KENS 5
Where you can see the hosts of Texas Country Reporter this Weekend
SAN ANTONIO — It's the 50th anniversary of Texas Country Reporter and the hosts are celebrating in a special way that includes a stop in San Antonio for their own unique live performance. “Happy Anniversary,” Bob Phillips told a couple at a reception at the Crockett Tavern, 320 Bonham,...
KSAT 12
Do you know the highest point in Bexar County?
I’m a trivia guy. Knowing random facts — like the highest point in Bexar County — is fun to me. But, if you were curious yourself, here’s the answer. That distinction belongs to Mount Smith, located in far northwestern Bexar County. The peak sits at about 1,892 feet above sea level.
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Monday, October 10, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, save those pumpkins! San Antonio Cactus and Xerophyte Society can help you turn them into refreshed plant holders with succulents and moss!. It’s Mad Science Monday! The experts from Mad Science of Austin and San Antonio show us how to make any Halloween celebration glow.
flicksandfood.com
This Restaurant and Bar is Hosting a Free & Fun October Movie Series
This Restaurant and Bar in Southtown to Host a Free October Movie Series. This Restaurant and Bar, The Good Kind, will be hosting a free October Movie Series in collaboration with Slab Cinema in the garden every Thursday beginning on October 13th at 7pm through October 27th. The Good Kind,...
Police Firing, H-E-B 'Fast Scan': The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Police accountability was at the forefront of two of the Current's most-read stories this week.
Lil Nas X serves Texas at ACL Fest 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — Lil Nas X burst into fame in 2019 with the release of "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus, but the Georgia native has trekked a long way since. Known for his show-stopping red carpet looks, the outspoken style icon gave Texas what they wanted at the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival.
houstononthecheap.com
Texas Renaissance Festival 2022 – Your guide to dates, entertainment schedule, tickets, & more!
Ready for some 16th-century fun at the nation’s largest Renaissance festival? ‘Now in its 48th year, the Texas Renaissance Festival kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Houston. But before we get into that, let’s cover some of the logistics. The Texas Renaissance Festival runs from the second...
We took adorable fall pictures at the San Antonio-area alpaca barn
It's the joy you need in your life right now.
KSAT 12
Texans make the case for why voting matters
TX – The Texas Tribune is answering reader questions ahead of the midterms about elections and the issues Texans are voting on. Thanks to readers like John R., Rosie E. and others for asking us if every vote matters in Texas elections. For the latest news and information on elections, sign up for our free daily newsletter. You can also get election updates via text message by texting “hello” to 512-967-6919.
Guess the rent of this two-bedroom 'bungalow' near San Antonio College
The porch swing is charming.
A San Antonio Bar Stands Behind Age Limit of 30 Years Old
In a move that was made earlier this year, Bently's on Broadway and The Bar Horizons & More in San Antonio raised the age to enter their bars to 30 years old. The Bar Horizon now advertises itself as a place where "the grown and mature come to relax, play, eat and dance." The change has been effective since May and looks like it is here to stay.
The Devil’s Backbone: Ghost Riders From Blanco to Wimberly, Texas
While the scenery is breathtaking, the Devil's Backbone, located between the towns of Wimberly and Blanco, Texas is also described as the most haunted stretch of highway in the state. The winding 51-mile route along Texas Farm Roads 12, 165, 2325, 32, and U.S. Highway 281 is made up of...
warricknews.com
Sheriff defends Texas seven generations after ancestors fought for independence
(The Center Square) – A sheriff whose ancestors fought and died in the American Revolution and the Texas Revolution is continuing the fight for freedom in Goliad, Texas, this time against criminal cartels involved in a massive human and drug trafficking operation, he says. Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd,...
Report says this Texas festival is one of the best fall festivals in the nation
If you want to visit one of the best fall festivals in the nation, a new report from TripAdvisor.com says you ought to make a trip down to San Antonio.
KENS 5
Texas food truck serving authentic Puerto Rican street food | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — You don't have to travel to Puerto Rico to try authentic Puerto Rican food. There's a local food truck called Eklectic Eats, located on 12157 Potranco Road, that has menu items you won't find just anywhere. We visited them on Neighborhood Eats: Food Truck Edition, a...
The San Antonio Riverwalk’s Halloween Spectacular Is Worth Seeing
There is a magical place during the Halloween season that isn't just Disneyland in California. In fact, one spot that is beautiful during the month of October happens to be in Texas. The place isn't too far from El Paso and a lot of El Pasoans tend to visit when...
Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
myfoxzone.com
Woman shot in back of head while driving on San Antonio's northwest side
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the back of her head while driving just northwest of downtown early Monday morning. It happened around 3:34 a.m. on Fredericksburg Road at Gardina Street near Balcones Heights. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call from a...
Top 5 Ways to Piss Off a Native Texan
Giving those of you who are new to the state some things that really irritate us. This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper Texas pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN]. 2. Giving us a glass of...
tpr.org
Huge crowds expected for weekend Barbacoa & Big Red Festival
Around 40,000 people are expected to attend the Barbacoa and Big Red Festival in south Bexar County during its two-day run this weekend, according to festival founder Robert Morris. Morris said he wanted to create an event to celebrate a local favorite. No one really knows how Big Red and...
