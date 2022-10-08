ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Mr. CFB & Friends For Oct. 8

By Tony Barnhart
TMGSports
TMGSports
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dFfgg_0iQulycc00

Welcome back to "Mr. CFB & Friends" where our panel of experts discuss the hot topics in college football. The College Football Playoff picture is beginning to take shape even though the first set of official rankings will not be released until Nov. 1

We will also look at the latest from the Coaching Carousel. We are just reaching the mid-point of the season and five coaches at the Power Five level have been fired.

I am joined by veteran reporters Mark Blaudschun, Herb Gould and Tom Luicci. Brother Luicci joined us from Rome Italy. Good stuff.

If you would like to continue please click here

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley Hospitalized

Vince Dooley, the legendary Georgia Bulldogs head football coach, was hospitalized Saturday afternoon with COVID-19. Per Atlanta’s 11Alive Sports, a Georgia spokesperson said that Dooley’s COVID-19 case is considered “mild.” Dooley, 90, was unable to make his scheduled appearance at Georgia’s bookstore ahead of the team’s home tilt against the Auburn Tigers. Dooley turned 90 on Sept. 4 — one day after Georgia’s 49-3 victory over the Oregon Ducks in Week 1. His birthday was celebrated prior to the game in Atlanta, with the band playing “Happy Birthday” for him.
ATHENS, GA
TMGSports

College Football Plus: Final Four is wide-open race

Ostensibly, it was a quiet week. The Top 9 teams in the college football rankings won their games. And the 10th --Penn State--had the week off. So nothing significant happened, right? We at TMG beg to differ. Oh, the scores came in throughout the day, but what you saw were tsunami warnings, ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
TMGSports

Mr. CFB: What We Learned, Week 6

I can’t believe I am going to write this sentence: Gentle readers, we are now officially halfway through the 2022 college" football season It’s funny. In August you wait, and wait, and wait and think that college football season is never going to get here. Then it starts and you look up and we’re ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfb#Carousel#American Football#Cfb Friends
247Sports

#PMARSHONAU: Phillip's gameday musings

* To this day, it remains as hostile as any atmosphere I have witnessed in an Auburn road football game. On Nov. 13, 1971, Auburn went to Athens to play Georgia. Auburn was 8-0. Georgia was 9-0. It was the latest in the season that two SEC teams had ever faced off.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN’s College GameDay makes their picks, including Notre Dame vs BYU

For the first time in College GameDay history, the crew of host Chris Fowler and analysts Desmond Howard, David Pollack, Kirk Herbstreit, and Pat McAfee traveled down to Lawrence, Kansas as the undefeated Jayhawks host TCU in a top 25 matchup. They were joined by comedian and Kansas alum Rob Riggle to make their picks for today’s slate of games. Find out below who Howard, Herbstreit, McAfee, and Riggle select to come out on top this Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
TMGSports

TMGSports

New York City, NY
398
Followers
450
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

TMGSports is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of college athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy