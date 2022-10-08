Buffs Beat Cherokee For 1st Time

ROGERSVILLE — For the first time in program history, West Greene has defeated Cherokee in football.

The Buffaloes are off to their best start since 1981 after Friday’s win, a 42-12 triumph at Big Red Valley.

The offense gained 333 yards, but West Greene (7-1) took a 21-0 halftime lead mainly thanks to its defense. Two of the Buffaloes’ first-half touchdowns came on that side of the ball. Hunter Gregg returned a fumble 22 yards in the first quarter, before Ethan Turner’s 46-yard interception return led to a three-touchdown lead.

“Defense played well all night,” West Greene coach Scotty Verran said.

Not until the fourth quarter did West Greene allow a score. By then, the Buffaloes had already built a 28-0 lead.

Gregg had also scored on an 11-yard run in the first quarter.

Jaden Gregg, who completed 5-of-11 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown, burned the Chiefs (0-7) with his legs in the third quarter. With the Cherokee defense dropping back to defend the pass, Jaden Gregg took off for a 74-yard touchdown.

The signal caller then answered Cherokee’s first touchdown with a scoring toss, 49 yards to Austin Franklin.

Turner, who ran for 35 yards and caught three passes for 75, capped the scoring with his 36-yard touchdown grab from Dawson Daniels.

Kalle Nagel went 6-of-6 on extra points.

“It’s just a great win,” Verran said. “The kids played hard. So nice to see them reaping the benefits of the work they’ve put in the last three years.”

Wyatt Moody ran nine times for 44 yards, while Gregg led the Buffaloes in rushing with 86 on eight attempts.

Roger Marshall made a team-high seven tackles, several behind the line of scrimmage including one sack.

Noah Parvin ran for 129 yards to lead Cherokee, but most of it came on one play. His 88-yard touchdown brought the Chiefs within 28-6 in the fourth quarter, but Cherokee couldn’t pull closer.

Landon Jeffers, who completed 12-of-20 for 97 yards, scored on a 5-yard keeper to make it 35-12.

UP NEXT

West Greene hosts Unicoi County in a critical Region 1-3A matchup on Friday.