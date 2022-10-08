ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Forest, IL

Lake Forest, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Lake Forest.

The Lake Zurich High School football team will have a game with Lake Forest High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.

Lake Zurich High School
Lake Forest High School
October 08, 2022
07:00:00
Freshman Football

The Lake Zurich High School football team will have a game with Lake Forest High School on October 08, 2022, 09:00:00.

Lake Zurich High School
Lake Forest High School
October 08, 2022
09:00:00
Junior Varsity Football

Arlington Heights, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The St. Ignatius College Prep football team will have a game with Saint Viator High School on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
Stillman Valley, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Winnebago High School football team will have a game with Stillman Valley High School on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00.
WINNEBAGO, IL
prospectornow.com

Senior knights lead Prospect to win big at home

The senior stars came out to play on Senior Night at George Gattas Memorial Stadium, as the Prospect Football team won 55-27 against Buffalo Grove. A career rushing game by senior running back Gavin Flanagan led the way for the Knights, as he finished with 205 rushing yards and three touchdowns. After the game, Flanagan was very grateful to the Knights offensive line.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
WGN News

Weekend Break: LaGrange Park Antique Mall

LAGRANGE PARK, Ill. — WGN’s Marcella Raymond travels to LaGrange Park to showcase an antique mall with unique finds for shoppers that can’t be found anywhere else! When it comes to the WGN afficionados out there, they may have some once-in-a-lifetime collectibles available for sale, but there’s no telling how long they may stay on […]
LA GRANGE PARK, IL
gopios.com

Football Struggles Against North Central

WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carroll University football team suffered a setback against the No. 1 North Central Cardinals on Saturday, falling 0-73. The Pioneers (3-2, 2-2 CCIW) recorded 164 yards of total offense, with 85 on the ground and 79 through the air.Josh Raby completed 12 passes with two interceptions, as JR Muth caught four passes for 42 yards to lead the receivers. Marcus Douglas had 15 carries for 30 yards. On defense, Damon Loker led the group with seven total tackles, four solo. Noah Streveler racked up 344 yards on punts with a long of 52 and two inside the 20 yard-line.
WAUKESHA, WI
visitlakecounty.org

Trick or Treat Hours in Lake County 2022

Trick or treat! Dust off the candy bags and buckets. Snip off stray strands from the costumes. And most of all for the parents, wear a nice pair of sneakers for walking! These are the trick or treat hours in Lake County 2022. It’s that time when your youngsters go...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Blue the macaw, part of program at Homewood-Flossmoor High School for nearly 20 years, has been found

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- A beloved bird that went missing from a south suburban high school has been found, according to a Facebook post from the school. CBS 2's Marybel González reported Friday night, the macaw parrot known as Blue has been a fixture in the Homewood-Flossmoor High School community for 20 years, and has traveled the hallways with generations' worth of students.Blue's disappearance left a hole in students' hearts and faculty were eager to bring the beloved parrot home. "Blue is family, and we need Blue back," said Homewood-Flossmoor High School principal Dr. Clinton Alexander.Blue is part of the school's ZooBot zoology...
FLOSSMOOR, IL
WSPY NEWS

Parents owe $1.2 million to Oswego School District 308

Failure to pay student and activity fees has cost the Oswego School District 308 some big money. In a 308 document, an August survey reveals that parents have failed to pay their bills, resulting in a $1.2 million loss. Revisiting fees that were raised during budget cuts, the Oswego School...
OSWEGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Marist buys former Palos Heights sports complex for new facility

Marist High School has announced plans to expand its campus footprint to Palos Heights with the recent purchase of a former sports center in the village. Operated by the Marist Brothers on behalf of the Archdiocese of Chicago, Marist is a popular private Catholic preparatory high school located in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood. It is known for its mission of preparing students for higher education and life.
CHICAGO, IL
northernpublicradio.org

A rural Illinois high school was deactivated. A study asks those students if they're satisfied at their new school.

It’s rare for a school to deactivate. In Illinois, it’s only happened twice in the past decade. One of those cases was Paw Paw High School in rural Lee County. In 2018 -- by a narrow vote -- the community decided to shutter the high school. They moved their students to nearby Indian Creek High School, but still offer Kindergarten through 8th grade.
PAW PAW, IL
