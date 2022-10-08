ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, OH

Evergreen Places Renewal Levy On November Ballot

The Evergreen Local School District will have a renewal of its 0.25% income tax levy on the November 8 ballot. This is not a new tax and will continue to provide for planned operating expenses. Last year, this levy was responsible for approximately $670,000.00 of the district’s General Fund.
METAMORA, OH
BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Complaints Made About Road Work On Huntington Drive

ROAD CONCERNS … Left to right, council members Judy Yahraus, John Betts and Mary Leatherman listen to complaints from Mr. Cox, who lives on Huntington Street, about how the city repaved that road. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Bryan City Council meeting of October 4 began with the...
BRYAN, OH
William “Bill” Grieser (1952-2022)

William John “Bill” Grieser, age 70, of Wauseon, passed away in his home on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Bill had worked for the former Wagner Motor Sales and then Don’s Automotive Group in Wauseon for over 30 years. He also owned and operated the former Grieser Auto...
WAUSEON, OH
Sharon Weber (1946-2022)

Sharon Rose Weber, age 75, life long resident of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital, following a valiant battle with ovarian cancer. Sharon was born November 22, 1946 in Swanton to Harry V. and Grace A. (Grime) Wiles. Sharon graduated from Fulton...
SWANTON, OH
Tinora Football Coach Resigns Following Investigation

Veteran Tinora football coach Kenny Krouse provided his resignation to the board of education on October 5. The resignation took place following an investigation by the school into allegations of hazing within the team. Krouse had been on paid administrative leave. No details of the investigation were released from the...
DEFIANCE, OH
Sharon Shaffer (1948-2022)

Sharon L. Shaffer, age 74, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 1:17 P.M. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, shortly after admittance to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan after a brief illness. Mrs. Shaffer was a 1966 graduate of Edgerton High School and graduated from Wayne Beauty College in...
EDGERTON, OH
Delta @ Wauseon Football

WAUSEON, OH
FULTON COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: Wauseon Scores In Final Minutes To Beat Delta 7-3

WAUSEON – Delta’s missed scoring opportunities came back to haunt the Panthers in Friday night’s clash with Wauseon at Harmon Field. Controlling the ball on offense to keep the high-powered Wauseon offense on the sidelines, the Panthers had two empty trips inside the Wauseon five-yard line as Delta clung to a 3-0 lead with 4:03 left in the game.
WAUSEON, OH
Bryan @ Evergreen Football

METAMORA – Sam Herold ran for 185 yards and three touchdowns while quarterback Jase Kepler ran for 104 and a score in a 33-7 win at Evergreen. The Vikings led 13-0 at halftime and put up 20 points in the second half to pull away. Layne Vance accounted for...
BRYAN, OH
Fayette @ Edon Volleyball

EDON – Emma Hickman had 16 assists and Natalie Wofford added 11 kills to lead the Bombers their first BBC win of the season. Rebecca Stevenson paced the Eagles with 13 assists and Kelsie Storrs had nine digs. Edon d. Fayette 25-12, 25-11, 25-20 Fayette (0-16, 0-5 BBC) –...
EDON, OH
High School Football Roundup For October 7, 2022

BRYAN, OH

