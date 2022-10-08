ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, NY

Windsor picks up big division win over Johnson City

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eVUOo_0iQup9qM00

WINDSOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Windsor picked up a huge win over Johnson City 40-26 in a Class B matchup.

Ashton Werner found his way into the endzone on a number of occasions.

Watch the highlights above!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
High School Football PRO

Binghamton, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Chenango Valley Senior High School football team will have a game with Chenango Forks High School on October 10, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Blue Raiders move to 4-2 with win over ESM

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) – The Blue Raiders won their third straight game on Saturday. The Horseheads football team moved to 4-2 this season with a 40-20 win on the road against East Syracuse-Minoa. Garrett Elston recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the third quarter to give the Blue Raiders a 19-12 lead. Alex […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Windsor, NY
Sports
Johnson City, NY
Sports
City
Johnson City, NY
City
Windsor, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Man sentenced for having 30-round magazine in Elmira in 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person has been sentenced after a 2021 indictment claiming they had a 30-round capacity magazine. Korey Beck was sentenced in the Chemung County Court to two to four years behind bars on October 7, 2022. The court said Beck’s sentence was an indeterminate sentence. Beck was indicted in October 2021, […]
ELMIRA, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy