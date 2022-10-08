Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Smithfield comes away with big win over Hope
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A big win for Smithfield, which traveled to Hope High School on Saturday. The Sentinels defeated the Blue Wave, 35-6.
Turnto10.com
Toll Gate girl's volleyball returns 'stronger than ever' after winless season
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Coming off a winless season, Toll Gate girl's volleyball would come back stronger than ever, turning a shocking loss into their gain. The Toll Gate girl's volleyball team practices under banners that serve as a constant reminder of what the program used to be. “Seeing...
Turnto10.com
Narragansett takes the win against Pilgrim
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Pilgrim High School hosted Narragansett in a league game. The Narragansett Mariners made a comeback, taking the win against the Pilgrim Patriots with a score of 34-18.
Turnto10.com
Undefeated Lincoln meets Coventry in Week 5 of 'Friday Night Rivals'
Lincoln High School remains undefeated after beating Coventry High School 14-7 in week five of "Friday Night Rivals." For coverage of past high school games this season, visit NBC 10's Friday Night Rivals page.
montanasports.com
Waiver denied, Montana men's basketball game vs. Providence Argos canceled
MISSOULA — A men's basketball game between Montana and the University of Providence scheduled for Nov. 14 at Dahlberg Arena has been canceled, UM announced Friday. According to a press release, the Big Sky Conference denied Montana's waiver too add a second non-Division I opponent for the 2022-23 season. Providence is an NAIA Frontier Conference program located in Great Falls.
Turnto10.com
Lincoln, Coventry scholar-athletes
Brady Mellen is a three-sport athlete for Lincoln High School, where he plays on their varsity teams for football, basketball and baseball. He's third in his class and holds a 4.19 GPA, and he is a member of the National Honor Society. Hayden Myers of Coventry High School is one...
Turnto10.com
Power outages reported in Cumberland, Lincoln, Woonsocket
Parts of Cumberland, Lincoln, and Woonsocket are experiencing power outages on Sunday night, according to Rhode Island Energy. An RI Energy map showed thousands without power in Cumberland. The service interruptions may involve overhead or underground power services. The issue may be solved by midnight, according to the company.
homenewshere.com
Just one week gone by, and it’s not the same without you, Mike
It’s only been about a week since you left us, but a lot of stuff has happened down here without you. Maybe you’ve seen most of it, but just in case you haven’t, I figured I’d fill you in. You went to heaven on Monday. By...
4 arrested after ‘large party’ in South Kingstown
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were arrested after what police are calling “a large party with excessive noise” at a home Saturday evening in South Kingstown. Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to Kingstown Road to find what they say were between 350-400 people at the home. An initial investigation by police showed that […]
hwy.co
This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic
American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
Turnto10.com
Spectators line the streets of Woonsocket for Autumnfest parade
WOONSOCKET, R.I., (WJAR) — Spectators lined the streets of Woonsocket on Monday for the Autumnfest parade, a sign that fall is officially here. Joe Callahan with the event committee says each year they see about 100,000 people come out for the festival. "This is such a beautiful day today....
ABC6.com
Power restored for over 6,000 customers in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) -Over 6,000 customers now have their power back in Cumberland following a widespread outage Sunday night. Rhode Island Energy said thousands were without power as of 9:40 p.m. According to the company, power was restored just before 10:10 p.m. ABC 6 News has reached out to learn...
independentri.com
SK to launch Community Electricity Aggregation program in 2023
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown is one of six Rhode Island cities and towns launching aggregation programs that use community-wide buying power to offer residents and businesses new options for electricity supply. Set to launch in May of 2023, the programs are the culmination of a multi-year effort...
Turnto10.com
Man stabbed in Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A 26-year-old man was stabbed in the back in Woonsocket on Sunday night, Police Chief Tom Oates said. Police responded to a Fairmount Street home just before 8 p.m. for a reported assault. The man's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Police in Lincoln...
Turnto10.com
Police arrest 4 University of Rhode Island students after large house party
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Four University of Rhode Island students were arrested after South Kingstown police broke up a massive house party with as many as 400 people on Saturday night. Police were called at about 6:30 p.m. for a report of a large party with excessive noise.
Providence bridge reopens ahead of schedule
The Glenbridge Avenue bridge is officially back open, nearly five hours ahead of schedule, according to RIDOT.
Worcester native Nick Scola has grand plans for improving his Winnapaug GC in Rhode Island
When Nick Scola grew up on Amherst Street in Worcester, he played golf a few times at Green Hill Municipal Golf Course, but he mostly played tennis on the courts at Newton Square, and he captained the tennis team at Worcester Academy. He admits that back then he never would...
fallriverreporter.com
7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly
Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
GoLocalProv
Legal Battle - Gambler in Jail Claims Bally’s Twin River Denied Him Ability to Win $150,000
On one side of a Rhode Island legal battle is John Oliveira — a man who won more than $30,000 in bets at Twin River and claimed that Bally’s Twin River denied him the ability to place additional bets because he was in jail. He said if they...
Turnto10.com
Golf cart accident in Portsmouth sends multiple to the hospital
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — A golf cart accident in Portsmouth sent at least seven people to the hospital on Saturday night, according to fire officials. Authorities said the accident occurred at about 11 p.m. at a private event on Frank Coelho Drive. Portsmouth police said there are no life-threatening...
