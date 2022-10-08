ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Sylvie Brett leaving Chicago Fire season 11?

Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) needs a break. The character has struggled mightily throughout the last few seasons of Chicago Fire, and the season 11 premiere brought all of this struggle into focus. A phone call to Casey (Jesse Spencer) led to the end of their long-distance relationship, as she came to realize that the “stars didn’t align” for them.
FanSided

Is Melissa Ponzio coming back to Chicago Fire?

Donna Boden is always a welcome presence on Chicago Fire. She first appeared in season 2, and has since been one of the reliable supporting characters who flesh out the world beyond the 51. Her appearances have been rare as the show has progressed, as she only came out in...
FanSided

What happened to Gallo on Chicago Fire? (SPOILERS)

Gallo (Alberto Rosende) had a rough week on Chicago Fire. The character was already getting over the fact that he still has feelings for Violet (Hanako Greensmith), despite supporting her romance with Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas), and then he got caught in a burning building. Things looked dicey for a while,...
Deadline

‘Chicago P.D.’: How Jesse Lee Soffer Exits NBC Series

SPOILER ALERT: The following contains spoilers from tonight’s episode of NBC’s Chicago P.D. “A Good Man.” After a successful 9-season+ run, Jesse Lee Soffer exited NBC’s Chicago P.D. in tonight’s episode titled “A Good Man.” The good news is, his character Detective Jay Halstead did not die and could potentially return in the future. It wouldn’t be the first time a departed and beloved character has returned to the One Chicago fold. Chicago Fire‘s Jesse Spencer and Monica Raymund have appeared, as well as Yaya DaCosta in Chicago Med, most recently. The episode opens with Hailey (Tracy Spiridakos) waking up one morning and...
FanSided

Chicago Fire star celebrates engagement: ‘I’m so excited to marry you’

It seems congratulations are in order for Chicago Fire star Katelynn Shennett!. The actress, best known for her role as Kylie Estevez in NBC’s hit firefighter drama, recently took to Instagram to celebrate her engagement to her boyfriend Jake Stille. In the sweet post, Shennett shared a series of stunning photos from the couple’s engagement photoshoot taken by Chicago-based photographer Madison Shoots Faces.
DoYouRemember?

John David Washington Discusses ‘Fool’s Errand’ Of Proving Himself As More Than Denzel’s Son

Coming from a famous family may have plenty of perks, like wealth and praise from fans. But it can come with plenty of downsides, too, both from those trying to live their lives privately and for family members wanting to forge their own path. Their task of standing out is especially great because they must do so not just against the rest of the industry but from their own parents. This was the task faced by actor John David Washington.
People

Chicago P.D. Star Jesse Lee Soffer Shares Message with Fans After Series Exit: 'I'm Just Grateful'

"Thank you for going on this journey with me," Jesse Lee Soffer tweeted following his final episode Wednesday night Jesse Lee Soffer is paying tribute to loyal Chicago P.D. viewers after his final episode aired Wednesday night. Millions of fans tuned in as he handed in his badge and headed to the airport.  In August, the 38-year-old Chicago P.D. star — who plays Detective Jay Halstead on the NBC cop drama — announced that he will be leaving the series early in season 10. On Wednesday, Soffer tweeted, "For anyone that's ever been...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Marathon returns in full force with 40,000 runners, 1 million onlookers cheering

CHICAGO (CBS) -- By the numbers, the Chicago Marathon was back in full force Sunday: 26.2 miles, more than 40,000 runners, and nearly a million people there to cheer them on. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray caught up with runners along the route. Some were very much excited, and others were exhausted. People from all over the globe came to Chicago to participate in the Bank of America Marathon."More than 40 thousand runners from 100 countries competed for 26.2 miles this morning Sunday morning. Some came to beat a record. One of those was Danny Bisschop, who traveled all the way from the...
