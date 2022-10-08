ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley Ridge hands West Ashley first loss in shutout

SUMMERVILLE — Friday night was a night of redemption for the Ashley Ridge High football team. Four days after a poor defensive performance in a loss to Fort Dorchester, the Swamp Foxes made amends with an impressive 17-0 win over previously undefeated West Ashley. The Swamp Foxes' defense allowed...
VOTE HERE: The Greenville News Week 7 high school football Athlete of the Week

It's a loaded week of candidates for The Greenville News' Week 7 Athlete of the Week poll. From Ethan Anderson's heroic performance at TL Hanna in a double-overtime defeat, to Somad Eaddy's continued rise as one of the area's top corners. Here are the candidates for the Week 7 Athlete of the Week. The poll below allows you to vote once per hour and will close at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
