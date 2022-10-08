Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Highlights: Rockridge 35, Sherrard 21
See the highlights from Rockridge vs. Sherrard in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
iheart.com
Former Hawkeyes basketball star Jordan Bohannon signs with the Iowa Wolves
(Des Moines, IA) -- Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Jordan Bohannon is signing with the Iowa Wolves. Bohannon is set to join the NBA G League after topping the all-time 3-pointers and assist lists at the University of Iowa. He may play with another former Hawkeye during the season: Luka Garza.
North Boone soars past Rockets
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Vikings hosted Rock Falls Friday night for some Big Northern action. North Boone got the ball moving on offense, taking this one easily, 54-13. That’s just the second win this season for the Vikings who now sit at 2-5 in conference, whereas Rock Falls is 0-7. For highlights watch the […]
ourquadcities.com
REVIEW: Geneseo play lovingly recalls glory of radio days
There’s a lot more to producing a live radio play than having actors holding scripts, standing and playing their parts in front of a microphone. That is for darn sure, if you have been lucky enough to see the thoroughly entertaining “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play,” which will end its Richmond Hill Players run on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. at the Barn Theater in Richmond Hill Park, Geneseo.
Athletes, coaches, mourn Roger Sander
Record-setting Monmouth College baseball coach Roger Sander, who was also an M Club Hall of Fame basketball player for the Fighting Scots, died Oct. 7. He was 65. Sander, a 1978 Monmouth graduate who coached the Scots to 373 baseball victories from 1994-2015, was the fourth longest-serving coach in the history of Fighting Scots athletics. Only Roger […]
Rockford area football scores from Friday, October 7
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football results from around the Rockford area for Friday, October 7 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ for highlights and scores over-the-air every Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. NIC-10Auburn 27 Belvidere 8Freeport 32 Jefferson 30Belvidere North 27 Hononegah […]
Illinois overcomes QB Tommy Devito’s injury, edges Iowa
Illinois survived the loss of starting quarterback Tommy Devito to injury and three turnovers to eke out a 9-6 win
One of Moline’s Middle Schools Featured On Jeopardy Wednesday
I got in the habit of watching Jeopardy with my grandma years ago. Every day, "Ope, it's 4:30, time for Jeopardy." Yesterday, I might have finally guessed an answer correctly, because there was no way I was getting this one wrong - it's about the Quad Cities. In the Double...
ourquadcities.com
Hawks’ Eye: Experts predict Iowa at Illinois
Each week during the season the Hawkeye Headquarters staff will predict the outcome of the Iowa football game. Blake Hornstein (4-1): Let’s face it: Illinois is pretty good, and I would say better than Iowa. Kirk Ferentz’s former protégé Bret Bielema has built a Hawkeye-esque defense with an offense...
Rockford man shot in the face
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was shot in the face in Rockford Sunday night. It happened in the 1200 block of West Street around 6:38 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. An adult male was reportedly shot in the face, those the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. Police asked residents to avoid […]
973rivercountry.com
Reba McEntire Stops In Moline, IL.
Reba has had so many sold-out performances on her current tour, she has added Spring 2023 to her schedule including stops at Madison Square Garden, the Hollywood Bowl, and Vibrant Arena (formerly known as TaxSlayer Center) in Moline, Illinois on Saturday, March 17th, 2023 with special guest Terri Clark, and The Isaacs.
How Does A Great Burger Sound Tonight? Belly Up For The Quad-Cities’ Best Burgers!
It’s a beautiful day, the smells of grills are wafting through the air, and we at your freewheelin’, magical site for entertainment and features, QuadCities.com know what you need. That’s right, some juicy tips on how you can get a damn fine burger here in the Quads.
Central Illinois Proud
London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive
LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
KWQC
Sheriff: Reports of mountain lion sightings near Morrison
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sherrif’s office says the department has recently received several reports of mountain lion sightings in a rural part of the county near Morrison, Illinois. In a statement, Sheriff John Booker writes, “We receive lots of unique calls, but we have not received...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: “Wreck-It-Round-A-Bout” Claims More Victims…
We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
ourquadcities.com
High school sets hunger drive events
The Bettendorf High School Student Council has begun the 36th Annual Student Hunger Drive. This is a six-week local competition between area high schools to raise as much monetary and. non-perishable donations as possible. Donations go directly back into our community and serve Quad City students and families. To raise...
ourquadcities.com
Red Cross sets training for volunteers to help with hurricane destruction
American Red Cross volunteers from across the country are working around the clock in Florida to provide food, shelter and comfort for people facing the heartbreaking devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. More than 1,500 Red Crossers from all 50 states and the District of Columbia are focused on reaching out to offer relief and support so that no one faces this tough time alone, a news release says.
ourquadcities.com
Beck and Woods planning new movie theater in downtown Davenport
Critically acclaimed filmmakers (and QC natives) Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are behind the plan to convert a prime vacant property in downtown Davenport into a new movie showplace. Their planned Last Picture House, at 2nd and Iowa streets, won $600,000 in state funding to support the $3.72 million project....
ourquadcities.com
A new Davenport movie theater is in works
A new Davenport movie theater is among the four projects to receive new Destination Iowa funding. Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today announced $14.1 million in grant funding for the following four projects through Destination Iowa. The $100-million program, announced in April, invests in transformational projects that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.
Groups hold women's march in Davenport and Rock Island
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Many groups spreading their messages as the midterm election approaches. On Saturday, Oct. 8, a march for women's rights was held at the Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport. "I can't sit on the sidelines and allow a government to infringe upon our rights," said Jazmin...
