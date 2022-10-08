Friday’s Scores

Delran, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated East Brunswick 5-2 in Monroe. With the win, Delran improved to 5-3-4 while East Brunswick fell to 4-8. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO