Turnto10.com
Smithfield comes away with big win over Hope
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A big win for Smithfield, which traveled to Hope High School on Saturday. The Sentinels defeated the Blue Wave, 35-6.
Turnto10.com
Hendricken battles Cranston West in non-league game
Bishop Hendricken met Cranston High School West in a non-league game at Cranston Stadium on Friday night. Hendricken won 28-16 against Cranston West in an action packed game.
Turnto10.com
Toll Gate girl's volleyball returns 'stronger than ever' after winless season
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Coming off a winless season, Toll Gate girl's volleyball would come back stronger than ever, turning a shocking loss into their gain. The Toll Gate girl's volleyball team practices under banners that serve as a constant reminder of what the program used to be. “Seeing...
Turnto10.com
Power outages reported in Cumberland, Lincoln, Woonsocket
Parts of Cumberland, Lincoln, and Woonsocket are experiencing power outages on Sunday night, according to Rhode Island Energy. An RI Energy map showed thousands without power in Cumberland. The service interruptions may involve overhead or underground power services. The issue may be solved by midnight, according to the company.
Turnto10.com
Undefeated Lincoln meets Coventry in Week 5 of 'Friday Night Rivals'
Lincoln High School remains undefeated after beating Coventry High School 14-7 in week five of "Friday Night Rivals." For coverage of past high school games this season, visit NBC 10's Friday Night Rivals page.
Turnto10.com
Lincoln, Coventry scholar-athletes
Brady Mellen is a three-sport athlete for Lincoln High School, where he plays on their varsity teams for football, basketball and baseball. He's third in his class and holds a 4.19 GPA, and he is a member of the National Honor Society. Hayden Myers of Coventry High School is one...
montanasports.com
Waiver denied, Montana men's basketball game vs. Providence Argos canceled
MISSOULA — A men's basketball game between Montana and the University of Providence scheduled for Nov. 14 at Dahlberg Arena has been canceled, UM announced Friday. According to a press release, the Big Sky Conference denied Montana's waiver too add a second non-Division I opponent for the 2022-23 season. Providence is an NAIA Frontier Conference program located in Great Falls.
4 arrested after ‘large party’ in South Kingstown
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were arrested after what police are calling “a large party with excessive noise” at a home Saturday evening in South Kingstown. Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to Kingstown Road to find what they say were between 350-400 people at the home. An initial investigation by police showed that […]
ABC6.com
Power restored for over 6,000 customers in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) -Over 6,000 customers now have their power back in Cumberland following a widespread outage Sunday night. Rhode Island Energy said thousands were without power as of 9:40 p.m. According to the company, power was restored just before 10:10 p.m. ABC 6 News has reached out to learn...
hwy.co
This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic
American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
Turnto10.com
Spectators line the streets of Woonsocket for Autumnfest parade
WOONSOCKET, R.I., (WJAR) — Spectators lined the streets of Woonsocket on Monday for the Autumnfest parade, a sign that fall is officially here. Joe Callahan with the event committee says each year they see about 100,000 people come out for the festival. "This is such a beautiful day today....
Providence bridge reopens ahead of schedule
The Glenbridge Avenue bridge is officially back open, nearly five hours ahead of schedule, according to RIDOT.
Turnto10.com
Police arrest 4 University of Rhode Island students after large house party
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Four University of Rhode Island students were arrested after South Kingstown police broke up a massive house party with as many as 400 people on Saturday night. Police were called at about 6:30 p.m. for a report of a large party with excessive noise.
Turnto10.com
Man stabbed in Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A 26-year-old man was stabbed in the back in Woonsocket on Sunday night, Police Chief Tom Oates said. Police responded to a Fairmount Street home just before 8 p.m. for a reported assault. The man's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Police in Lincoln...
independentri.com
SK to launch Community Electricity Aggregation program in 2023
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown is one of six Rhode Island cities and towns launching aggregation programs that use community-wide buying power to offer residents and businesses new options for electricity supply. Set to launch in May of 2023, the programs are the culmination of a multi-year effort...
Worcester native Nick Scola has grand plans for improving his Winnapaug GC in Rhode Island
When Nick Scola grew up on Amherst Street in Worcester, he played golf a few times at Green Hill Municipal Golf Course, but he mostly played tennis on the courts at Newton Square, and he captained the tennis team at Worcester Academy. He admits that back then he never would...
Tractor-trailer veers off highway in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police were forced to block off parts of Route 146 North Sunday night after a tractor-trailer veered off the road. The crash occurred near the Branch Avenue exit in Providence. More than 100 feet of guardrail was also damaged, state police added. The R.I. Department of Environmental Management and […]
fallriverreporter.com
Several arrests made after police in Rhode Island break up party with up to 400 people
Police in Rhode Island arrested several people after a reported drunken party with hundreds in attendance. On Saturday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., members of the South Kingstown Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Kingstown Road for a report of a large party with excessive noise. According to South...
Turnto10.com
Golf cart accident in Portsmouth sends multiple to the hospital
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — A golf cart accident in Portsmouth sent at least seven people to the hospital on Saturday night, according to fire officials. Authorities said the accident occurred at about 11 p.m. at a private event on Frank Coelho Drive. Portsmouth police said there are no life-threatening...
Fire breaks out at North Providence home
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire broke out at a home on Woodhaven Blvd. on Saturday morning. A 12 News crew was on scene around 7 a.m. and saw firefighters venting the roof of the house. Fire Chief John Silva said two people were inside at the time of the fire, but were able […]
