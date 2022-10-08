Read full article on original website
murfreesborotn.gov
4:30 PM Yoga at Patterson Park Community Center
Yoga A peaceful class to focus on improving your balance, flexibility and core strength while reducing stress. For all fitness levels.
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
Things are getting spooky around Middle Tennessee. In addition to the pricey pumpkin farms that we know you’ll frequent this month, there are some free and cheap options lurking around the corner. In this week’s installment of the best free local fun, you’ll find some s’mores action, the chance...
murfreesborotn.gov
PM Stained Glass Class
Beginners and intermediate level students are welcome in this class. Learn to make a copper-foiled stained glass window suncatcher with instructor Fiona Dowd. Materials provided for beginners. Class space is limited. Sign up early. Limit 8 Room 406.
williamsonherald.com
New Hope Academy celebrates new head of school, plus start on dining hall expansion
New Hope Academy recently announced its sixth head of school since the private school in Franklin was founded in 1996. Dr. Tonja L. Williams, who has served the Nashville community and beyond for more than 25 in years, was welcomed last week with a ceremony that also included a groundbreaking for a dining hall addition.
Tennessee Tribune
From Oct. 1 to Nov. 5: Free Application For Prospective MTSU Students
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — An extra benefit awaits prospective Middle Tennessee State University students attending the two upcoming True Blue Preview events this fall. As part of a free application workshop, the application fee will be waived for those applying when they attend the True Blue Preview recruiting events Saturday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 5. A free FAFSA — Free Application for Federal Student Aid — workshop and individual help for families will be available at the Nov. 5 preview.
murfreesborotn.gov
Greenway 100 Registration
Walk, bike, run or even crawl 100 miles o the Greenway and get a really cool t-shirt and sticker! You have one year to complete the 100 miles and then turn in your sheet to get your shirt and sticker. Register at murfreesboroparks.com. For all ages.
murfreesborotn.gov
Murfreesboro Municipal Airport hosts STEAM Festival day Oct. 22
The Murfreesboro Municipal Airport is proud to announce participation in the Discovery Center’s Sixth annual TN STEAM Festival, Oct. 14-23, 2022. Murfreesboro Airport is hosting an Airport STEAM Festival event Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Airport invites the public to engage STEAM from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. to learn about what the Murfreesboro Airport does for the surrounding community.
radio7media.com
Summertown Sonic Named #1 Sonic in the United States
IN SEPTEMBER THE SUMMERTOWN SONIC WENT TO DALLAS TX WHERE THEY WERE NAMED THE #1 SONIC IN THE NATION FOR THE 2ND YEAR IN A ROW. AFTER ATTENDING THE 2022 DR. PEPPER SONIC GAMES OVER THE SUMMER. WITH THIS TEAM MEDAL, THEY ARE ALSO TIED FOR THE MOST TEAM GOLD MEDALS IN DR. PEPPER SONIC GAMES HISTORY. THE DR PEPPER SONIC GAMES IS THE BRAND’S PREMIER TRAINING PROGRAM. DURING A SPAN OF NINE MONTHS, THE HIGHWAY 20 TEAM WORKED TOGETHER THROUGH A SERIES OF TRAININGS, QUIZZES AND TEAM BUILDING CHALLENGES IN ORDER TO MAKE IT INTO THE FINAL 12. EACH STAGE PRESENTED NEW CHALLENGES FOR THE CARHOPS, COOKS AND MANAGERS. THE LOCAL SUMMERTOWN CREW EARNED ITS SPOT IN THIS LAST LEG OF THE COMPETITION BY EXCELLING ABOVE AND BEYOND THEIR PEERS IN THE FIELDS OF CUSTOMER SERVICE AND ON-SITE TRAINING. CONGRATULATIONS TO SUMMETOWN SONIC ON THIS ACCOMPLISHMENT.
wgnsradio.com
Final MIDDLE HALF MARATHON Perfect!
(MURFREESBORO) The final MIDDLE HALF MARATHON began Sturday morning on East Main in front of Central Magnet School under sunny and cool skies. More than 1,200 runners are participating in this year’s 13.1-mile run. The race paid tribute to Miles Tate, the event founder who passed away suddenly in April of this year.
School bus driver moves into new home thanks to Nashville families
J.T. Moore Middle School bus driver Deana 'Miss Dee' White received the surprise of her life when the school community helped her buy a house. Now she's all moved in.
PumpkinFest in Franklin, TN Features Over 100 Vendors, Costume Contests, Live Entertainment & More
Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events – PumpkinFest in downtown Franklin. On Saturday, October 29th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which attracted 65,000 attendees to the free event. Prepare your costume for the costume […] The post PumpkinFest in Franklin, TN Features Over 100 Vendors, Costume Contests, Live Entertainment & More appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Laundry Project sets up in Nashville to help anyone get their clothes clean
The Laundry Project is setting up in Nashville this weekend to help anyone wash clothes who needs it.
Columbia home damaged following kitchen fire
The Columbia community received a reminder about the importance of kitchen safety after crews responded to a house fire Saturday night.
Keith Urban Brings Lower Broadway Singer on Stage During Bridgestone Arena Concert
Keith Urban is still on the road for his massive ‘Speed of Now’ tour. The tour began earlier this summer, and the North American dates take him into November. He had a big hometown show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena this weekend. During the performance, he brought out Luke Combs for a couple of songs. And he also paid tribute to Loretta Lynn, who passed away last week at 90. He always takes his Nashville performances over the top, and this one was no exception.
pethelpful.com
Dog Rescue Near Nashville Is Offering a Free 'Glamping' Stay in Exchange for Help Building Their New Barn
Right now there are countless dogs in shelters across the United States, and some shelters are completely full. These shelters are unable to take any more dogs unless some are adopted or more facilities are built to hold them. One shelter near Nashville, Tennessee is attempting to build a new barn for their animals and are asking the public for help with a unique offer as incentive.
The Lipstick Lounge, Nashville's only lesbian-owned bar, celebrates 20 years
The Lipstick Lounge, Nashville's only Lesbian-owned bar, celebrating being an inclusive space for two decades.
Crews fight fire at a Brentwood home
Brentwood Fire crews responded to a house fire on Fallswood Lane Sunday afternoon. Two people were home at the time of the fire and escaped without injury.
murfreesborotn.gov
"The Play that Goes Wrong" at the Arts Center of Cannon County
This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show - an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything, including their lines. Fee includes transportation and production. Bring money for dinner. Limit 15 Deadline: September 8.
Nashville Spot Makes Southern Living’s 2022 List of Top 50 Best BBQ Joints in the South
Southern Living has released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”. Due to COVID-19, Southern Living skipped a few years in publishing this list; the last time Southern Living released this list was 2019. In compiling the 2022 list, Southern Living noted that several...
wgnradio.com
Dr. Natalie Marks on dog flu outbreaks
Following a dog flu outbreak in Nashville, TN, Dr. Natalie Marks says it can happen anywhere unless enough dogs are vaccinated. She explains signs of dog flu and why dog parents should pair up for protection with both the vaccine for dog flu and for Bordetella. Dogs as pirates seems...
