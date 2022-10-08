ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Arcadia 36, Ringgold 0

Assumption 64, South Lafourche 28

Benton 62, Natchitoches Central 15

Calvary Baptist Academy 56, North Caddo 26

Carroll 26, Wossman 18, 3OT

D’Arbonne Woods 38, Lakeside 22

DeQuincy 14, Vinton 0

Delhi Charter 43, Delhi 0

Destrehan 49, Central Lafourche 0

Franklin 41, Delcambre 10

Glenbrook 67, Magnolia Excellence 44

Hahnville 49, Thibodaux 20

Haughton 23, C.E. Byrd 14

Homer 68, Plain Dealing 0

Iota 38, Northwest 6

Iowa 49, South Beauregard 7

Jena 42, Marksville 6

John Curtis Christian 36, Rummel 0

Kennedy 48, Sarah T. Reed 0

NDHS 63, Lake Arthur 14

Neville 53, Peabody 0

Newman 23, Belle Chasse 20

North DeSoto 47, Woodlawn (SH) 6

Ouachita Parish 69, West Ouachita 7

Parkview Baptist 56, Collegiate Baton Rouge 0

Shaw 41, Landry/Walker 14

Slidell 32, Hammond 21

Southern Lab 46, Central Private 0

St. Thomas More 42, North Vermilion 0

Union Parish 55, North Webster 17

Vandebilt Catholic 48, Morgan City 16

West Monroe 54, Pineville 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

