ETOnline.com
Anna Delvey, Subject of 'Inventing Anna' Doc, Released From Jail After Judge Grants Bail
Anna Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey, the convicted scam artist who inspired the Netflix scripted series Inventing Anna, has been granted her release from a federal detention center after a judge granted her a $10,000 bond. According to multiple reports, the fake German heiress is being released from U.S. Immigration and...
'Fake heiress' released to house arrest, fights deportation
NEW YORK — (AP) — Phony socialite and convicted swindler Anna Sorokin, whose scheme inspired a Netflix series, has been released from U.S. immigration custody to house arrest, immigration officials and her spokesperson said. Anna Sorokin is on home confinement in New York City, said her spokesperson, Juda...
A GoFundMe Raises Half a Million Dollars for a Teen Girl Who Was Ordered to Pay $150,000 to Her Rapist’s Family
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this week, an Iowa judge ordered a teenage girl who survived human trafficking by killing her rapist to pay the man’s family $150,000. Outraged, people around the country began sending her donations—and they’ve already raised more than half a million dollars.
Inmate's Sister Shares Horrific Photos of His 'Deteriorating Health' in Prison and Begs for Help
The sister of an Alabama inmate has shared disturbing photos of her brother, which are the result she says of the prison failing to provide him appropriate treatment behind bars. In a Facebook post that has been shared 16,000 times, Kassie Vaughan posted photos of her brother, Kastellio Vaughan. In...
Prison nurse, 25, faces jail after admitting behind-bars fling with same inmate a fellow officer is also accused of having an 'inappropriate' affair with
A jail nurse is facing going to prison herself after admitting a fling with an inmate behind bars. Qualified health worker Elyse Hibbs, 25, pleaded guilty to an 'inappropriate relationship' while working as a nurse at two prisons. A second prison worker custody officer Ruth Shmylo, also 25, appeared alongside...
Glamorous childcare worker who got hooked on meth turned into a 'one woman crime wave' - as her lengthy criminal record showing convictions for dangerous driving, firearms, fraud and drug supply is revealed
A former childcare worker turned drug dealer is back behind bars after relapsing. Teneil Lee Hassan, 25, appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday for breaching a four-year suspended sentence after she was charged with a string of offences, including dangerous driving, fraud and drug supply. Justice Martin Burns described...
Washington Examiner
Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell
An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
Dallas man gets life in prison for accepting delivery of meth hidden in boxes of cauliflower
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas man has been sentenced to life in prison after receiving a delivery of $3.7 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in boxes of cauliflower. Joaquin Salinas, 48, pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced on Tuesday. According to plea papers, Salinas received a shipment of approximately 247 kilograms of methamphetamine on Aug. 29, 2021, hidden in boxes of cauliflower. Agents estimated the street value of the drugs to be $3.7 million. Agents also said that Salinas had four firearms in his home to protect the drugs."Methamphetamine is a dangerous drug...
Video Shows Cops Roughed Up Abigail Before She Died by ‘Suicide’ in Jail Cell
A 30-year-old woman from the state of Oaxaca who was arrested and found dead five hours later in her cell was roughed up by a group of women cops, a new video shows. Abigail Hay Urrutia was arrested in the town of Salina Cruz on August 19 after having a discussion with her boyfriend that allegedly turned physical.
Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering His Mom
Ryan Grantham, who appeared on “Riverdale,” received a life sentence for killing his mother in 2020. E! News reports Grantham, 24, was sentenced on September 20 to life with the possibility of parole in 14 years. The court also issued a lifetime firearm ban. BC Prosecution Service told...
Illinois ‘Purge’ law creating ‘criminals paradise’ mom of shooting victim says as murderers could be freed without bail
THE political lightning rod nicknamed the "Purge Law" on social media "creates a criminal's paradise" and "jeopardizes everyone," a shooting victim's mom said. The Illinois legislation, which is officially titled the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today), is a sweeping, state-wide justice reform law that will end cash bail, among other changes.
TODAY.com
Where is Lionel Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer's father, now?
The new Netflix series "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Series" has brought renewed attention to the life of the notorious serial killer and his 17 victims and members of the Dahmer family, including his brother David Dahmer (who later changed his name) and his father Lionel Dahmer. In the first episode...
Washington Examiner
Convicted murderer blames white judge for being in jail
Milan Loncar was walking his dog in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia one cold winter night in January 2021. Little did he know it would be his last night alive. Josephus Davis and another man attacked Loncar and, after a brief tussle, shot him in the chest. In an instant,...
Georgia inmate accused of impersonating California billionaire to steal $11M while inside max security lock-up
A Georgia inmate inside a maximum security lock-up is accused of impersonating California billionaire movie mogul Sidney Kimmel to steal $11 million in a heist conducted behind bars.
NYC prison guards plead guilty to taking over $40,000 in bribes to smuggle drugs, cell phones
One Rikers Island guard also facilitated an inmate's drug and contraband sales, according to the Department of Justice. Bribes totaled over $40,000.
Convicted Fraudster Gets 20 Years For Plotting To Kill Federal Officials, Including Judge He Wanted Shoved In Wood Chipper
A convicted fraudster from California has been sentenced for trying to assemble a hit squad to murder federal officials involved in his case. John Arthur Walthall, 67, will spend the next 20 years in federal prison, plus three years of supervised release, according to a sentencing memorandum filed with the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of California. Monday’s memo, obtained by Law & Crime, comes five months after Walthall was found guilty of the murder-for-hire scheme against the authorities who helped put him away for 14 years for a fraudulent gold investment scheme.
Mexican drug lord claims attack was aimed at him
MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a video posted on social media, a man claiming to be a Mexican drug cartel leader says an attack that killed 20 people including a mayor was in fact aimed at him. Authorities in Mexico said Friday they are still investigating the authenticity of a video attributed to José Alfredo Hurtado, a leader of the Familia Michoacana cartel. Better known by his nickname “The Strawberry” — a slang term used in Mexico to denote someone with expensive tastes — the man in the video wears a Gucci T-shirt and talks about narrowly escaping the attack Wednesday. “The attack was aimed at me,” Hurtado said describing the events Wednesday, in which gunmen entered the town of San Miguel Totolapan and opened fire on a meeting the mayor was holding with other officials.
Fraudsters used a fake-name generating website to steal $250 million meant for hungry children, Justice Department alleges
The US Department of Justice alleged that the $250 million fraud scheme in Minnesota was the largest uncovered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
americanmilitarynews.com
SC inmate sentenced for ‘sextortion’ scheme that targeted military
Darnell Kahn could be many things from inside of his prison cell. He could be a young woman looking for love online, an angry father, or a menacing private investigator. All he needed was a smartphone, say federal prosecutors. Kahn, 39, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on...
Cross-Burning Suspected White Supremacist Faces 10 Years In Prison
Charged with a hate crime, Axel Cox is accused of threatening a Black family in Mississippi. The post Cross-Burning Suspected White Supremacist Faces 10 Years In Prison appeared first on NewsOne. The post Cross-Burning Suspected White Supremacist Faces 10 Years In Prison appeared first on 92 Q.
