Lewis didn't just win...
FRENCHTOWN, MT
406mtsports.com

Frenchtown blanks Butte Central on Senior Night

The Butte Central Maroons celebrated Senior Night at Bob Green Field as they hosted the Frenchtown Broncs. The Broncs scored 15 points in 57 seconds toward the end of the second quarter en route to a 36-0 Friday night in Butte. “I thought that our kids fought hard,” Butte Central...
FRENCHTOWN, MT
KULR8

Montana softball team finishes fall exhibition season with two wins

The Montana softball team wrapped up its fall exhibition season on Saturday with a pair of one-sided victories at Grizzly Softball Field in Missoula. Montana defeated North Idaho 13-1, then run-ruled MSU Billings as well, 11-1. The Grizzlies opened their fall schedule two weekends ago with tight 8-5 and 6-4...
406mtsports.com

Missoula Sentinel uses dominant second half to become 2022 Missoula city champs

MISSOULA – Montana State Bobcat recruits love running at MCPS Stadium. For the second consecutive day, a high school football player linked to Bozeman rushed for three touchdowns. On Thursday it was Helena Capital’s Tom Carter, who holds an offer from MSU, and on Friday night it was Missoula Sentinel running back and Bobcat commit Adam Jones.
MISSOULA, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Four Favorable Pheasant Friendly Areas for Montana Hunting Opener

Montana anglers have their "honey holes." Maybe Montana hunters will find some fertile pheasant fields flourishing this weekend. First, good luck to all of Montana's pheasant hunters on opening day this Saturday, October 8. And while there is probably no such thing as a sure thing, four of the state's Wildlife Management Areas are getting a boost from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
MONTANA STATE
406mtsports.com

Butte drops heartbreaker at Kalispell Glacier

KALISPELL - The Butte Bulldogs looked to shake off the memories of a rough week in Helena with a bounce-back trip to Kalispell to take on the Glacier Wolfpack at Legends Field on Friday. Down by 13 points just before halftime, Kash Goicoechea’s 21-yard interception return for a touchdown spearheaded...
KALISPELL, MT
montanasports.com

Waiver denied, Montana men's basketball game vs. Providence Argos canceled

MISSOULA — A men's basketball game between Montana and the University of Providence scheduled for Nov. 14 at Dahlberg Arena has been canceled, UM announced Friday. According to a press release, the Big Sky Conference denied Montana's waiver too add a second non-Division I opponent for the 2022-23 season. Providence is an NAIA Frontier Conference program located in Great Falls.
PROVIDENCE, RI
NBCMontana

Missoula's smoky air caused by prescribed burn

MISSOULA, MT — Smoke is in the air in northeast Missoula due to a prescribed burn in the Upper Rattlesnake area, according to the Missoula Fire Department. Missoula City Fire Battalion Chief Kip Knapstad said the prescribed burn is located in Woods Gulch and burning started today. The USDA...
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Fuel Fitness closes it's doors in Helena and Butte

HELENA, Mont. - This week community members in Helena and Butte woke up to find their gym, Fuel Fitness, had closed down without warning. The closings came to light on October 2, as employee's and members showed up to both locations to see wood covering the doors and windows; along with a note saying the location was permanently closed.
HELENA, MT
406mtsports.com

St. Ignatius defeats Darby to stay undefeated

DARBY — On a nice autumn evening with the moon rising over the Sapphire Mountains, the Darby Tigers took on the undefeated St. Ignatius Bulldogs. The Bulldogs were too much as they rolled to a 64-14 victory and a perfect 7-0 record on the season. The Tigers dropped to 2-4.
DARBY, MT
yourbigsky.com

5 must-see places in Montana

Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says

The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

With One Missoula Lunch Spot Down, Give These A Try

Frugals Restaurant on Tuesday night suffered an explosion from a gas build up in the building. The great news is that nobody was hurt. The bad news is that the restaurant suffered damage and will need to close down while they repair the structure. So if you, like a lot of Missoulians, rely on your weekly Frugals fix you're going to have to find some alternatives for the foreseeable future. Here are just a few great Missoula restaurants that you can partake while they rebuild.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

onX Maps of Missoula Receives Funding for Continued Growth and Jobs

Missoula-based onX Maps is already on a growth tear that's making it the go-to map source for hunters, off-roaders, and other outdoor enthusiasts. That pace is likely to accelerate with news this week the company has secured $87.4 million in funding for continued expansion and continuing its commitment to protecting public lands and creating more jobs.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

New To Missoula? The God Awful Reserve Street Smell Explained

Let's get into this once and for all. If you are new to Missoula, there is a good chance you are wondering what that smell is right off the Reserve street bridge. There are so many positive things that make Missoula unique. I mean why else would the entire state of California up and move here? For the natives, however, we forget about some of the other "unique" Missoula things, or we have just gotten used to them. One of which is the god-awful smell right by the Walmart on North Reserve street. I get so tired of newcomers asking what the smell is I've honestly just started making up answers to entertain myself but to avoid confusion I'll just get the honest answer out there now.
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Lawsuit accuses Mineral County officials of misconduct, asks for audit of court cases

Dozens of people have accused Mineral County officials of misconduct in trying criminal court cases and failing to adequately vet law enforcement officers. Now the county attorney is pledging to clean up the mess. In a recent court filing, attorneys for the complaining residents argue the Mineral County attorney failed to disclose exculpatory evidence, known […] The post Lawsuit accuses Mineral County officials of misconduct, asks for audit of court cases appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT

