WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Week 7: Football Friday Night on 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian tore through Central Florida high school football is back in fill swing for week seven. This week, we had Monday night lights, Tuesday night lights, games on Thursday and of course, Friday night football. Check out all the highlights from week...
ORLANDO, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Lake & Sumter County High School Football Scores 10/07/22

Wow we had some incredible games! Excitement doesn’t even begin to describe this week of Football. From one score games to an overtime thriller down in Cheifland! Lets see how your local High School did this week!. At this moment we are unsure of why this game was canceled...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you love to go there on vacation, this article is for you because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known their impeccable service and for making some truly delicious burgers. If you have never visited these places, add them to your list.
FLORIDA STATE
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: October 7, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
click orlando

‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Search underway for cow trapped in floodwaters on Florida highway

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A tan cow was spotted lurking through floodwaters on a Florida Highway Friday and officials are now attempting to locate it. The cow has been spotted off State Route 417 in Seminole County at mile marker 46.5 and is reportedly trapped in the floodwaters, a FOX 35 viewer said.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Orlando, FL

Orlando is a great place to discover all sorts of Italian food. Many excellent Italian restaurants in Orlando serve traditional and delicious Italian fare. The city has several excellent Italian restaurants to choose from, so if you are looking for familiar dishes or want something different, rest assured that Orlando has a range of fantastic food available.
ORLANDO, FL
islandernews.com

Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph

In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past. Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022. The...
MIAMI, FL

