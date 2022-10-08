ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Apex 42, Friendship 14

Asheville 28, Asheville Roberson 21

Boonville Starmount 53, Elkin 0

Burlington Williams 21, Western Alamance 10

Carolina Pride 26, Sandhill Titans 6

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 43, South Mecklenburg 12

Charlotte Christian 56, Harrells Christian 6

Charlotte Providence Day 48, Trinity Christian 8

Clayton 3, South Garner 0

Clayton Cleveland 47, Willow Spring 2

Clinton 54, Red Springs 14

Concord Robinson 42, North Stanly 6

East Duplin 52, North Lenoir 16

East Forsyth 59, Winston-Salem Parkland 0

Elizabeth City Northeastern 35, Camden County 6

Erwin Triton 46, Western Harnett 0

Fairmont 18, West Bladen 0

Fayetteville Sanford 40, Harnett Central 0

Fuquay-Varina 36, Wendell Corinth Holders 0

Goldsboro Rosewood 42, Rose Hill Union 0

Greene Central 26, Washington 13

Havelock 36, Jacksonville 34

Hertford County 58, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 15

Jacksonville White Oak 30, West Carteret 23

Kinston Parrott Academy 58, Wayne Christian 14

Matthews Butler 48, Mint Hill Rocky River 2

Monroe Parkwood 39, West Stanly 28

Monroe Sun Valley 28, Monroe Piedmont 0

New Hanover County 23, Wilmington Laney 21

North Brunswick 6, Wilmington Hoggard 0

North Duplin 27, Salemburg Lakewood 13

North Pitt 50, Ayden-Grifton 0

Northwest Cabarrus 48, China Grove Carson 0

Pamlico County 50, Lejeune 0

Richlands 30, Croatan 0

Robert B. Glenn 21, Winston-Salem Reynolds 0

South Brunswick 52, Wilmington Ashley 7

Southeast Raleigh 23, Garner 14

Southern Alamance 53, Northern Durham 6

Spring Lake Overhills 27, Fayetteville Westover 14

Statesville 16, West Iredell 0

Swansboro 41, Holly Ridge Dixon 14

Thomasville Ledford 42, Montgomery Central 0

Topsail 28, West Brunswick 21

Valdese Draughn 56, Madison County 7

Vance County 27, South Granville 13

Warren County 56, Rocky Mount Prep 6

West Craven 28, Farmville Central 18

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 34, Davie County 25

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Campbell keeps Charleston Southern winless in 34-28 victory

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Hajj-Malik Williams threw for two touchdown passes in the first quarter and ran for a third as Campbell kept Charleston Southern winless this season with a 34-28 victory in a Big South Conference opener for both teams on Saturday. Campbell drove 75 yards with the opening kick, with Williams hitting Julian Hill with a 37-yard pass for the score. The Camels missed a 37-yard field goal attempt on their next possession, but Williams answered a Buccaneers touchdown with a 51-yard strike to Austin Hite and a four-yard run for a touchdown. Isaiah Bess fired a 33-yard pass to Vinson Davis to start the second half to get Charleston Southern within a field goal, 24-21, but Tai Goode scored from 12-yards out on his only carry of the game to make it 31-21. Williams finished 16 of 25 for 237 yards, adding 43 more yards on 16 carries. Bryant Barr carried 19 times for 70 yards and Hite had four catches for 85 yards for Campbell (3-2, 1-0).
BUIES CREEK, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Charlotte Independence#High Point#High School Football#Oak Grove#Harrells#Trinity#South Garner#North Stanly#Winston Salem#Western Harnett#Harnett Central#Fuquay Varina#Wendell Corinth#West Carteret#Mint Hill Rocky River 2#West Stanly#Monroe Sun Valley#New Hanover County#Salemburg Lakewood
Virginian-Pilot

757Teamz boys volleyball Top 15: Top-ranked Indian River downs No. 2 Ocean Lakes to remain unbeaten

Indian River has tested itself in as many ways as possible against non-district opponents and the Braves (18-0) have a perfect score. Indian River swept Ocean Lakes last week alongside 3-0 wins over King’s Fork and Hickory to remain the No. 1 team in Hampton Roads. Cape Henry edged First Colonial in five sets to climb back to No. 4 while First Colonial beat Kellam in five sets. Those three ...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy