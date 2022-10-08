ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One teen killed, one hospitalized after drive-by in Pixley

By Manny Gomez
 2 days ago

PIXLEY, Calif ( KSEE/KGPE ) – One teen has been killed and another is in the hospital after a drive-by shooting according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of Elm and Lavonia in Pixley for a shooting. When deputies arrived on the scene they found two 15-year-old teenagers who had been shot. One victim died on the scene and the other was flown to an area hospital for treatment.

Deputies say witnesses told them the victims were walking down the street when a car pulled up and someone inside started shooting.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 559-733-6218.

