Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Arcadia 36, Ringgold 0
Assumption 64, South Lafourche 28
Benton 62, Natchitoches Central 15
Calvary Baptist Academy 56, North Caddo 26
Carroll 26, Wossman 18, 3OT
D’Arbonne Woods 38, Lakeside 22
DeQuincy 14, Vinton 0
Delhi Charter 43, Delhi 0
Destrehan 49, Central Lafourche 0
Franklin 41, Delcambre 10
Glenbrook 67, Magnolia Excellence 44
Hahnville 49, Thibodaux 20
Haughton 23, C.E. Byrd 14
Homer 68, Plain Dealing 0
Iota 38, Northwest 6
Iowa 49, South Beauregard 7
Jena 42, Marksville 6
John Curtis Christian 36, Rummel 0
Kennedy 48, Sarah T. Reed 0
NDHS 63, Lake Arthur 14
Neville 53, Peabody 0
Newman 23, Belle Chasse 20
North DeSoto 47, Woodlawn (SH) 6
Ouachita Parish 69, West Ouachita 7
Parkview Baptist 56, Collegiate Baton Rouge 0
Shaw 41, Landry/Walker 14
Slidell 32, Hammond 21
Southern Lab 46, Central Private 0
St. Thomas More 42, North Vermilion 0
Union Parish 55, North Webster 17
Vandebilt Catholic 48, Morgan City 16
West Monroe 54, Pineville 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
