12 Area Teams Ranked in This Week’s High School Volleyball Rankings
The high school fall sports season is quickly winding down as postseason play is right around the corner. There was some movement in this week's rankings, but all the #1s remained the same from last week's rankings. Check out the full rankings from the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association below. Class...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 8: Marshfield rallies to beat SPASH; Mosinee claims Great Northern title
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) Mosinee claimed the Great Northern Conference title with a 42-28 win over Medford. Both teams had won all of their in-conference games leading to Friday night’s meeting. In other games:. Marshfield 49 – SPASH 21. Wausau West 7 – Hortonville 0. Wisconsin Rapids 48...
kbhbradio.com
South Dakota Prep Volleyball Scoreboard for Friday, October 7
UNDATED – Here is your Friday Night, October 7, South Dakota Prep Volleyball Scoreboard:. Deubrook def. Sioux Valley, 25-19, 25-18, 19-25, 25-13 Edgemont def. Harding County, 25-22, 19-25, 26-24, 21-25, 15-9 Elk Point-Jefferson def. Tri-Valley, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20 Huron def. Rapid City Central, 25-14, 25-10, 25-13 James Valley Christian...
How the top 25 Minnesota high school football teams fared in week 6
1. Rosemount (6-0) Defeated Farmington 49-0 Jackson Ganser scored four touchdowns in Rosemount's route over Farmington. 2. Maple Grove (6-0) Defeated Wayzata 28-21 Wayzata led 14-7 at halftime, but Maple Grove scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to grab the victory. 3. Stillwater ...
NebraskaTV
High School Softball Districts Scores
KEARNEY. Neb. — Bennington 5, Omaha Mercy 3. Central City 10, Ponca 0 (4 innings) Northwest 12, Omaha Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy 0. Northwest 8, Omaha Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy 2. Seward 8, Hastings 3. Seward 9, Hastings 8. Wahoo 10, McCook 0. Wahoo 11, McCook 0. Yutan/Mead 7, Falls City...
