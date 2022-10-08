Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harrison Earns Top Honors at Wolverine Marching ClassicDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Area High School Bands Dazzle in 11th Annual Wolverine Marching Classic Competition at West Forsyth HSDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Finding This Acworth Restaurant Is a Chore, But It's So Worth the EffortDeanLandAcworth, GA
Major discount retail chain announces plans to open new store in GeorgiaKristen WaltersKennesaw, GA
14 Students from Harrison High Bands Inducted into Music Honor SocietyDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Union County vs Banks County
To Homer, Georgia as Banks County and Union County hold a AA Region 8 opener from Blitz. Before the game, players from both the teams honored Jefferson wide receiver Elijah DeWitt, who was killed this week in a senseless act of violence.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Cedartown vs. Heritage
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Cedartown vs. Heritage. Maybe the biggest game of the night in the state of Georgia.
fox5atlanta.com
Trinity X vs Whitewater - Call of the Week
Trinity Christian won the Class A-Private State Title last year and this season have been bumped up to Class AAAA. They've cruised through region play, so far, but were up against seventh-ranked Whitewater.
Man wanted in North Dakota for attempted murder may have fled to Georgia county, police say
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — A North Dakota man is on the run and law officials think he may have fled to Gilmer and Fannin counties. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police are searching for Leonard Higdon, he is wanted for an attack that happened...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia football goes 6-0 after beating Auburn in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry
ATHENS, Ga. - Stetson Bennett scrambled 64 yards for a touchdown, Daijun Edwards scored three times on the ground and No. 2 Georgia ran over listless Auburn 42-10. The Bulldogs got two short touchdown runs by Edwards and one from Kenny McIntosh to build a 21-3 in the third quarter.
fox5atlanta.com
McEachern says they are ready to battle Milton in flag football Game of the Week
It is a showdown between McEachern and Milton. For the second year in a row, High 5 Sports is supporting ladies flag football with a spot in the Game of the Week.
fox5atlanta.com
MISSING: 13-year-old boy last seen in Stone Mountain
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - The DeKalb County police said they need all hands on deck in a search for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since early Sunday morning. Jeremiah Brooks was last seen around 1 a.m. on To Lani Court. Jeremiah was described as 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighing 123...
WYFF4.com
Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County K-9 murdered in line of duty laid to rest
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Officer Figo, the Clayton County K-9 that was killed in the line of duty, will be laid to rest Monday afternoon. Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers are transporting the pup to Blue Pearl Veterinary Hospital in Sandy Springs for a ceremony. As previously reported, Officer Figo...
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Hall County (Hall County, GA)
Georgia State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash occurred on Georgia State Route 52 in Hall County. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
wrganews.com
Calhoun Police Investigate Fatal Wreck involving Motorcycle
According to the Gordon Gazette, investigators with the Calhoun Police Department are continuing to investigate a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident that occurred last Friday on West Line Street around the City of Calhoun utility building. Deputy Coroner Heath Derryberry confirmed that the motorcyclist, identified as 50-year-old Brian Randall of Gordon County, died from his injuries.
cobbcountycourier.com
Restaurant And Other Food Service Inspection Scores In Cobb County: Friday September 30 – Thursday October 6￼
HILTON GARDEN INN – FOOD. !!TK – TK ELEVATOR – LEVEL 26 FINISHING KITCHEN. 1125 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 108 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4535. 3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1003 MARIETTA, GA 30008-5770. Permit Type: FS. Last Inspection Score: 91. Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022. LA COCINA MEXICAN...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
30-Year-Old Chassity E Hogan Died After A Wrong Way Crash On I-75 (Cobb County, GA)
The Cobb County Police Department responded to a wrong-way crash that claimed a life. A preliminary investigation revealed that 30-year-old [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Officers investigating homicide at Clayton County home
RIVERDALE, Ga. — Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence can be seen at a home in a Clayton County neighborhood. Clayton County Police department confirmed to Channel 2 Action News they are currently investigating a homicide on Kendrick Road in Riverdale. It’s unclear what led up to...
Neighbors in Douglas County community warning drivers to slow down after crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County Sheriff’s patrol car blocked portions of S Burnt Hickory Rd. late Saturday night after a crash, neighbors told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to neighbors in the community the crash happened...
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County deputy receives Law Enforcement Purple Hear
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The U.S. Marshals Service Task Force officer shot by a teenage murder suspect in Fayette County in July received a special honor this week. William "Hank" Helton, who has been with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office for 22 years, received the Law Enforcement Purple Heart. Helton was shot on July 24 as the task force was attempting to make an arrest of a Pike County murder suspect in a Fayette County mobile home park.
Popular Chick-fil-A location in Forsyth County closing for remodel
(Forsyth County, GA) Chick-fil-A fans in southern Forsyth County will temporarily have to find another location to satisfy their cravings for chicken nuggets and waffle fries. The Chick-fil-A at the Collection recently announced it would be closing beginning Sunday, October 9 for a store remodel.
3 arrested for running illegal gambling at Hall County convenience stores, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a trio of men they say were running businesses with illegal gambling machines. They say 58-year-old Shajumon Philip, 61-year-old Zafar Iqbal Ranjha and 63-year-old Harun Ur Rashid were arrested after an undercover investigation on Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Douglasville (GA)
Looking for the best and fun things to do in Douglasville, GA?. Douglasville is a city in Georgia located just a few minutes from downtown Atlanta. It is the county seat of Douglas County, with a population of 34,650 as of 2020. There are many attractions to see if you...
fox5atlanta.com
Around 100K expected to flock to ATL Pride Parade
The Atlanta Pride Parade is underway. The huge event returns after being canceled for two years straight because of the pandemic. Atlanta police say they're expecting big crowds.
Comments / 0