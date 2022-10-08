ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

Things are getting spooky around Middle Tennessee. In addition to the pricey pumpkin farms that we know you’ll frequent this month, there are some free and cheap options lurking around the corner. In this week’s installment of the best free local fun, you’ll find some s’mores action, the chance...
TENNESSEE STATE
murfreesborotn.gov

PM Stained Glass Class

Beginners and intermediate level students are welcome in this class. Learn to make a copper-foiled stained glass window suncatcher with instructor Fiona Dowd. Materials provided for beginners. Class space is limited. Sign up early. Limit 8 Room 406.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

From Oct. 1 to Nov. 5: Free Application For Prospective MTSU Students

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — An extra benefit awaits prospective Middle Tennessee State University students attending the two upcoming True Blue Preview events this fall. As part of a free application workshop, the application fee will be waived for those applying when they attend the True Blue Preview recruiting events Saturday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 5. A free FAFSA — Free Application for Federal Student Aid — workshop and individual help for families will be available at the Nov. 5 preview.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Greenway 100 Registration

Walk, bike, run or even crawl 100 miles o the Greenway and get a really cool t-shirt and sticker! You have one year to complete the 100 miles and then turn in your sheet to get your shirt and sticker. Register at murfreesboroparks.com. For all ages.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Murfreesboro Municipal Airport hosts STEAM Festival day Oct. 22

The Murfreesboro Municipal Airport is proud to announce participation in the Discovery Center’s Sixth annual TN STEAM Festival, Oct. 14-23, 2022. Murfreesboro Airport is hosting an Airport STEAM Festival event Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Airport invites the public to engage STEAM from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. to learn about what the Murfreesboro Airport does for the surrounding community.
MURFREESBORO, TN
radio7media.com

Summertown Sonic Named #1 Sonic in the United States

IN SEPTEMBER THE SUMMERTOWN SONIC WENT TO DALLAS TX WHERE THEY WERE NAMED THE #1 SONIC IN THE NATION FOR THE 2ND YEAR IN A ROW. AFTER ATTENDING THE 2022 DR. PEPPER SONIC GAMES OVER THE SUMMER. WITH THIS TEAM MEDAL, THEY ARE ALSO TIED FOR THE MOST TEAM GOLD MEDALS IN DR. PEPPER SONIC GAMES HISTORY. THE DR PEPPER SONIC GAMES IS THE BRAND’S PREMIER TRAINING PROGRAM. DURING A SPAN OF NINE MONTHS, THE HIGHWAY 20 TEAM WORKED TOGETHER THROUGH A SERIES OF TRAININGS, QUIZZES AND TEAM BUILDING CHALLENGES IN ORDER TO MAKE IT INTO THE FINAL 12. EACH STAGE PRESENTED NEW CHALLENGES FOR THE CARHOPS, COOKS AND MANAGERS. THE LOCAL SUMMERTOWN CREW EARNED ITS SPOT IN THIS LAST LEG OF THE COMPETITION BY EXCELLING ABOVE AND BEYOND THEIR PEERS IN THE FIELDS OF CUSTOMER SERVICE AND ON-SITE TRAINING. CONGRATULATIONS TO SUMMETOWN SONIC ON THIS ACCOMPLISHMENT.
SUMMERTOWN, TN
wgnsradio.com

Final MIDDLE HALF MARATHON Perfect!

(MURFREESBORO) The final MIDDLE HALF MARATHON began Sturday morning on East Main in front of Central Magnet School under sunny and cool skies. More than 1,200 runners are participating in this year’s 13.1-mile run. The race paid tribute to Miles Tate, the event founder who passed away suddenly in April of this year.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

PumpkinFest in Franklin, TN Features Over 100 Vendors, Costume Contests, Live Entertainment & More

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events – PumpkinFest in downtown Franklin. On Saturday, October 29th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which attracted 65,000 attendees to the free event. Prepare your costume for the costume […] The post PumpkinFest in Franklin, TN Features Over 100 Vendors, Costume Contests, Live Entertainment & More appeared first on Wilson County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Outsider.com

Keith Urban Brings Lower Broadway Singer on Stage During Bridgestone Arena Concert

Keith Urban is still on the road for his massive ‘Speed of Now’ tour. The tour began earlier this summer, and the North American dates take him into November. He had a big hometown show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena this weekend. During the performance, he brought out Luke Combs for a couple of songs. And he also paid tribute to Loretta Lynn, who passed away last week at 90. He always takes his Nashville performances over the top, and this one was no exception.
NASHVILLE, TN
pethelpful.com

Dog Rescue Near Nashville Is Offering a Free 'Glamping' Stay in Exchange for Help Building Their New Barn

Right now there are countless dogs in shelters across the United States, and some shelters are completely full. These shelters are unable to take any more dogs unless some are adopted or more facilities are built to hold them. One shelter near Nashville, Tennessee is attempting to build a new barn for their animals and are asking the public for help with a unique offer as incentive.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

"The Play that Goes Wrong" at the Arts Center of Cannon County

This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show - an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything, including their lines. Fee includes transportation and production. Bring money for dinner. Limit 15 Deadline: September 8.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnradio.com

Dr. Natalie Marks on dog flu outbreaks

Following a dog flu outbreak in Nashville, TN, Dr. Natalie Marks says it can happen anywhere unless enough dogs are vaccinated. She explains signs of dog flu and why dog parents should pair up for protection with both the vaccine for dog flu and for Bordetella. Dogs as pirates seems...
NASHVILLE, TN

