Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KMPH.com
3 people shot in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Three people were shot early Sunday morning in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office received calls around 2:00 a.m. for reports of a shooting at the 12600 block of Ira Avenue, in Orosi. When deputies arrived, they say they found three people...
KMPH.com
16-year-old shot overnight in Farmersville in Tulare County
FARMERSVILLE, calif. (FOX26) — A 16-year-old is expected to survive after he was shot early Monday morning in Tulare County. Deputies were called to the 800 block of Greg St. in Farmersville around 3:30 a.m. for the report of a shooting. When they arrived they found a 16-year-old boy...
thesungazette.com
Man killed in Woodville shooting
According to Tulare County Sheriff crime logs, just after 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Tulare County Sheriff deputies were called to the area of Road 168 and Avenue 168 in Woodville for a victim of a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found a man shot to death in a parking lot near the Woodville Liquor Store. The suspect’s vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Road 168.
KMPH.com
Man killed after crashing into tree in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — A man died after crashing into a tree late Saturday night in Visalia, according to CHP. The Fresno Communication Center received a call around 11:22 p.m. for a crash on westbound Highway 198, just west of Shirk Road. CHP Visalia responded to the area...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vehicle Pursuit Ends with Fiery Crash into Tree, Suspect Injured
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: An SUV involved in a police pursuit ended the chase when it crashed into a tree and caught fire, injuring the suspect early Saturday morning, Oct. 8, 2022. Bakersfield Police Department officers attempted to catch up to a GMC Yukon running multiple red lights when the...
VIDEO: Woman takes a swing at Bakersfield police officers following crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Video from the scene of a collision showed a woman taking a swing at responding officers Saturday night in central Bakersfield. Video from the scene showed the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash at Ming Avenue and Wible Road near the Valley Plaza Mall at around 7:30 p.m. One person was taken […]
KMPH.com
BPD searching for missing at-risk man
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk man. The department said Michael Wilson, 64, was last seen October 8, 2022 at around 6 a.m. in the area of Copus Road and Highway 99. BPD said Wilson is...
KMPH.com
Accused gang members arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Woodville
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — Three men are behind bars after deputies say they shot and killed a man earlier this week in Woodville. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of Road and Avenue 168 on Tuesday for a man that was found dead near a liquor store.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield Now
KCSO searching for couple accused of shooting at car
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon. The department said on August 25, 2022, the male suspect got in a physical altercation with the victim at Autozone on Niles Street in east Bakersfield.
3 gang members arrested for murder of man near Tulare County liquor store, deputies say
Three men have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a man in Tulare County.
Body of man killed in Bakersfield found in AZ desert, suspect still being sought
Fort Mojave deputies, along with Bakersfield Police, located the body of a Bakersfield man who died in a drug deal gone bad on Real Road in a desert area outside Fort Mojave, Arizona.
Fresno County deputies surprise a Caruthers student
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Sheriff’s Office deputies gave a Caruthers elementary school student a new wardrobe after one of her classmates reported that she was being bullied. Deputies say on Wednesday a Caruthers elementary student called the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office to report that her five grade friend, was feeling depressed due […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BPD searching for man allegedly involved in theft
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in damaging a vending machine. Officers said the man was allegedly involved in two theft offenses. On two separate occasions, the man allegedly caused approximately $3,000 in damage to a vending machine at the Mister Car […]
2 peopled killed in N. Chester motorcycle crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a man and woman killed in the Oct. 4 motorcycle crash in Oildale. Thomas David Porter, Jr., 50, was the motorcyclist and Rebecca Hurst Carberry, 55, was the passenger of the motorcycle that collided with a Subaru at the intersection of North Chester Avenue […]
4 arrested, 1 at large for drug-related murder in Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is warning the community of an armed and dangerous murder suspect at large.
KMPH.com
Two suspects cause over $15,000 in damage to cars at Porterville business
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — Two suspects are wanted after they caused over $15,000 in damages to cars at a business in Porterville. The Porterville Police Department responded around 2:29 a.m. on July 01, 2022, to a business in the 300 block of West Olive Avenue for reports of vandalism.
Tulare Co. Sheriff's detectives searching for murder suspects
It's been more than a year since the murder of 50-year-old Richard Harris. A reward is being offered to anyone who shares information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the people responsible.
Woman resentenced to 25 years to life in baby’s death
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In 2019, Vanessa Wolfe and her boyfriend were convicted of murder and sentenced to life terms in prison in the death of their 3-month-old daughter, who suffered more than 16 rib fractures, sepsis and a kidney infection. On Wednesday, Wolfe was back in Kern County Superior Court following a change in […]
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Walmart 'reopens' with new curbside pickup area, local donations
Hanford's Walmart "reopened" with a ribbon cutting Friday signifying the renovation of the store in several departments. Besides moving several departments such as pet care and cosmetics, to other parts of the store, Walmart expanded their outside pickup area to more then 30 spaces where customers can park their automobile and wait for their groceries to be brought out to them and placed in the trunk or back seat.
Comments / 0