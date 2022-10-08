Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
Come Celebrate 75 Years of TV at This Pumpkin Spectacular!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Local Mall Announces Kids' Character Breakfast: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
Related
Turnto10.com
Narragansett takes the win against Pilgrim
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Pilgrim High School hosted Narragansett in a league game. The Narragansett Mariners made a comeback, taking the win against the Pilgrim Patriots with a score of 34-18.
Turnto10.com
Smithfield comes away with big win over Hope
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A big win for Smithfield, which traveled to Hope High School on Saturday. The Sentinels defeated the Blue Wave, 35-6.
Turnto10.com
La Salle secures the win against North Kingstown
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — La Salle Academy traveled to North Kingstown for a league game Friday. The Rams came out on top, securing the win against the Skippers in a score of 22-7.
Former PC Friar breaks American marathon record
Emily Sisson broke the record for the fastest women’s marathon by an American on Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Turnto10.com
Undefeated Lincoln meets Coventry in Week 5 of 'Friday Night Rivals'
Lincoln High School remains undefeated after beating Coventry High School 14-7 in week five of "Friday Night Rivals." For coverage of past high school games this season, visit NBC 10's Friday Night Rivals page.
Turnto10.com
Toll Gate girl's volleyball returns 'stronger than ever' after winless season
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Coming off a winless season, Toll Gate girl's volleyball would come back stronger than ever, turning a shocking loss into their gain. The Toll Gate girl's volleyball team practices under banners that serve as a constant reminder of what the program used to be. “Seeing...
Turnto10.com
Hendricken battles Cranston West in non-league game
Bishop Hendricken met Cranston High School West in a non-league game at Cranston Stadium on Friday night. Hendricken won 28-16 against Cranston West in an action packed game.
Turnto10.com
Power outages reported in Cumberland, Lincoln, Woonsocket
Parts of Cumberland, Lincoln, and Woonsocket experienced power outages on Sunday night, according to Rhode Island Energy. An Rhode Island Energy map showed thousands without power in Cumberland. The service interruptions may involve overhead or underground power services. Power was restored before midnight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turnto10.com
Man stabbed in Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A 26-year-old man was stabbed in the back in Woonsocket on Sunday night, Police Chief Tom Oates said. Police responded to a Fairmount Street home just before 8 p.m. for a reported assault. The man's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Police in Lincoln...
ABC6.com
Power restored for over 6,000 customers in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) -Over 6,000 customers now have their power back in Cumberland following a widespread outage Sunday night. Rhode Island Energy said thousands were without power as of 9:40 p.m. According to the company, power was restored just before 10:10 p.m. ABC 6 News has reached out to learn...
Turnto10.com
Spectators line the streets of Woonsocket for Autumnfest parade
WOONSOCKET, R.I., (WJAR) — Spectators lined the streets of Woonsocket on Monday for the Autumnfest parade, a sign that fall is officially here. Joe Callahan with the event committee says each year they see about 100,000 people come out for the festival. "This is such a beautiful day today....
hwy.co
This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic
American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two dead following crash on I-93NB in Boston
BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people and left another injured, Saturday. The crash happened on I-93 northbound in Boston, around 10 p.m., according to officials. State police say that an SUV, which is a ride-share vehicle, was rear-ended by a...
Turnto10.com
Golf cart accident in Portsmouth sends multiple to the hospital
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — A golf cart accident in Portsmouth sent at least seven people to the hospital on Saturday night, according to fire officials. Authorities said the accident occurred at about 11 p.m. at a private event on Frank Coelho Drive. Portsmouth police said there are no life-threatening...
Turnto10.com
Lincoln, Coventry scholar-athletes
Brady Mellen is a three-sport athlete for Lincoln High School, where he plays on their varsity teams for football, basketball and baseball. He's third in his class and holds a 4.19 GPA, and he is a member of the National Honor Society. Hayden Myers of Coventry High School is one...
Several injured in Portsmouth crash
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A vehicle transporting several people crashed in Portsmouth Saturday night. According to witnesses, the vehicle was leaving a wedding at Glen Farm around 11 p.m. Police say the vehicle rolled over at some point while traveling on Frank Coelho Drive. Seven people were transported to area hospitals, but their conditions are unknown. Despite […]
Tractor-trailer veers off highway in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police were forced to block off parts of Route 146 North Sunday night after a tractor-trailer veered off the road. The crash occurred near the Branch Avenue exit in Providence. More than 100 feet of guardrail was also damaged, state police added. The R.I. Department of Environmental Management and […]
GoLocalProv
Shake Up in Boston Sports Radio: Layoffs Reported at 98.5 “The Sports Hub”
RadioInsight is confirming the latest round of layoffs at Beasley Media Group across the country. In New England, a number of station employees are reportedly impacted. The industry publication reported the following on Friday. “Christian Arcand departs as co-host of the 'Adam Jones Show' in evenings at '98.5 The Sports...
ABC6.com
Tractor trailer crashes into woods
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Traffic was disrupted on Route 146 North Sunday evening after a tractor trailer went into the woods. The crash happened at the Branch Avenue exit in Providence. According to State Police, the tractor trailer went off the road and over a guardrail around 5:30 p.m....
WPRI
Celebrating Columbus Day on Federal Hill
The Columbus Day weekend festivities continued Monday morning, with the celebrations on Federal Hill in Providence. Will Gilbert was there live to check out the festivities. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
Comments / 0