ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourquadcities.com

Highlights: Rockridge 35, Sherrard 21

See the highlights from Rockridge vs. Sherrard in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
TAYLOR RIDGE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

North Boone soars past Rockets

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Vikings hosted Rock Falls Friday night for some Big Northern action. North Boone got the ball moving on offense, taking this one easily, 54-13. That’s just the second win this season for the Vikings who now sit at 2-5 in conference, whereas Rock Falls is 0-7. For highlights watch the […]
POPLAR GROVE, IL
ourquadcities.com

REVIEW: Geneseo play lovingly recalls glory of radio days

There’s a lot more to producing a live radio play than having actors holding scripts, standing and playing their parts in front of a microphone. That is for darn sure, if you have been lucky enough to see the thoroughly entertaining “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play,” which will end its Richmond Hill Players run on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. at the Barn Theater in Richmond Hill Park, Geneseo.
GENESEO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Island, IL
Education
City
Rock Island, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Sterling, IL
Education
Sterling, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Rock Island, IL
Football
City
Sterling, IL
Rock Island, IL
Sports
Local 4 WHBF

Athletes, coaches, mourn Roger Sander

Record-setting Monmouth College baseball coach Roger Sander, who was also an M Club Hall of Fame basketball player for the Fighting Scots, died Oct. 7. He was 65. Sander, a 1978 Monmouth graduate who coached the Scots to 373 baseball victories from 1994-2015, was the fourth longest-serving coach in the history of Fighting Scots athletics. Only Roger […]
MONMOUTH, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area football scores from Friday, October 7

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football results from around the Rockford area for Friday, October 7 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ for highlights and scores over-the-air every Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. NIC-10Auburn 27 Belvidere 8Freeport 32 Jefferson 30Belvidere North 27 Hononegah […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports
ourquadcities.com

Hawks’ Eye: Experts predict Iowa at Illinois

Each week during the season the Hawkeye Headquarters staff will predict the outcome of the Iowa football game. Blake Hornstein (4-1): Let’s face it: Illinois is pretty good, and I would say better than Iowa. Kirk Ferentz’s former protégé Bret Bielema has built a Hawkeye-esque defense with an offense...
IOWA CITY, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man shot in the face

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was shot in the face in Rockford Sunday night. It happened in the 1200 block of West Street around 6:38 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. An adult male was reportedly shot in the face, those the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. Police asked residents to avoid […]
ROCKFORD, IL
973rivercountry.com

Reba McEntire Stops In Moline, IL.

Reba has had so many sold-out performances on her current tour, she has added Spring 2023 to her schedule including stops at Madison Square Garden, the Hollywood Bowl, and Vibrant Arena (formerly known as TaxSlayer Center) in Moline, Illinois on Saturday, March 17th, 2023 with special guest Terri Clark, and The Isaacs.
MOLINE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
Central Illinois Proud

London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive

LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
LONDON MILLS, IL
KWQC

Sheriff: Reports of mountain lion sightings near Morrison

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sherrif’s office says the department has recently received several reports of mountain lion sightings in a rural part of the county near Morrison, Illinois. In a statement, Sheriff John Booker writes, “We receive lots of unique calls, but we have not received...
MORRISON, IL
ourquadcities.com

High school sets hunger drive events

The Bettendorf High School Student Council has begun the 36th Annual Student Hunger Drive. This is a six-week local competition between area high schools to raise as much monetary and. non-perishable donations as possible. Donations go directly back into our community and serve Quad City students and families. To raise...
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Red Cross sets training for volunteers to help with hurricane destruction

American Red Cross volunteers from across the country are working around the clock in Florida to provide food, shelter and comfort for people facing the heartbreaking devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. More than 1,500 Red Crossers from all 50 states and the District of Columbia are focused on reaching out to offer relief and support so that no one faces this tough time alone, a news release says.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Beck and Woods planning new movie theater in downtown Davenport

Critically acclaimed filmmakers (and QC natives) Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are behind the plan to convert a prime vacant property in downtown Davenport into a new movie showplace. Their planned Last Picture House, at 2nd and Iowa streets, won $600,000 in state funding to support the $3.72 million project....
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

A new Davenport movie theater is in works

A new Davenport movie theater is among the four projects to receive new Destination Iowa funding. Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today announced $14.1 million in grant funding for the following four projects through Destination Iowa. The $100-million program, announced in April, invests in transformational projects that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Groups hold women's march in Davenport and Rock Island

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Many groups spreading their messages as the midterm election approaches. On Saturday, Oct. 8, a march for women's rights was held at the Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport. "I can't sit on the sidelines and allow a government to infringe upon our rights," said Jazmin...
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy