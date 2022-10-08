Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Apex 42, Friendship 14
Asheville 28, Asheville Roberson 21
Boonville Starmount 53, Elkin 0
Burlington Williams 21, Western Alamance 10
Carolina Pride 26, Sandhill Titans 6
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 43, South Mecklenburg 12
Charlotte Christian 56, Harrells Christian 6
Charlotte Providence Day 48, Trinity Christian 8
Clayton 3, South Garner 0
Clayton Cleveland 47, Willow Spring 2
Clinton 54, Red Springs 14
Concord Robinson 42, North Stanly 6
East Duplin 52, North Lenoir 16
East Forsyth 59, Winston-Salem Parkland 0
Elizabeth City Northeastern 35, Camden County 6
Erwin Triton 46, Western Harnett 0
Fairmont 18, West Bladen 0
Fayetteville Sanford 40, Harnett Central 0
Fuquay-Varina 36, Wendell Corinth Holders 0
Goldsboro Rosewood 42, Rose Hill Union 0
Greene Central 26, Washington 13
Havelock 36, Jacksonville 34
Hertford County 58, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 15
Jacksonville White Oak 30, West Carteret 23
Kinston Parrott Academy 58, Wayne Christian 14
Matthews Butler 48, Mint Hill Rocky River 2
Monroe Parkwood 39, West Stanly 28
Monroe Sun Valley 28, Monroe Piedmont 0
New Hanover County 23, Wilmington Laney 21
North Brunswick 6, Wilmington Hoggard 0
North Duplin 27, Salemburg Lakewood 13
North Pitt 50, Ayden-Grifton 0
Northwest Cabarrus 48, China Grove Carson 0
Pamlico County 50, Lejeune 0
Richlands 30, Croatan 0
Robert B. Glenn 21, Winston-Salem Reynolds 0
South Brunswick 52, Wilmington Ashley 7
Southeast Raleigh 23, Garner 14
Southern Alamance 53, Northern Durham 6
Spring Lake Overhills 27, Fayetteville Westover 14
Statesville 16, West Iredell 0
Swansboro 41, Holly Ridge Dixon 14
Thomasville Ledford 42, Montgomery Central 0
Topsail 28, West Brunswick 21
Valdese Draughn 56, Madison County 7
Vance County 27, South Granville 13
Warren County 56, Rocky Mount Prep 6
West Craven 28, Farmville Central 18
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 34, Davie County 25
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
