Is Sylvie Brett leaving Chicago Fire season 11?
Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) needs a break. The character has struggled mightily throughout the last few seasons of Chicago Fire, and the season 11 premiere brought all of this struggle into focus. A phone call to Casey (Jesse Spencer) led to the end of their long-distance relationship, as she came to realize that the “stars didn’t align” for them.
Chicago PD: Are Marina Squerciati and Patrick Flueger dating?
Burgess and Ruzek have been through a lot. The former couple tried to make things work as a parental unit in Chicago PD season 9, but professional dangers surfaced, and they were forced to navigate a hostage situation involving their daughter. The close call led them to take some time...
Jesse Lee Soffer Speaks Out After Final ‘Chicago P.D.’ Episode Airs: ‘I Left It All Out There’
Is this the end? Jesse Lee Soffer addressed his exit from Chicago P.D. after Jay Halstead made the difficult decision to move on. "I left it all out there for this one. Episode 1003 of Chicago PD, 'A Good Man' airs tonight at 10/9 central on NBC. Who’s watching with me?" the actor, 38, captioned […]
Chicago Fire: Jimmy Nicholas reacts to Hawkins death on Twitter
This is a tough one. Chief Evan Hawkins was an instantly likable presence on Chicago Fire, and his romance with Violet (Hanako Greensmith) was one of the most charming aspects of the last few seasons. Who didn’t want to see them make it?. We should’ve known things get dangerous...
Why Did Jimmy Nicholas Leave 'Chicago Fire'? He Just Tweeted His Fans About His Exit
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Chicago Fire. If you’re hoping for some insight into what life is like behind the scenes for firefighters on the job, Chicago Fire is the show that provides just that. It focuses on a group of firefighters, paramedics, and rescue squad workers who are willing to put their lives on the line to save victims in need.
How Chicago Med's Crockett Will Have To Move On From That Big Departure In Season 8 Premiere
Chicago Med said some goodbyes in the Season 8 premiere, and the co-showrunner opened up about Crockett moving on.
‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Marina Squerciati Auditioned For a Role After Passing Out From Spinal Tap Pain
'Chicago P.D.' star Marina Squerciati is a dedicated actor and her determination showed when she went to an audition straight from the hospital after passing out from spinal tap pain.
Is Melissa Ponzio coming back to Chicago Fire?
Donna Boden is always a welcome presence on Chicago Fire. She first appeared in season 2, and has since been one of the reliable supporting characters who flesh out the world beyond the 51. Her appearances have been rare as the show has progressed, as she only came out in...
What happened to Gallo on Chicago Fire? (SPOILERS)
Gallo (Alberto Rosende) had a rough week on Chicago Fire. The character was already getting over the fact that he still has feelings for Violet (Hanako Greensmith), despite supporting her romance with Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas), and then he got caught in a burning building. Things looked dicey for a while,...
‘Chicago P.D.’: Marina Squerciati’s Said 1 Devastating Scene ‘Tested’ Her Acting Ability
'Chicago P.D.' star Marina Squerciati has delivered many unforgettable performances in her role as Kim Burgess, and the actor said 1 tragic scene really tested her acting skills.
‘Chicago P.D.’: How Jesse Lee Soffer Exits NBC Series
SPOILER ALERT: The following contains spoilers from tonight’s episode of NBC’s Chicago P.D. “A Good Man.” After a successful 9-season+ run, Jesse Lee Soffer exited NBC’s Chicago P.D. in tonight’s episode titled “A Good Man.” The good news is, his character Detective Jay Halstead did not die and could potentially return in the future. It wouldn’t be the first time a departed and beloved character has returned to the One Chicago fold. Chicago Fire‘s Jesse Spencer and Monica Raymund have appeared, as well as Yaya DaCosta in Chicago Med, most recently. The episode opens with Hailey (Tracy Spiridakos) waking up one morning and...
‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10: Jesse Lee Soffer Will Likely Appear in 1 More Episode This Season
Jesse Lee Soffer is leaving 'Chicago P.D.' Season 10, but fans may see him reprise his role as Jay Halstead one more time before the end of the season.
tvinsider.com
‘Blue Bloods’: A Reagan Is Shot, Plus What’s Going on With Erin & Jack? (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere “Keeping the Faith.”]. Blue Bloods kicks off its 13th season by putting a Reagan in the hospital — and two of his relatives are determined to make sure the person responsible is brought to justice.
Chicago Fire star celebrates engagement: ‘I’m so excited to marry you’
It seems congratulations are in order for Chicago Fire star Katelynn Shennett!. The actress, best known for her role as Kylie Estevez in NBC’s hit firefighter drama, recently took to Instagram to celebrate her engagement to her boyfriend Jake Stille. In the sweet post, Shennett shared a series of stunning photos from the couple’s engagement photoshoot taken by Chicago-based photographer Madison Shoots Faces.
John David Washington Discusses ‘Fool’s Errand’ Of Proving Himself As More Than Denzel’s Son
Coming from a famous family may have plenty of perks, like wealth and praise from fans. But it can come with plenty of downsides, too, both from those trying to live their lives privately and for family members wanting to forge their own path. Their task of standing out is especially great because they must do so not just against the rest of the industry but from their own parents. This was the task faced by actor John David Washington.
Did Chicago P.D.'s Goodbye To Jesse Lee Soffer Make Sense For Jay Halstead? Let's Break It Down
Chicago P.D. said an emotional goodbye to Jay Halstead, so let's look at how the show handled his final case.
Chicago P.D. Star Jesse Lee Soffer Shares Message with Fans After Series Exit: 'I'm Just Grateful'
"Thank you for going on this journey with me," Jesse Lee Soffer tweeted following his final episode Wednesday night Jesse Lee Soffer is paying tribute to loyal Chicago P.D. viewers after his final episode aired Wednesday night. Millions of fans tuned in as he handed in his badge and headed to the airport. In August, the 38-year-old Chicago P.D. star — who plays Detective Jay Halstead on the NBC cop drama — announced that he will be leaving the series early in season 10. On Wednesday, Soffer tweeted, "For anyone that's ever been...
ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini
Ryan and Dionne get you ready for your favorite Chicago sports teams this weekend!
Chicago Marathon returns in full force with 40,000 runners, 1 million onlookers cheering
CHICAGO (CBS) -- By the numbers, the Chicago Marathon was back in full force Sunday: 26.2 miles, more than 40,000 runners, and nearly a million people there to cheer them on. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray caught up with runners along the route. Some were very much excited, and others were exhausted. People from all over the globe came to Chicago to participate in the Bank of America Marathon."More than 40 thousand runners from 100 countries competed for 26.2 miles this morning Sunday morning. Some came to beat a record. One of those was Danny Bisschop, who traveled all the way from the...
