Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
16th Annual Diamonds and Denim fundraiser helps thousands of kids in YFS programs
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The 16th Annual Diamonds and Denim fundraiser for Youth and Family Services was held over the weekend. The fundraiser is one of two major fundraisers held by YFS, with the other being the Kid’s Fair. The event featured live music, catering by Outback Steakhouse and a silent auction.
newscenter1.tv
Re-live the best of the 2022 Black Hills Powwow and Native American Day Parade with these 125 photos
Thousands came out this weekend in Rapid City for the return of the 2022 Black Hills Powwow. The event held at the Summit Arena, featured more than 1,000 dancers and 20 drum groups performing traditional Indigenous dances and songs. NewsCenter1 was there for all three days of the event, as...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Day two of the 2022 Black Hills Powwow
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The 2022 Black Hills Powwow returned this weekend at the Summit Arena in Rapid City. More than 1,000 dancers and 20 drum groups take to the floor daily for traditional Indigenous dances and songs. The Black Hills Powwow continues on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Take...
newscenter1.tv
Things got “nutty” in the Black Hills this week with a visit from the Nutmobile
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Planters Peanuts Nutmobile made its way to the Black Hills this week. The Nutmobile is a giant peanut on wheels that drives around the country to bring awareness to the brand. Here are some photos from when the Nutmobile visited the Reptile Gardens:. Why...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newscenter1.tv
74 photos that capture the spirit of Rapid City’s Native American Day Parade
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City’s Native American Day Parade returned to downtown on a beautiful and sunny Saturday, with hundreds of people taking to the streets to see the colorful floats and catch handfuls of candy. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick led the parade. Jackie Giago,...
newscenter1.tv
NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: October 2-7
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. , NewsCenter1 top stories, North Rapid City Crime, RCPD respond to multi-vehicle crash, South Dakota ghost town, Who’s moving to south dakota, Winter Storm Atlas. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the...
newscenter1.tv
How the Polar Plunge helps raise money for Special Olympics South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For over 15 years in South Dakota, the Polar Plunge has been a popular fundraising event. The Polar Plunge is a fundraising event for Special Olympics South Dakota that is held every year in many locations across the country. Often, the event is done in collaboration with Law Enforcement Torch Run, an international organization.
newscenter1.tv
How one team of volunteers drove from South Dakota to Florida to provide aid to those in need from Hurricane Ian
NAPLES, Fla. – “This ERV is named Paha Sapa. He is from the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota. Take care of him, and he will take care of you. Paha Sapa is Lakota, he loves all things.” That’s the sign posted inside the Red Cross Emergency Relief Vehicle that volunteers drove from Rapid City to Naples, Florida to provide food to those affected by Hurricane Ian.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Black Hills Powwow Youth Conference educates kids and teens about public health
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Black Hills Powwow Youth Conference, or He Sapa Wacipi Youth Conference, kicked off the weekend’s events in the Summit Arena Friday. While it has been happening for a few years, this is the first year that Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board put it together.
newscenter1.tv
The Lakota Dakota Nakota Language Summit gives people a chance to learn their languages
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Lakota Dakota Nakota Language Summit continues its third day on Saturday on the second floor of The Monument. Sessions are held throughout the day for people to partake in, along with a few breaks to let people get things like lunch. Here’s a few...
newscenter1.tv
SATURDAY SPORTS ROUNDUP: high school volleyball photos and highlights, along with college football scores
RAPID CITY, S.D. – It was a tough Saturday for the Rapid City Central and Stevens volleyball teams. Huron outlasted the Raiders, 3-1. The set scores were 25-21, 25-20, 21-25 and 25-22. Mitchell def. Rapid City Central. Meanwhile, Rapid City Central lost to Mitchell by scores of 25-20, 29-27...
newscenter1.tv
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Check out photos and highlights from Sturgis, RC Stevens and STM
STURGIS, S.D. – The Sturgis Scoopers football team snapped a three-game losing streak on Friday with big win over Belle Fourche, 49-14. Both teams are now 3-4 on the season. The Scoopers will host Douglas on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, the Broncs will look to bounce back...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newscenter1.tv
5 things you need to know about South Dakota’s new “one-stop” facility
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The state of South Dakota just opened the doors of its new “one-stop” facility. 1. Construction started in early 2020 at 221 Mall Drive in Rapid City. 2. There are seven different state agencies located in the building: the Departments of Revenue, Social Services, Health, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Human Services, the Bureau of Information Technology, and the Bureau of Administration.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS AND HIGHLIGHTS: RC Stevens wins back-to-back state girls tennis titles
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The State ‘AA’ girls tennis tournament wrapped up Friday. Rapid City Stevens won the Class ‘AA’ girls tennis championship for the second year in a row. Stevens trailed Sioux Falls Lincoln by 26 points heading into the final day. But the...
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota Attorney General, DCI release statement on RCPD officer involved shooting
PIERRE, S.D. — On Friday, South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation released a statement on a Rapid City Police Department officer involved shooting that occurred earlier this year. The Office of the Attorney General reports that on July 26, 2022, Marvin Moran Jr. fired in the direction of a police officer. Two officers then returned fire at Moran Jr.
Comments / 0