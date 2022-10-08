Read full article on original website
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9th
Friday News Wrap Up
Things to Do in Maine 10/1 and 10/2---Updated
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USA
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-October
foxbangor.com
Bucksport dominant on both ends in win over Mustangs
BUCKSPORT – The Bucks were impressive on both ends of the ball, picking up their third straight victory with a 70-26 win over Mt. View. Kamryn Webber opened scoring with a rushing touchdown in the first, and would score again on the Bucks’ next possession. On their first drive of the second, Webber would score again, this time from behind the 50-yard line, and the Bucks would win 70-26.
foxbangor.com
Skowhegan stays perfect with 49-14 win over Edward Little
AUBURN – Skowhegan continued it’s perfect season on Friday night with a dominating 49-14 win over Edward Little. The Riverhawks opened the game up to 34-6 on a 23-yard run from Tyler Annis. The Eddies would score, and convert on the two point conversion to make it 34-14, but Skowhegan was too tough for the Eddies.
foxbangor.com
Old Town grabs first win over Bulldogs 42-30
OLD TOWN – It’s been a long season for the Old Town Coyotes, and their hard work paid off with the first win of the year on Friday night. The Coyotes took a 28-0 first half lead over Madison/Carrabec/Valley, but the Bulldogs would fire back in the second. However, Old Town outlasted the comeback, coming away with a 42-30 win for their first of the year.
foxbangor.com
Falmouth spoils Brewer homecoming with big 4th quarter
BREWER – It was close entering the fourth, but Falmouth would score three touchdowns in the final period to lead them to a 30-7 win over Brewer. Brewer opened scoring with a 20+ yard touchdown run from Cam Hughes, who took a direct snap from the Wildcat formation. Falmouth would answer with a long throw to senior Lucas Dilworth for a score, and then Dilworth would break up a pass to Hughes in the endzone on the ensuing Brewer drive.
foxbangor.com
Sports Blitz Week 6: Play of the Night
BUCKSPORT – Bucksport’s Kamryn Webber is the winner of the Sports Blitz Week 6 Play of the Night. In the second quarter, Webber followed his blockers and broke free for a long, 56-yard touchdown run. It was part of a multi-touchdown night for Webber, helping his squad to a 70-26 win over Mt. View.
There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine
The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
wabi.tv
Hidden gem in Monson takes fine cuisine to the next level
MONSON, Maine (WABI) - A hidden gem in Monson been discovered right under our nose. Marilou Ranta, known as Lulu, is taking fine cuisine to the next level. Photojournalist Mark Rediker stopped by The Quarry see what’s cooking.
foxbangor.com
New traffic pattern in Hermon
HERMON--Motorists are navigating around a new traffic pattern in the town of Hermon. There is a now a four way stop at the intersection of Fuller, Annis and Wing Roads. For years, those traveling on Fuller Road had the right of way, while drivers on the Annis and Wing Roads had stop signs at the intersection. This new traffic pattern change was introduced last week by the Maine Department of Transportation.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine?
MAINE - Whether you prefer drive-through ice cream or a walk-up window experience, Maine has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth. Some local favorites include Red's Dairy Freeze and Mt. Desert Island Ice Cream, both a short drive from Portland. Both serve excellent strawberry soft-serve ice cream and are perfect for socializing.
Camden: A waterfront gem threatened
Camden Harbor is known to sailors on the Maine coast to be two things: one of the prettiest harbors, and one of the most uncomfortable. Curtis Island and the ledges do little to blunt the force of the rollers swinging in to the outer harbor from Penobscot Bay. The earliest inhabitants of the land, the Penobscot, dubbed the harbor Megunticook, which translates roughly to “great swells of the sea,” for the immense waves that sweep through during storms.
wabi.tv
Graham Lacher’s family follows up on credible sighting
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing several months ago say they are following up on a credible sighting Tuesday night. According to the Missing Graham Lacher Facebook page, they say a man who matched his description and likely behavior was seen walking down Island Ave. toward Ayer’s Island in Orono.
A Milford Man Has Some Crazy Backyard Wildlife Videos
Wow! There are lots of critters running around Scott Hayden's backyard in Penobscot County. Remember way back when we all did many things during the Coivd-19 pandemic to pass the endless amount of long days and nights, wondering when this it all be over? For most people, it involved binge-watching shows like "Tiger King", or baking and cooking. One Maine man had something else in mind.
foxbangor.com
Paving on State Street in Bangor
BANGOR– There will be paving on State Street on Monday. Please avoid State Street, from Broadway to Hancock Street, from 9 A.M. to 7 P.M. In addition there will be no parking on both sides of the road during this time. Expect delays and lane closures around the work...
Why Did This Nearly Hidden Rustic Maine Home Break The Internet?
Maine has a lot of really unique homes. Yes, we have saltboxes, Victorians, ranch houses, and really basic modern homes. But, we also have some super wild coastal mansions, some homes that were originally constructed as churches, and milti-million dollar log cabins. However, this home is probably the most unique...
Community mourns loss of Orrington couple
ORRINGTON, Maine — A community is mourning the loss of a couple in Orrington. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89 years old, were found dead in their home on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington on Wednesday morning. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and the evidence response team...
foxbangor.com
Road work on Hancock Street Monday and Tuesday
BANGOR– Hancock St. will be closed from Newbury St. to Pine St. for road repairs on Monday and Tuesday. Traffic will be detoured up Newbury St. over to York St. and back down Pine St. Please avoid this area if possible as there could be some delays. Call 989-2530...
This Insane Maine House is Just a Short Drive From Augusta & Shows How The ‘Other Half’ Lives
The first thing that may be worth noting is that this place also comes with heated parking. That's right, there's room for up to four vehicles in the garage and when you drive in on a snowy February night, the slush and grime will melt right off your car and drain into the floor. Wow!
wabi.tv
Maine Savings Amphitheater says Luke Combs show refunds are on the way
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Saturday, Sept. 3, Luke Combs played his second sold out show at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor. But after a great show the night before, Combs said he had to cut his set short due to throat issues and everyone would be refunded. If...
Stonington: Causeways and fresh water supply at risk
Kathleen Billings sees the change mostly clearly in the high tide lines along the ledges encircling Southeast Harbor. “There used to be black lines around the ledges where the tide would be,” said Billings, who serves as town manager for Stonington, and was born and raised in the archipelago. “That is way up underneath the trees now.”
State police seeking man who escaped from custody
SPRINGFIELD, Maine — Maine State Police are asking for public assistance in locating a Lincoln man who they say escaped from police custody. According to a Facebook post made on Saturday afternoon, 28-year-old Brett Doane of Lincoln was last seen on Ghost Road in Springfield around 12:30 a.m. early Saturday morning.
