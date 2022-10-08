ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

BBC

Australia v England: Jos Buttler '100% fit' to make return

Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth Date: 9 October Time: 09:10 BST. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. England captain Jos Buttler says he is "100% fit" to return after almost...
WORLD
Post Register

FIFA reveals sites for World Cup fan viewing parties

ZURICH (AP) — Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro and Dubai Harbour in the United Arab Emirates are among six locations worldwide that stage fan festivals during the World Cup in Qatar. Mexico City’s Plaza de la República, Sao Paulo's Anhangabaú Valley, and downtown nightclub venues in London and...
FIFA
The Independent

England vs Czech Republic: Talking points ahead of friendly in Brighton

England host the Czech Republic at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday as they look to build on their impressive 2-1 victory over the United States on Friday.It was the first time England had won against the world champions since 2017 and extended their unbeaten run under manager Sarina Wiegman to 23 games – including 21 victories.Here we take a look at some of the talking points ahead of the Czech Republic clash.Will the manager rotate the squad?Wiegman is usually unwilling to make changes to her preferred line-up, having stuck with the same starting XI for all of the Women’s Euros....
SPORTS
State
Georgia State
SkySports

Rugby League World Cup 2021: Meet the 16 men's teams taking part in this year's tournament in England

Previous World Cup best: Runners-up x3 (1975, 1995, 2017). Player to watch: Victor Radley. If you have any interest in the NRL, you will have seen what the Sydney Roosters star can do. After making a shock decision to represent the birthplace of his Sheffield-born dad and give up his chance to play State of Origin in Australia, Radley will be out to prove that he made the right call. His hard-hitting will only elevate this forward-heavy England side, so expect crunching tackles, hard running and some pretty big fireworks.
RUGBY
The Independent

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz ruled out until after World Cup with knee injury

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has been ruled out until December with a knee injury sustained at Arsenal on Sunday.Scans have revealed the Colombia international does not require surgery, but the issue will keep him out until after the World Cup, the PA news agency understands.It means the 25-year-old, who left the Emirates on crutches with his knee in a brace, will miss at least 10 matches for Jurgen Klopp’s struggling side.Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold injured his ankle in the game but Liverpool are still awaiting an update on the damage.Diaz was forced off shortly before half-time in the Reds’ 3-2 defeat,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

England 53-45 Uganda: Roses secure series victory in London

England wrapped up the series victory over Uganda with a 53-45 win in game two of the three-match series at the Copper Box in London. Jess Thirlby's young side put in a strong third-quarter performance to lay the platform for victory. "For a young, inexperienced team to get a series...
RUGBY
Person
Georgia Stanway
Person
Lauren Hemp
Person
Vlatko Andonovski
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: 'Biggest and best' tournament finally set to kick off

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. The "biggest and best" Rugby League World Cup is finally set to get under way after being postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
RUGBY
ESPN

England head coach Sarina Wiegman denies agreeing new deal

England women's head coach Sarina Wiegman played down suggestions of agreeing to a new contract but said that she feels happy with her deal that runs until 2025. British media reported that Wiegman, who led England to their first major title at the European Championship in July, had agreed a new deal until 2027.
MLS
The Independent

Truss meets Euro 2022-winning Lionesses

Liz Truss has met the Euro 2022-winning team, giving them their first prime ministerial meeting since they became the first England football squad to win a title for 56 years.More than two months after their victory, the Prime Minister watched the women’s team take part in a training match for around three minutes at the Lensbury Resort in south-west London.Ms Truss held up the European trophy with the help of defender Lucy Bronze after posing for a team photo.She spoke with winning manager Sarina Wiegman for some time before the photo, which also included Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly and Fran...
SOCCER
#England#United States#Cup Holders#Canada#European
Yardbarker

Manchester United send scouts to Italy to watch Davide Frattesi in action

Manchester United are interested in Italian international Davide Frattesi and have reportedly sent scouts to watch the midfielder in action for Sassuolo. According to The Mirror, United have sent their scouts over to Italy to monitor the star but also face interest from Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as Serie A giants Inter Milan and Roma.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup: Timeline of events since 2019

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup begins in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, and for India and the All India Football Federation (AIFF), it has been a long journey to get here. India were initially awarded the right to host the U-17 Women's World Cup in 2020, but COVID-19 wreaked havoc and the tournament was postponed by a year before it was eventually cancelled.
FIFA
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Sports
AOL Corp

Viewer's guide for the World Cup in Qatar

PSG's Lionel Messi warms up prior to the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nice at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard) A last chance for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Kylian Mbappé back on the biggest stage of all....
FIFA
Yardbarker

West Ham join the race for €40m ace wanted by London rivals Arsenal

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing the Italian international midfielder Manuel Locatelli. The 24-year-old joined after an impressive European Championships from Sassuolo back in 2021. However, the move has not worked out for him. Locatelli has been heavily criticised for his performances this season and he is struggling...
PREMIER LEAGUE

