ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: Family in Banks County restoring 1793’s Fort Hollingsworth

OCT. 7, 2022 | A North Georgia family foundation is restoring one of the oldest forts in Georgia, dating to 1793. It’s Fort Hollingsworth, located near Alto in Banks County. Beacher and Mellie Segars White obtained the property in 1936. Their children were born and raised here with the property passing to the children in 1980. The White family set up a foundation, “Friends of the Fort,” to preserve the fort and historic houses surrounding it, and to educate and inform the public of this time in Georgia’s history.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Union County routs Banks County in Region 8-2A opener

HOMER, Ga. — Caiden Tanner was tough to stop as Union County reeled off 35 unanswered points to cruise past Banks County, 42-7, at Leopard Stadium on Friday. Tanner finished the night with 208 passing yards and two touchdowns and added another 29 yards rushing and three scores. The Panthers finished with 420 total yards of offense.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Homer, GA
County
Union County, GA
Union County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
fox5atlanta.com

K-9 deputy finds massive fentanyl tablet shipment in Hall County

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Deputies said "an open-air search of packages arriving at the delivery hub" in Gainesville led them to the discovery of nearly 600 grams of fentanyl on Thursday. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the package was discovered during a routine check for narcotics by the K-9 unit....
HALL COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Cleveland resident to help lead GBI crime lab chemistry section

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announces the promotion of April Brown to Chemistry Section Assistant Manager of the Crime Lab at GBI Headquarters. In her new role, Brown will be responsible for supervising scientists, scientist trainees, and laboratory technicians in the Chemistry Section. Scientists in the chemistry section analyze items...
CLEVELAND, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blitz
fox5atlanta.com

Commerce vs. Social Circle

Social Circle is building off its first season over 500 since 2006. Meanwhile, Commerce has made the playoffs every year since 1996 and spoiler alert, they're gonna make it again this year.
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Georgia State Patrol releases information on Friday's fatal crash near Magnolia Station Drive

A Lula woman died Friday evening after a two-vehicle crash on Ga. 52 near Magnolia Station Drive. Georgia State Patrol reports that Cindy Flanagan, 48, was driving her Honda Accord eastbound on Ga. 52. She was driving on a curve when her car crossed the centerline and struck a tractor-trailer head-on that was traveling in the westbound lane. Flanagan suffered fatal injuries.
LULA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Bear breaks into Clayton hardware store

It’s not unusual to see black bears in Northeast Georgia, but it’s downright rare to see them staring back at you from a store window. That’s what happened to David Griggs of Tiger on Friday as he drove through Clayton on his way home from work. Heading...
CLAYTON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
nowhabersham.com

3 charged with operating illegal gambling machines at area convenience stores

Deputies arrested three men Thursday following a multi-agency undercover investigation into illegal gambling in Hall County. After executing search warrants, authorities arrested the suspects at three different convenience stores stretching from the north to south end of the county. The investigation was led by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Special...
HALL COUNTY, GA
11Alive

1 killed in head-on crash with tractor trailer off Hall County highway, GSP says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash Friday after colliding head-on with a tractor-trailer off Georgia State Route 52 in Hall County, GSP said. The crash occurred when the driver of a Honda Accord was driving eastbound on the highway when they veered over the center of the median and struck a tractor-trailer, troopers said. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead.
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Helen Georgia 2022 USA: Market, Lights, Parade

Have a colorful Bavarian Christmas in Alpine Helen, Georgia located about an hour and a half north of Atlanta in the Northeast Georgia mountains. The town’s Alpine architecture and holiday scenery are so delightful that Lifetime Christmas movies “Christmas Love Letter” and “A Taste of Christmas” were filmed in Helen GA, and the town is consistently noted as a top holiday destination for lights, festivities and fun. Here’s a look at what’s on during Christmas in Helen Georgia 2022.
HELEN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy