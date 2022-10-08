ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Comments / 0

KSNB Local4

Kearney Police found two lost juveniles

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Update: Kearney Police found both males, and are now returning them home. Original story: The Kearney Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two missing juveniles. According to police they were last seen in the area of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue. Both...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska consumers losing thousands from cryptocurrency scams

KEARNEY, Neb. — Either by text, email or phone calls, cryptocurrency scammers are using any means they can to commit fraud and steal people’s money. According to a report by the Federal Trade Commission, cryptocurrency scammers have stolen more than $1 billion since 2021. “Last year, they were...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Comeback kid: Kearney man living life after losing a leg

KEARNEY — Three years ago, when a mysterious infection cost Jason Wasmund nearly all of his left leg, he refused to put the brakes on his life. He has just eight inches of thigh bone left. One doctor doubted at first whether Wasmund would be able to walk again, but Wasmund proved that doctor wrong. His journey is a true comeback story.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

New mini-golf, family fun center coming to Grand Island

A new “family entertainment center” is coming to Grand Island. Castaways will feature mini-golf, duckpin bowling, laser tag, redemption and an arcade, said project developer Brad Kissler. Construction is scheduled to begin next month. The undeveloped property, roughly 5.6 acres, is located at the corner of Faidley Avenue...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Public can learn about Central, Dawson power's merger

HOLDREGE — The public will have multiple opportunities to ask questions and learn about the proposed merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District, according to a CNPPID press release. Open houses will take place Oct. 12 in Holdrege, Oct. 13 in Lexington,...
HOLDREGE, NE
KSNB Local4

Kenesaw opens Child Care Center

KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - History was made in Adams County as Kenesaw gets a resource it has needed for the past 20 years. They now has a non-profit child care facility. Last year, Kenesaw Child Care Coalition was gifted the building from it’s previous owners, Kenesaw Methodist Church. The church also donated $110,000 dollars to help jumpstart renovations.
KENESAW, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
HARVARD, NE
KSNB Local4

Wreath’s Across America holds Third Annual Car Show

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Wreath’s Across America held it’s third annual car and bike show, hosted at the United Veterans Club. Participants came from all across the region to show off bikes, classics and new cars. Attendees also were able to enjoy food from a local vendor, while learning about the cars and the history behind them.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Mattison suspect in additional cases in Hall, Platte counties

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The man implicated in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings also faces charges in three other cases in Hall and Platte counties. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Mattison, 33, in two separate cases in Hall County. In one case he is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under suspension. Court records show that a Grand Island police officer approached Mattison Aug. 26 at L.E. Ray park after the 11:00 p.m. curfew. When the officer went back to her cruiser to check Mattison’s record, he allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 34.
HALL COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Former Ravenna nursing home building under new ownership

RAVENNA — A former nursing home building in Ravenna has a new owner. Schaneman Properties of Kearney purchased the former Ravenna Good Samaritan Society property for $75,000 on Aug. 31, according to the Buffalo County Assessor website. The nursing home facility closed in December due to ongoing staffing challenges,...
RAVENNA, NE
KSNB Local4

Central City softball wins District C-4 title over Ponca

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 4 Central City softball hosted 13-seed Ponca in the District C-4 championship game Friday. The Bison blasted the Indians 10-0 and 9-0 to advance to the Class C State Tournament. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
CENTRAL CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Accident on Merrick County still being investigated

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. - A Hall County man is recovering from injuries after a motorcycle accident. On Wednesday around 10:40 pm, Merrick County Deputies were called to a motorcycle accident on 2nd Road and I Road, about 11 miles northeast of Grand Island. Authorities concluded that the motorcycle was traveling...
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings College football fights hard, falls to No. 1 Morningside

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KSNB) - Hastings College football traveled to play NAIA No. 1 Morningside Saturday. The one-loss Broncos were no match for the top team in the country, falling 70-17 to the undefeated Mustangs. Quarterback John Zamora threw a clean game and there were some bright moments for coach Matt Franzen’s group, despite the loss.
