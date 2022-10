Friday night’s game between the Analy Tigers and Rancho Cotate Cougars, on paper, seemed to be a high scoring back and forth game based upon how the two teams have played so far this season. But the results were anything but. The game itself was riddled with penalties, turnovers, and just overall sloppy play by the Cougars for three quarters. The Cougars, behind two touchdowns from superhero Sailasa Vadrawale and a pick six from Abel Calvillo, pulled away from the Tigers to win 31-13.

ROHNERT PARK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO