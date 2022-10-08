ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

newscenter1.tv

PHOTOS: Day two of the 2022 Black Hills Powwow

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The 2022 Black Hills Powwow returned this weekend at the Summit Arena in Rapid City. More than 1,000 dancers and 20 drum groups take to the floor daily for traditional Indigenous dances and songs. The Black Hills Powwow continues on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Take...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: October 2-7

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. , NewsCenter1 top stories, North Rapid City Crime, RCPD respond to multi-vehicle crash, South Dakota ghost town, Who’s moving to south dakota, Winter Storm Atlas. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

How the Polar Plunge helps raise money for Special Olympics South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. – For over 15 years in South Dakota, the Polar Plunge has been a popular fundraising event. The Polar Plunge is a fundraising event for Special Olympics South Dakota that is held every year in many locations across the country. Often, the event is done in collaboration with Law Enforcement Torch Run, an international organization.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

How one team of volunteers drove from South Dakota to Florida to provide aid to those in need from Hurricane Ian

NAPLES, Fla. – “This ERV is named Paha Sapa. He is from the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota. Take care of him, and he will take care of you. Paha Sapa is Lakota, he loves all things.” That’s the sign posted inside the Red Cross Emergency Relief Vehicle that volunteers drove from Rapid City to Naples, Florida to provide food to those affected by Hurricane Ian.
NAPLES, FL
newscenter1.tv

5 things you need to know about South Dakota’s new “one-stop” facility

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The state of South Dakota just opened the doors of its new “one-stop” facility. 1. Construction started in early 2020 at 221 Mall Drive in Rapid City. 2. There are seven different state agencies located in the building: the Departments of Revenue, Social Services, Health, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Human Services, the Bureau of Information Technology, and the Bureau of Administration.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

South Dakota Attorney General, DCI release statement on RCPD officer involved shooting

PIERRE, S.D. — On Friday, South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation released a statement on a Rapid City Police Department officer involved shooting that occurred earlier this year. The Office of the Attorney General reports that on July 26, 2022, Marvin Moran Jr. fired in the direction of a police officer. Two officers then returned fire at Moran Jr.
RAPID CITY, SD

