EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Williams County Sheriff Receives Commendation & Village Employee Receives Safety Award
COMMENDATION … Williams County Sheriff Tom Kochert received a commendation for helping the Edgerton Police Department when it was lacking in numbers. (PHOTOS BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Edgerton Village Council meeting of October 4 began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a prayer from Mayor Robert Day.
Bryan Area Foundation Begins Seeking Next Community Asset In Williams County
FIRST MEETING … Project Next, an initiative of the Bryan Area Foundation, held its first meeting and allowed participants to meet each other, elect officers, and discuss possible by-laws. This group of like-minded donors, similar to Project 2020, which raised funds to build the Fountain City Amphitheater and Interactive...
Evergreen Places Renewal Levy On November Ballot
The Evergreen Local School District will have a renewal of its 0.25% income tax levy on the November 8 ballot. This is not a new tax and will continue to provide for planned operating expenses. Last year, this levy was responsible for approximately $670,000.00 of the district’s General Fund.
BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Complaints Made About Road Work On Huntington Drive
ROAD CONCERNS … Left to right, council members Judy Yahraus, John Betts and Mary Leatherman listen to complaints from Mr. Cox, who lives on Huntington Street, about how the city repaved that road. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Bryan City Council meeting of October 4 began with the...
William “Bill” Grieser (1952-2022)
William John “Bill” Grieser, age 70, of Wauseon, passed away in his home on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Bill had worked for the former Wagner Motor Sales and then Don’s Automotive Group in Wauseon for over 30 years. He also owned and operated the former Grieser Auto...
Sharon Weber (1946-2022)
Sharon Rose Weber, age 75, life long resident of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital, following a valiant battle with ovarian cancer. Sharon was born November 22, 1946 in Swanton to Harry V. and Grace A. (Grime) Wiles. Sharon graduated from Fulton...
Tinora Football Coach Resigns Following Investigation
Veteran Tinora football coach Kenny Krouse provided his resignation to the board of education on October 5. The resignation took place following an investigation by the school into allegations of hazing within the team. Krouse had been on paid administrative leave. No details of the investigation were released from the...
Sharon Shaffer (1948-2022)
Sharon L. Shaffer, age 74, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 1:17 P.M. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, shortly after admittance to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan after a brief illness. Mrs. Shaffer was a 1966 graduate of Edgerton High School and graduated from Wayne Beauty College in...
Delta @ Wauseon Football
FULTON COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: Wauseon Scores In Final Minutes To Beat Delta 7-3
WAUSEON – Delta’s missed scoring opportunities came back to haunt the Panthers in Friday night’s clash with Wauseon at Harmon Field. Controlling the ball on offense to keep the high-powered Wauseon offense on the sidelines, the Panthers had two empty trips inside the Wauseon five-yard line as Delta clung to a 3-0 lead with 4:03 left in the game.
Bryan @ Evergreen Football
METAMORA – Sam Herold ran for 185 yards and three touchdowns while quarterback Jase Kepler ran for 104 and a score in a 33-7 win at Evergreen. The Vikings led 13-0 at halftime and put up 20 points in the second half to pull away. Layne Vance accounted for...
Fayette @ Edon Volleyball
EDON – Emma Hickman had 16 assists and Natalie Wofford added 11 kills to lead the Bombers their first BBC win of the season. Rebecca Stevenson paced the Eagles with 13 assists and Kelsie Storrs had nine digs. Edon d. Fayette 25-12, 25-11, 25-20 Fayette (0-16, 0-5 BBC) –...
WILLIAMS COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: North Central Stays In Playoff Hunt After Blasting Hilltop 56-0
STRETCHING TOWARD GOAL LINE … North Central running back Joey Burt dives into the end zone for one of his two touchdowns. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF) Though North Central is in its first year of varsity football, the Eagles are playing like a veteran team. Following Friday night's...
High School Football Roundup For October 7, 2022
