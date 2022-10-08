Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in FloridaKristen Walters
4 Restaurants with Healthy Menus in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Tampa Bay Kids Can Take a Field Trip to a Historic Restaurant on No School DayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Week 7: Football Friday Night on 9
ORLANDO, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian tore through Central Florida high school football is back in fill swing for week seven. This week, we had Monday night lights, Tuesday night lights, games on Thursday and of course, Friday night football. Check out all the highlights from week...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Lake & Sumter County High School Football Scores 10/07/22
Wow we had some incredible games! Excitement doesn’t even begin to describe this week of Football. From one score games to an overtime thriller down in Cheifland! Lets see how your local High School did this week!. At this moment we are unsure of why this game was canceled...
UCF Knights Gaining Top Pass Rusher in Kaven Call
UCF commitment Kaven call has developed into a top-notch pass rusher.
Top TE Recruit Randy Pittman Flips from FSU to UCF
UCF Knights pick up a commitment from former Florida State Seminoles pledge Randy Pittman.
exoticspotter.com
Mclaren 570S | Spotted in Orlando, Florida
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you love to go there on vacation, this article is for you because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known their impeccable service and for making some truly delicious burgers. If you have never visited these places, add them to your list.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 7, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
High School Football Scoreboard
Check our high school football scoreboard below for Friday-night results from Lakeland-based teams. | Also: Ledger photo gallery.
click orlando
‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
fox35orlando.com
Search underway for cow trapped in floodwaters on Florida highway
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A tan cow was spotted lurking through floodwaters on a Florida Highway Friday and officials are now attempting to locate it. The cow has been spotted off State Route 417 in Seminole County at mile marker 46.5 and is reportedly trapped in the floodwaters, a FOX 35 viewer said.
Bobcat kills Lakeland royal swan sold in sale
On Monday, a bobcat killed Lilibet the swan, along with 15 ducks.
Local teen accepted to dream college, receives $75K in scholarships during HBCU Week
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A little Disney magic has made one local high school student’s dream come true during HBCU College Week. On Friday, Maynard Evans Senior High School student Djahnel Reid was accepted on the spot by Bethune-Cookman University, her dream school, and awarded a total of $75,000 in scholarship money.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Orlando, FL
Orlando is a great place to discover all sorts of Italian food. Many excellent Italian restaurants in Orlando serve traditional and delicious Italian fare. The city has several excellent Italian restaurants to choose from, so if you are looking for familiar dishes or want something different, rest assured that Orlando has a range of fantastic food available.
Casey DeSantis launches Tervis tumbler, bottle to raise money for Hurricane Ian recovery
VENICE, Fla. — Florida first lady Casey DeSantis visited Venice-based drinkware company Tervis on Friday to announce a new fundraising campaign. DeSantis said the new tumbler and water bottle with specific Florida designs will help raise money for residents affected by Hurricane Ian. Proceeds from the “Together We Shine”...
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents in shelters worry as Daytona Beach hotels are full: 'I just go day by day'
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Some people in Daytona Beach are relying on shelters in the area as hotels are very limited. For some people in Daytona Beach whose homes were flooded, staying in the Ocean Center shelter is their only option as many affordable hotels and motels are booked. "We...
WESH
Evans High School student receives acceptance, scholarship to Bethune-Cookman University
ORLANDO, Fla. — Evans High School student Djahnel Reid was accepted to Bethune-Cookman University on the spot. She also received $75,000 in scholarship money Friday. It happened at the HBCU Week college fair at Walt Disney World Resort. "On behalf of the entire Bethune-Cookman Wildcats family, we want to...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
islandernews.com
Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph
In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past. Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022. The...
fox35orlando.com
Flooding concerns continue near Lake Monroe: 'It's just terrifying'
SANFORD, Fla. - As of Saturday, the St. Johns River is sitting at a record high of 8.94" feet. Water levels are expected to get higher, and the river will crest by Sunday morning near Lake Monroe in Seminole County. Steve and Chloe Hayden's Seminole County home was flooded with...
