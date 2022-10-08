Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Australia v England: Jos Buttler '100% fit' to make return
Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth Date: 9 October Time: 09:10 BST. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. England captain Jos Buttler says he is "100% fit" to return after almost...
Post Register
Wales win thriller over Scotland at Women's Rugby World Cup
Italy defeated the United States 22-10 to open play Sunday on the second day of the Women's Rugby World Cup at Whangarei, New Zealand. Canada beat Japan 41-5 and Wales edged Scotland 18-15, also at Whangarei.
Post Register
FIFA reveals sites for World Cup fan viewing parties
ZURICH (AP) — Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro and Dubai Harbour in the United Arab Emirates are among six locations worldwide that stage fan festivals during the World Cup in Qatar. Mexico City’s Plaza de la República, Sao Paulo's Anhangabaú Valley, and downtown nightclub venues in London and...
England vs Czech Republic: Talking points ahead of friendly in Brighton
England host the Czech Republic at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday as they look to build on their impressive 2-1 victory over the United States on Friday.It was the first time England had won against the world champions since 2017 and extended their unbeaten run under manager Sarina Wiegman to 23 games – including 21 victories.Here we take a look at some of the talking points ahead of the Czech Republic clash.Will the manager rotate the squad?Wiegman is usually unwilling to make changes to her preferred line-up, having stuck with the same starting XI for all of the Women’s Euros....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup 2021: Meet the 16 men's teams taking part in this year's tournament in England
Previous World Cup best: Runners-up x3 (1975, 1995, 2017). Player to watch: Victor Radley. If you have any interest in the NRL, you will have seen what the Sydney Roosters star can do. After making a shock decision to represent the birthplace of his Sheffield-born dad and give up his chance to play State of Origin in Australia, Radley will be out to prove that he made the right call. His hard-hitting will only elevate this forward-heavy England side, so expect crunching tackles, hard running and some pretty big fireworks.
Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
Liverpool’s Luis Diaz ruled out until after World Cup with knee injury
Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has been ruled out until December with a knee injury sustained at Arsenal on Sunday.Scans have revealed the Colombia international does not require surgery, but the issue will keep him out until after the World Cup, the PA news agency understands.It means the 25-year-old, who left the Emirates on crutches with his knee in a brace, will miss at least 10 matches for Jurgen Klopp’s struggling side.Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold injured his ankle in the game but Liverpool are still awaiting an update on the damage.Diaz was forced off shortly before half-time in the Reds’ 3-2 defeat,...
BBC
England 53-45 Uganda: Roses secure series victory in London
England wrapped up the series victory over Uganda with a 53-45 win in game two of the three-match series at the Copper Box in London. Jess Thirlby's young side put in a strong third-quarter performance to lay the platform for victory. "For a young, inexperienced team to get a series...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: 'Biggest and best' tournament finally set to kick off
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. The "biggest and best" Rugby League World Cup is finally set to get under way after being postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
ESPN
England head coach Sarina Wiegman denies agreeing new deal
England women's head coach Sarina Wiegman played down suggestions of agreeing to a new contract but said that she feels happy with her deal that runs until 2025. British media reported that Wiegman, who led England to their first major title at the European Championship in July, had agreed a new deal until 2027.
MLS・
BBC
Women's World Cup play-offs: Switzerland win is Wales' only target - Gemma Grainger
Venue: Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich Date: Tuesday, 11 October Kick-off: 18:00 BST. Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales, Cymru Fyw, the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app. Gemma Grainger says Wales will focus on securing victory...
Truss meets Euro 2022-winning Lionesses
Liz Truss has met the Euro 2022-winning team, giving them their first prime ministerial meeting since they became the first England football squad to win a title for 56 years.More than two months after their victory, the Prime Minister watched the women’s team take part in a training match for around three minutes at the Lensbury Resort in south-west London.Ms Truss held up the European trophy with the help of defender Lucy Bronze after posing for a team photo.She spoke with winning manager Sarina Wiegman for some time before the photo, which also included Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly and Fran...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Amid the fallout from the NWSL report, England-USWNT was a testament to the game's strength
LONDON -- In one emotive moment at Wembley, the players of England and the United States highlighted the vulnerability of the women's game at the end of an emotionally draining week for the sport. And then they gave us a 90-minute showcase of all of its strengths. A collective prematch...
Yardbarker
Manchester United send scouts to Italy to watch Davide Frattesi in action
Manchester United are interested in Italian international Davide Frattesi and have reportedly sent scouts to watch the midfielder in action for Sassuolo. According to The Mirror, United have sent their scouts over to Italy to monitor the star but also face interest from Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as Serie A giants Inter Milan and Roma.
Sporting News
England vs USWNT at Wembley was not just a women's soccer game; it was a statement
Before head coach Vlatko Andonovski chose to talk about how the United States women’s national team performed, or whether he disagreed with the replay review that cost his team a goal and an opportunity to depart with a draw instead of a 2-1 loss, he insisted upon addressing the occasion.
ESPN
FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup: Timeline of events since 2019
The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup begins in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, and for India and the All India Football Federation (AIFF), it has been a long journey to get here. India were initially awarded the right to host the U-17 Women's World Cup in 2020, but COVID-19 wreaked havoc and the tournament was postponed by a year before it was eventually cancelled.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
Viewer's guide for the World Cup in Qatar
PSG's Lionel Messi warms up prior to the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nice at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard) A last chance for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Kylian Mbappé back on the biggest stage of all....
Yardbarker
West Ham join the race for €40m ace wanted by London rivals Arsenal
West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing the Italian international midfielder Manuel Locatelli. The 24-year-old joined after an impressive European Championships from Sassuolo back in 2021. However, the move has not worked out for him. Locatelli has been heavily criticised for his performances this season and he is struggling...
howafrica.com
2022 World Cup: Samuel Eto’o Fires Back At French Broadcasters Over ‘Juju’ Allegation
Cameroon’s Football Federation, led by Samuel Eto’o, has responded to Radio France International’s report that the African country plans to hire black magicians to boost the lions’ fortunes in the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. In Eto’o relentless effort to protect the image of FECAFOOT, the...
Palace rallies to beat Leeds after Aaronson showcases skills
LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace came from a goal down in the Premier League to win 2-1 at home to Leeds, which went ahead Sunday after Brenden Aaronson showcased the dribbling skills that are making him an exciting addition to the U.S. team for the upcoming World Cup. Aaronson...
Comments / 0