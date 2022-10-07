Read full article on original website
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Military and Racism in Wyoming -Part 1
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming’s slogan is the “Equality State,” but it also has a legacy of discrimination. Now that legacy has spilled over to a particular group that Wyomingites say they respect the most in our state. According to F.E. Warren officers, four military...
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter to the Editor: Elitist Lawyers Trying To Call The Shots
Now, to the point...
cowboystatedaily.com
Ray Hunkins: As For Lawyers’ Complaints About Hageman, There Is No Place For Politics in Bar Association
A group of Wyoming Lawyers, many of whom are friends of mine, some of whom are close friends of mine, have weighed in on the right of Harriet Hageman, recent winner of the Republican primary in her race for Wyoming's at-large seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, to express her opinion about the 2020 Presidential election.
Wyoming Government Is Hemorrhaging Employees
HELP WANTED: Wyoming state employees are leaving, and it's almost impossible to find anyone to fill those jobs. Roughly a quarter of Wyoming’s executive branch agency employees left their jobs between July 2021 and June 2022, according to a new report by the Department of Administration and Information. (Wyofile).
sweetwaternow.com
Wyomingites Encouraged to Enter Photo Contest
CHEYENNE — Wyoming residents are invited to share their pictures of Wyoming life by entering photos in this year’s National Rural Health Day Photo Contest, which is sponsored by the Wyoming Department of Health Office of Rural Health. National Rural Health Day is November 17. Prizes will be...
ksut.org
Report projects a wind energy windfall for Wyoming, though permitting challenges loom
A new paper out of the University of Wyoming projects the economic potential of wind power in the state, highlighting the huge opportunities and challenges unique to Western states amid the growing demand for renewable energy. Authored by Dr. Christelle Khalaf, a faculty fellow at the school's Center for Business...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislator’s Plan Would Slash Wyoming’s Tax Rate But Broaden Base To Include Groceries & Services
A Wyoming legislator from Cheyenne is proposing sweeping changes to Wyoming's sales and use taxes. Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that he's reviving 2019 legislation that would cut sales and use taxes – but add more transactions to the tax base.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, October 9, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Bryan Fenoff at Pete's Pond in Dubois, Wyoming. Bryan writes: "GM Cowboy Crew! Look forward to your email every! It's really the only news outlet I consistently follow!".
cowboystatedaily.com
Transmission Transition: Will Wyoming Wind Power Reach Consumers?
Wyoming produces a lot of energy for other states and needs more transmission lines to keep up with the demand to connect a growing number of Cowboy State wind and solar farms to consumers. These high-voltage lines almost always cross some...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Man And His Dog Show-Off Wyoming’s Beauty With Their Daily Walks
Dana Gage and his German shepherd Klaus never miss a day of walking. Whether it's over the trails and rocks of the Medicine Bow National Forest or along the Massachusetts coast, the pair have traveled a lot of miles in their eight years together.
oilcity.news
Citing health, environment, Wyoming hunters shun lead ammunition
A biologist who has helped rescue dozens of raptors poisoned by lead bullet fragments in game carcasses seeks to educate, not regulate, hunters. At the Jackson Hole Gun Club’s shooting range, Chris Smith paused after his shooting session to explain why he stopped hunting with traditional lead bullets that spread toxins in the environment and wildlife.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Tribal Elder: Expansion Of Sand Creek Massacre Site ‘Long Overdue’
Ben Ridgley of Riverton can trace his ancestry directly back to one of the most horrific episodes in the history of the West. "My great-, great-grandfather was a survivor of the Sand Creek Massacre," Ridgley told Cowboy State Daily on Friday....
cowboystatedaily.com
Dems Will Stay Major Party If They Keep Crossing Back, Vote In General
If every Wyoming voter now registered as a Democrat votes in the upcoming general election, the party will keep its major-party recognition in the state. Under Wyoming elections law, organizations are recognized as major political parties when they have more than...
cowboystatedaily.com
Oath Keepers With Badges? Wyoming Law Enforcement Agencies Respond
A Laramie Police Department official says a state lawmaker's claim the LPD is playing down the revelation that one of its officers has been identified as a member of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers is inaccurate and irresponsible. Lt....
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Unicorn’ Elk Photo Proves Unusual Critters Exist
Anybody who claims to have seen a "unicorn" in the wild had better have a photo to prove it, a Wyoming outdoorsman said. "Without verifiable photographic evidence, those sorts of stories are almost always the product of too much...
How’s The View Up There? Cody Man Peaks 35 Wyoming Mountains
How many truly big mountain peaks does Wyoming have over 2000 above the surrounding terrain? At least 35 is the answer. Josh Super has ascended all 35 of Wyoming’s most prominent peaks. It took him two years to find the time to get to and climb them all. According...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Department of Health asking residents ages 18–29 to take online substance use survey
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health is asking that residents ages 18–29 consider taking an anonymous survey regarding substance use and related health behaviors. “We know young adults have different stressors and potential barriers involving their health than children and older adults,” said Melissa Taylor, epidemiologist...
Warrant Issued For Alleged Wyoming Hard Drug Dealer
A warrant was issued Wednesday for a woman identified as a supplier of hard drugs in Natrona County and elsewhere in Wyoming, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. According to court records, Breanna Elizabeth Oliver has not been arrested yet, but the government will seek to detain...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Littles: The Worst Foods In The World Are Real And Dangerous
Avoid fish pizza, dragon-fruit guacamole and roasted warthog at all costs. These are the warnings of the first graders at Powell's Southside Elementary School, who informed Cowboy State Daily on Thursday that the world is full of terrible foods. Maggy,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s ‘Highway To Heaven’ Not A Hoax
A photo circulating on the internet shows a stretch of highway on Interstate 80 between Evanston and Lyman that looks like it stretches all the way up to the sky. Some online have questioned the authenticity of the image, while those...
