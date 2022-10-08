NAPLES, Fla. – “This ERV is named Paha Sapa. He is from the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota. Take care of him, and he will take care of you. Paha Sapa is Lakota, he loves all things.” That’s the sign posted inside the Red Cross Emergency Relief Vehicle that volunteers drove from Rapid City to Naples, Florida to provide food to those affected by Hurricane Ian.

NAPLES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO