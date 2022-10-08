Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Re-live the best of the 2022 Black Hills Powwow and Native American Day Parade with these 125 photos
Thousands came out this weekend in Rapid City for the return of the 2022 Black Hills Powwow. The event held at the Summit Arena, featured more than 1,000 dancers and 20 drum groups performing traditional Indigenous dances and songs. NewsCenter1 was there for all three days of the event, as...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Day two of the 2022 Black Hills Powwow
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The 2022 Black Hills Powwow returned this weekend at the Summit Arena in Rapid City. More than 1,000 dancers and 20 drum groups take to the floor daily for traditional Indigenous dances and songs. The Black Hills Powwow continues on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Take...
newscenter1.tv
74 photos that capture the spirit of Rapid City’s Native American Day Parade
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City’s Native American Day Parade returned to downtown on a beautiful and sunny Saturday, with hundreds of people taking to the streets to see the colorful floats and catch handfuls of candy. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick led the parade. Jackie Giago,...
newscenter1.tv
16th Annual Diamonds and Denim fundraiser helps thousands of kids in YFS programs
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The 16th Annual Diamonds and Denim fundraiser for Youth and Family Services was held over the weekend. The fundraiser is one of two major fundraisers held by YFS, with the other being the Kid’s Fair. The event featured live music, catering by Outback Steakhouse and a silent auction.
newscenter1.tv
Things got “nutty” in the Black Hills this week with a visit from the Nutmobile
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Planters Peanuts Nutmobile made its way to the Black Hills this week. The Nutmobile is a giant peanut on wheels that drives around the country to bring awareness to the brand. Here are some photos from when the Nutmobile visited the Reptile Gardens:. Why...
rcgov.org
Many Native American Day Weekend Events Scheduled in Rapid City
There are a number of event scheduled in Rapid City this weekend as part of the Native American Day celebration. Among the events:. The annual Black Hills Powwow will be held Friday through Sunday, October 7-9 at the Summit Arena at The Monument. Come out and view the beauty and pageantry of this celebrated event. There are a host of events going on in conjunction with the event. For a schedule and more information, visit blackhillspowwow.com.
newscenter1.tv
How the Polar Plunge helps raise money for Special Olympics South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For over 15 years in South Dakota, the Polar Plunge has been a popular fundraising event. The Polar Plunge is a fundraising event for Special Olympics South Dakota that is held every year in many locations across the country. Often, the event is done in collaboration with Law Enforcement Torch Run, an international organization.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Black Hills Powwow Youth Conference educates kids and teens about public health
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Black Hills Powwow Youth Conference, or He Sapa Wacipi Youth Conference, kicked off the weekend’s events in the Summit Arena Friday. While it has been happening for a few years, this is the first year that Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board put it together.
newscenter1.tv
The Lakota Dakota Nakota Language Summit gives people a chance to learn their languages
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Lakota Dakota Nakota Language Summit continues its third day on Saturday on the second floor of The Monument. Sessions are held throughout the day for people to partake in, along with a few breaks to let people get things like lunch. Here’s a few...
newscenter1.tv
Real estate: Check out these local open houses this weekend with homes listed under $500,000
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Looking to buy a home? This weekend, there are a variety of open houses locally that you can attend. Below we are featuring a few that we thought you might be interested in checking out. You can find a link that will take you to the listing and open house info for each home below.
Black Hills Pioneer
Tilly the buffalo stops to say ‘hi’
SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s Rainbow Preschool was surprised with a furry, four-legged friend on Thursday. Her name was Tilly the Buffalo. Student Emma Kloeckl was named “Student of the Week,” for her excellent work in and out of the classroom. The selected student is allowed to bring something for show and tell during their special week. Emma and her dad Cody Kloeckl brought her very own buffalo from Buffalo, S.D.
kotatv.com
Custer falls hard for this weekend’s fall festival
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Finding activities in the fall isn’t too hard in the Black Hills, with pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and fall festivals. For people in South Dakota, it’s one last chance to spend time outside with just one or two layers, instead of five. On Saturday at Buffalo Ridge Camp Resort in Custer, the Harvest Moon Fall Festival is celebrating the autumn season. With activities for the whole family, from tie-dying t-shirts to a corn hole tournament.
newscenter1.tv
NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: October 2-7
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. , NewsCenter1 top stories, North Rapid City Crime, RCPD respond to multi-vehicle crash, South Dakota ghost town, Who’s moving to south dakota, Winter Storm Atlas. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the...
kotatv.com
Park Service makes sure Mount Rushmore cracks are not fatal
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As part of the efforts to preserve Mount Rushmore, an annual re-calibration of specialized equipment is scheduled for Oct.12-13. To this end, information on monitoring changes in the rock to anticipate damages due to environmental shifts in temperature and erosion has been collected since 1996 through a contract with RESPEC Engineering out of Rapid City, South Dakota.
newscenter1.tv
SATURDAY SPORTS ROUNDUP: high school volleyball photos and highlights, along with college football scores
RAPID CITY, S.D. – It was a tough Saturday for the Rapid City Central and Stevens volleyball teams. Huron outlasted the Raiders, 3-1. The set scores were 25-21, 25-20, 21-25 and 25-22. Mitchell def. Rapid City Central. Meanwhile, Rapid City Central lost to Mitchell by scores of 25-20, 29-27...
Black Hills Pioneer
Summerset to contract with Sturgis for animal shelter services
STURGIS — The city of Summerset will contract with the city of Sturgis to provide animal shelter services. This news comes at a time when the city is working to expand its cat section of the Sturgis & Meade County Animal Shelter at 1140 Otter Rd.
KEVN
Suspects in Surfwood Drive murders plead not guilty
The Western Dakota Tech criminal justice students gave back to the community with just a paint roller and a little elbow grease. South Dakota among top states for disasterous weather. Updated: 15 hours ago. From floods to fires and hail to blizzards, South Dakota has its fair share of weather...
KELOLAND TV
Mild start to the week; Colder with strong winds by Wednesday
Mild weather has returned to KELOLAND with plenty of 70s on the maps yesterday across KELOLAND. We expect more 70s today as south winds pick up speed this afternoon. The mild weather will continue overnight tonight with temperatures likely dropping into the 50s to start Tuesday morning. We expect a shift in the weather from northwest to southeast through the day. Highs will be reached much earlier in the day for Aberdeen, Mobridge, and Rapid City. This change will set the tone for the weather pattern Wednesday into Thursday.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS AND HIGHLIGHTS: RC Stevens wins back-to-back state girls tennis titles
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The State ‘AA’ girls tennis tournament wrapped up Friday. Rapid City Stevens won the Class ‘AA’ girls tennis championship for the second year in a row. Stevens trailed Sioux Falls Lincoln by 26 points heading into the final day. But the...
hubcityradio.com
Sturgis Police looking to update their firearms
STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB)-Police Chief Geody Vandewater, in his update to the city council this week, says they’re looking at updating their firearms. Vandewater says the goal is to change the caliber. Vandewater says the department will also need to update its radios. As for staffing, Vandewater says they are currently...
