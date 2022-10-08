Read full article on original website
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Friday News Wrap UpThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Things to Do in Maine 10/1 and 10/2---UpdatedThe Maine WriterMaine State
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USAThe Maine WriterMaine State
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
foxbangor.com
Bucksport dominant on both ends in win over Mustangs
BUCKSPORT – The Bucks were impressive on both ends of the ball, picking up their third straight victory with a 70-26 win over Mt. View. Kamryn Webber opened scoring with a rushing touchdown in the first, and would score again on the Bucks’ next possession. On their first drive of the second, Webber would score again, this time from behind the 50-yard line, and the Bucks would win 70-26.
foxbangor.com
Skowhegan stays perfect with 49-14 win over Edward Little
AUBURN – Skowhegan continued it’s perfect season on Friday night with a dominating 49-14 win over Edward Little. The Riverhawks opened the game up to 34-6 on a 23-yard run from Tyler Annis. The Eddies would score, and convert on the two point conversion to make it 34-14, but Skowhegan was too tough for the Eddies.
foxbangor.com
Sports Blitz Week 6: Play of the Night
BUCKSPORT – Bucksport’s Kamryn Webber is the winner of the Sports Blitz Week 6 Play of the Night. In the second quarter, Webber followed his blockers and broke free for a long, 56-yard touchdown run. It was part of a multi-touchdown night for Webber, helping his squad to a 70-26 win over Mt. View.
There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine
The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
Machias: An old causeway holds back the flood
The meeting, held on a warm and breezy evening in late June, was heated from the start. Residents from Machias and beyond packed into the high school gym to hear the latest plans from state officials on what they propose to do about a rapidly deteriorating dike in the middle of town, the only structure standing between the Atlantic Ocean and more than 50 landowners upstream on Middle River.
foxbangor.com
Paving on State Street in Bangor
BANGOR– There will be paving on State Street on Monday. Please avoid State Street, from Broadway to Hancock Street, from 9 A.M. to 7 P.M. In addition there will be no parking on both sides of the road during this time. Expect delays and lane closures around the work...
Camden: A waterfront gem threatened
Camden Harbor is known to sailors on the Maine coast to be two things: one of the prettiest harbors, and one of the most uncomfortable. Curtis Island and the ledges do little to blunt the force of the rollers swinging in to the outer harbor from Penobscot Bay. The earliest inhabitants of the land, the Penobscot, dubbed the harbor Megunticook, which translates roughly to “great swells of the sea,” for the immense waves that sweep through during storms.
wabi.tv
Milford Fire, National Guard among agencies to find driver that went off the road
MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - Milford Fire and Rescue say they were able to find the driver of a truck that went off the road last night with the help of multiple agencies including the Army National Guard. They say it happened on Brandy Pond Road. Pictures they posted show that...
Police safely locate missing man in Brewer
BREWER, Maine — Police have safely located a missing man last seen in Brewer after issuing an alert around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. "[The man] was staying at the Vacationland Inn in Brewer and was last seen at 5 p.m. on Oct. 6," the release said. "When the caller went to check on him at 10 a.m. he was not in his room but had left all of his belongings in his room, including his jacket and shoes."
wabi.tv
Hidden gem in Monson takes fine cuisine to the next level
MONSON, Maine (WABI) - A hidden gem in Monson been discovered right under our nose. Marilou Ranta, known as Lulu, is taking fine cuisine to the next level. Photojournalist Mark Rediker stopped by The Quarry see what’s cooking.
foxbangor.com
Road work on Hancock Street Monday and Tuesday
BANGOR– Hancock St. will be closed from Newbury St. to Pine St. for road repairs on Monday and Tuesday. Traffic will be detoured up Newbury St. over to York St. and back down Pine St. Please avoid this area if possible as there could be some delays. Call 989-2530...
A Milford Man Has Some Crazy Backyard Wildlife Videos
Wow! There are lots of critters running around Scott Hayden's backyard in Penobscot County. Remember way back when we all did many things during the Coivd-19 pandemic to pass the endless amount of long days and nights, wondering when this it all be over? For most people, it involved binge-watching shows like "Tiger King", or baking and cooking. One Maine man had something else in mind.
wabi.tv
Graham Lacher’s family follows up on credible sighting
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing several months ago say they are following up on a credible sighting Tuesday night. According to the Missing Graham Lacher Facebook page, they say a man who matched his description and likely behavior was seen walking down Island Ave. toward Ayer’s Island in Orono.
State police seeking man who escaped from custody
SPRINGFIELD, Maine — Maine State Police are asking for public assistance in locating a Lincoln man who they say escaped from police custody. According to a Facebook post made on Saturday afternoon, 28-year-old Brett Doane of Lincoln was last seen on Ghost Road in Springfield around 12:30 a.m. early Saturday morning.
foxbangor.com
Man escapes police custody
SPRINGFIELD — Maine State Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for Brett Doane, 28, of Lincoln who escaped from police custody. Initially, Doane was cooperative with police, but while being questioned, he fled while cuffed. He was last seen on Ghost Road, Springfield around...
Why Did This Nearly Hidden Rustic Maine Home Break The Internet?
Maine has a lot of really unique homes. Yes, we have saltboxes, Victorians, ranch houses, and really basic modern homes. But, we also have some super wild coastal mansions, some homes that were originally constructed as churches, and milti-million dollar log cabins. However, this home is probably the most unique...
This Insane Maine House is Just a Short Drive From Augusta & Shows How The ‘Other Half’ Lives
The first thing that may be worth noting is that this place also comes with heated parking. That's right, there's room for up to four vehicles in the garage and when you drive in on a snowy February night, the slush and grime will melt right off your car and drain into the floor. Wow!
Travel + Leisure Lists This City as Maine’s Best Kept Secret but I’m Not Sure I Agree
Maine is a massive state. Sure, more than 70% of it is covered in straight trees but we have so many quaint towns and cities sprinkled across our western mountain regions and rocky eastern shores. I grew up here in Maine and have only visited a small portion of it...
foxbangor.com
Hancock County Grand Jury indictments
HANCOCK COUNTY– The Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted a Searsport woman in connection with a crash in Orland. Brittany Gainer, 32 was indicted on charges of driving to endanger, leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failure to report an injury and falsifying physical evidence. Travis...
wgan.com
Maine State Police investigating homicide in Lamoine
LAMOINE (WGAN) – Maine State Police say that a death that took place at 1324 Shore Road in Lamoine is a homicide. The body was discovered on Monday when a friend of the alleged victim stopped by the house. The man’s identity has not yet been confirmed and the investigation by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is ongoing.
