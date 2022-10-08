Read full article on original website
Marquette County 4-H and UPAWS host Community Service Club
GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County 4-H partnered with UPAWS to create an event to help kids get involved in giving back to the community. “Today we’re having our first community service club meeting at UPAWS,” said Amanda Cady, the Marquette County 4-H AmeriCorps Aide. “The kids are going to come in and we’re going to teach them about the animal shelter, what they do here. We are going to make some animal blankets that we are going to donate back to the shelter. And, the kids are going to get a little bit of animal time. So, it’s going to be a fun time all around.”
Marquette Women’s March for rights
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) The National Women’s March was held in Washington DC on Saturday, as well as in hundreds of communities across the nation. It’s been 108 days since the overturning of Roe V Wade by The US Supreme Court. And with Midterm elections less than a month away, Women mobilized across the country to make their voices be heard, their candidates supported and the issues facing women recognized. Locally, some 30 people gathered in downtown Marquette, to bring awareness to their cause.
Carissa Beyer named GLIAC Defensive Player of the Week
HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech senior Carissa Beyer has been named the GLIAC Defensive Player of the Week the league announced on Monday (Oct. 10). Carissa Beyer helped lead Michigan Tech to a weekend sweep at the SDC Gym. Beyer tallied 59 digs, averaging 8.43 per set. She had a career-high 35 digs in a 3-1 win over Saginaw Valley State Friday and added 24 in a sweep of Wayne State Saturday. The senior ranks third in the GLIAC with 4.56 digs per set.
Carla’s Restaurant owner shares hope for next chapter
KEWEENAW BAY, Mich. (WJMN) – Days after fire destroyed a restaurant and bar in Keweenaw Bay, Michigan State Police fire investigators were on site, looking for a cause of the flames. Carla’s Restaurant and Bar were part of a complex that included a small motel and a separate residence,...
Family shares culture during Indigenous Peoples’ Day
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Dozens of people gathered in front of the Land Acknowledgement Sign on the academic mall of Northern Michigan University on Monday. The purpose was to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Northern Michigan University’s Center for Native American Studies (CNAS) and the Native American Student Association...
