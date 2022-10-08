ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White, GA

Union County vs Banks County

To Homer, Georgia as Banks County and Union County hold a AA Region 8 opener from Blitz. Before the game, players from both the teams honored Jefferson wide receiver Elijah DeWitt, who was killed this week in a senseless act of violence.
UNION COUNTY, GA
Trinity X vs Whitewater - Call of the Week

Trinity Christian won the Class A-Private State Title last year and this season have been bumped up to Class AAAA. They've cruised through region play, so far, but were up against seventh-ranked Whitewater.
WHITE, GA
White, GA
Georgia Education
Georgia Sports
Georgia Government
MISSING: 13-year-old boy last seen in Stone Mountain

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - The DeKalb County police said they need all hands on deck in a search for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since early Sunday morning. Jeremiah Brooks was last seen around 1 a.m. on To Lani Court. Jeremiah was described as 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighing 123...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Clayton County K-9 murdered in line of duty laid to rest

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Officer Figo, the Clayton County K-9 that was killed in the line of duty, will be laid to rest Monday afternoon. Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers are transporting the pup to Blue Pearl Veterinary Hospital in Sandy Springs for a ceremony. As previously reported, Officer Figo...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Calhoun Police Investigate Fatal Wreck involving Motorcycle

According to the Gordon Gazette, investigators with the Calhoun Police Department are continuing to investigate a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident that occurred last Friday on West Line Street around the City of Calhoun utility building. Deputy Coroner Heath Derryberry confirmed that the motorcyclist, identified as 50-year-old Brian Randall of Gordon County, died from his injuries.
CALHOUN, GA
Coweta County deputy receives Law Enforcement Purple Hear

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The U.S. Marshals Service Task Force officer shot by a teenage murder suspect in Fayette County in July received a special honor this week. William "Hank" Helton, who has been with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office for 22 years, received the Law Enforcement Purple Heart. Helton was shot on July 24 as the task force was attempting to make an arrest of a Pike County murder suspect in a Fayette County mobile home park.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Douglasville (GA)

Looking for the best and fun things to do in Douglasville, GA?. Douglasville is a city in Georgia located just a few minutes from downtown Atlanta. It is the county seat of Douglas County, with a population of 34,650 as of 2020. There are many attractions to see if you...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA

