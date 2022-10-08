Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Smithfield comes away with big win over Hope
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A big win for Smithfield, which traveled to Hope High School on Saturday. The Sentinels defeated the Blue Wave, 35-6.
ABC6.com
Power restored for over 6,000 customers in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) -Over 6,000 customers now have their power back in Cumberland following a widespread outage Sunday night. Rhode Island Energy said thousands were without power as of 9:40 p.m. According to the company, power was restored just before 10:10 p.m. ABC 6 News has reached out to learn...
Turnto10.com
Spectators line the streets of Woonsocket for Autumnfest parade
WOONSOCKET, R.I., (WJAR) — Spectators lined the streets of Woonsocket on Monday for the Autumnfest parade, a sign that fall is officially here. Joe Callahan with the event committee says each year they see about 100,000 people come out for the festival. "This is such a beautiful day today....
Turnto10.com
Power outages reported in Cumberland, Lincoln, Woonsocket
Parts of Cumberland, Lincoln, and Woonsocket are experiencing power outages on Sunday night, according to Rhode Island Energy. An RI Energy map showed thousands without power in Cumberland. The service interruptions may involve overhead or underground power services. The issue may be solved by midnight, according to the company.
hwy.co
This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic
American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
4 arrested after ‘large party’ in South Kingstown
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were arrested after what police are calling “a large party with excessive noise” at a home Saturday evening in South Kingstown. Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to Kingstown Road to find what they say were between 350-400 people at the home. An initial investigation by police showed that […]
Turnto10.com
Man stabbed in Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A 26-year-old man was stabbed in the back in Woonsocket on Sunday night, Police Chief Tom Oates said. Police responded to a Fairmount Street home just before 8 p.m. for a reported assault. The man's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Police in Lincoln...
Autumnfest returns to Woonsocket for Columbus Day weekend
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — One of northern Rhode Island’s largest festivals returned for its 44th year this weekend. “It’s something the community looks forward to,” said Judith Sullivan, Chairperson of Autumnfest. Autumnfest, which is held in Woonsocket every Columbus Day weekend, has plenty of family-friendly activities, including live music, food vendors and a fireworks show. Organizers […]
Turnto10.com
Lincoln, Coventry scholar-athletes
Brady Mellen is a three-sport athlete for Lincoln High School, where he plays on their varsity teams for football, basketball and baseball. He's third in his class and holds a 4.19 GPA, and he is a member of the National Honor Society. Hayden Myers of Coventry High School is one...
Turnto10.com
Hendricken battles Cranston West in non-league game
Bishop Hendricken met Cranston High School West in a non-league game at Cranston Stadium on Friday night. Hendricken won 28-16 against Cranston West in an action packed game.
Tractor-trailer veers off highway in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police were forced to block off parts of Route 146 North Sunday night after a tractor-trailer veered off the road. The crash occurred near the Branch Avenue exit in Providence. More than 100 feet of guardrail was also damaged, state police added. The R.I. Department of Environmental Management and […]
Turnto10.com
Golf cart accident in Portsmouth sends multiple to the hospital
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — A golf cart accident in Portsmouth sent at least seven people to the hospital on Saturday night, according to fire officials. Authorities said the accident occurred at about 11 p.m. at a private event on Frank Coelho Drive. Portsmouth police said there are no life-threatening...
Turnto10.com
Police arrest 4 University of Rhode Island students after large house party
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Four University of Rhode Island students were arrested after South Kingstown police broke up a massive house party with as many as 400 people on Saturday night. Police were called at about 6:30 p.m. for a report of a large party with excessive noise.
independentri.com
SK to launch Community Electricity Aggregation program in 2023
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown is one of six Rhode Island cities and towns launching aggregation programs that use community-wide buying power to offer residents and businesses new options for electricity supply. Set to launch in May of 2023, the programs are the culmination of a multi-year effort...
Worcester native Nick Scola has grand plans for improving his Winnapaug GC in Rhode Island
When Nick Scola grew up on Amherst Street in Worcester, he played golf a few times at Green Hill Municipal Golf Course, but he mostly played tennis on the courts at Newton Square, and he captained the tennis team at Worcester Academy. He admits that back then he never would...
Turnto10.com
Toll Gate girl's volleyball returns 'stronger than ever' after winless season
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Coming off a winless season, Toll Gate girl's volleyball would come back stronger than ever, turning a shocking loss into their gain. The Toll Gate girl's volleyball team practices under banners that serve as a constant reminder of what the program used to be. “Seeing...
Turnto10.com
Federal Hill's Columbus Day Festival marks 30 years
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Federal Hill will be packed with thousands this weekend for the annual Columbus Day Festival. This weekend’s festivities mark 30 years of the Providence tradition. "It’s a really, really big deal for us to make it 30 years and to have this culture and...
Providence bridge reopens ahead of schedule
The Glenbridge Avenue bridge is officially back open, nearly five hours ahead of schedule, according to RIDOT.
nrinow.news
The weekend: Hayrides, Homecoming & a Fall Festival mark 44 things to do in northern RI
Northern, RI – It is the season of the harvest, a time for pumpkins and apples, foliage and frights – and we want to help you make the most of it with our weekly roundup of things to do, and places to be, right here in northern Rhode Island.
Controversial Providence bike lane trial coming to an end
Rhode Islanders have until Sunday to chime in on the controversial Hope Street bike lane trial.
