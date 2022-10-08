Read full article on original website
BBC
Analysis: Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool
Liverpool suffered another miserable experience at Arsenal, as their struggles this season continue. They can rightly point at a rather soft penalty - awarded for Thiago Alcantara’s challenge on Gabriel Jesus - as the decisive moment, as well as a Gabriel handball in the first half that was ignored by the officials.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th club goal sends Manchester United past Everton
It was disrespectful to bring Cristiano Ronaldo on against Manchester City, Erik ten Hag had controversially argued. When level against Everton, when Anthony Martial limped off, the Dutchman deemed it acceptable to introduce the demoted great. It soon look inspired. As he has done time and again in a career that has defied credibility, Ronaldo brought up a milestone. A 700th goal for his clubs ended Everton’s six-game unbeaten run.If it was an eloquent response from Ronaldo, after Ten Hag said this week that he was “pissed off” he was on the bench, and he looked altogether more fulfilled...
ESPN
Harry Kane goal carries Tottenham to victory over Brighton
Harry Kane's header carried Tottenham to a 1-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at Falmer Stadium on Saturday. Kane took his season's tally to eight goals as he put his side ahead in the 22nd minute of the game, connecting with Son Heung-min's cross to flick the ball over Robert Sánchez with his head.
Arsenal v Liverpool Team News, Premier League
The latest team news ahead of Liverpool's huge Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday.
NBC Sports
Arsenal beat Liverpool in thriller as incredible start continues
LONDON — Arsenal beat Liverpool in a five-goal thriller at the Emirates Stadium as Mikel Arteta’s young side went back to the top of the Premier League. Gabriel Martinelli scored within the first minute and that set the tone for a crazy end-to-end clash as Darwin Nunez made it 1-1 then Bukayo Saka put an out of sorts Arsenal 2-1 up right on half time.
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo proves himself in Man United's much-needed win over Everton
LIVERPOOL, England -- After a thorough dismantling at the hands of Manchester City in their last Premier League outing, Manchester United bounced back on Sunday at Goodison Park against Everton, earning a 2-1 win. Everton's Alex Iwobi and United's Antony exchanged goals inside the first 15 minutes, until an injury...
Chelsea vs Wolves confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today
The post-Bruno Lage era begins in earnest for Wolves with a tough fixture against Chelsea.The club are currently without a permanent manager, with Julen Lopetegui reportedly in their sights after his sacking by Sevilla.FOLLOW LIVE: Team line-ups and all the action as Chelsea host WolvesChelsea have also already made a managerial change this season, with Graham Potter beginning to mould his team as he wishes. The former Brighton boss got his first win at the club last weekend against Crystal Palace thanks to Conor Gallagher’s late winner and a fine performance against AC Milan in the Champions League will give...
Manchester City 4-0 Southampton, Chelsea 3-0 Wolves and more: football clockwatch – as it happened
Erling Haaland scored his 20th goal of the season, Bournemouth came from behind to beat Leicester and Newcastle routed Brentford
Martin Odegaard expecting 'desperate' Liverpool to be 'dangerous' against Arsenal
Martin Odegaard thinks Liverpool will be desperate to get a result against Arsenal given their poor start to the season and they are therefore 'dangerous'.
Yardbarker
Where To Watch: FC Copenhagen v Manchester City
Manchester City are set to travel to Denmark to take on FC Copenhagen tomorrow in the Champions League. It will be the second time the Manchester natives have faced Copenhagen in as many weeks, with the Sky Blues thrashing their opponents 5-0 last Wednesday. And unfortunately for the Danish side,...
Mikel Arteta delights in Arsenal's feisty win over Liverpool as Gunners boss hails his side's new-found 'character' to get past Jurgen Klopp's visitors to return to the top of the Premier League
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has lauded his players after they beat Liverpool 3-2 in a fiesty contest at the Emirates. Liverpool twice equalised from losing positions, but Arsenal secured the win in the 76th minute after Bukayo Saka converted from the penalty spot. It was a second goal of the...
ESPN
Arsenal leave Liverpool's title hopes in tatters, Dortmund keep theirs alive: Weekend Review
Another weekend of headlines, golazos and unpredictable finishes across Europe's biggest leagues. From Borussia Dortmund's dramatic 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich, to Liverpool dropping even further back in the Premier League title race, there was no shortage of drama. ESPN correspondents Rob Dawson, Julien Laurens, Sam Marsden, James Tyler and...
Yardbarker
(Photo) Michael Carrick spotted in Man United away end at Goodison Park
Manchester United’s away support was at its brilliant best on Sunday evening as the fans spurred their team on to earn a vital three points at Goodison Park. The supporters in attendance endured a nervy end to the game, however, with Everton desperate to equalise just minutes after United had a goal harshly disallowed for handball.
Gabriel Martinelli sends message to Arsenal teammates after Liverpool win
Gabriel Martinelli wants Arsenal to remain grounded after they returned to the top of the Premier League with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Liverpool.Bukayo Saka scored the winner from the penalty spot to send the Gunners back to the summit, with Sunday’s opponents now trailing 14 points behind having pushed Manchester City all the way for the title last term.Arsenal have enjoyed an impressive start to the season – having lost just one game against Manchester United – and are being spoken about as contenders, but Martinelli, who fired Arsenal into an early lead against Liverpool, has urged caution.“I...
