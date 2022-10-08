ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KENS 5

Where you can see the hosts of Texas Country Reporter this Weekend

SAN ANTONIO — It's the 50th anniversary of Texas Country Reporter and the hosts are celebrating in a special way that includes a stop in San Antonio for their own unique live performance. “Happy Anniversary,” Bob Phillips told a couple at a reception at the Crockett Tavern, 320 Bonham,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Do you know the highest point in Bexar County?

I’m a trivia guy. Knowing random facts — like the highest point in Bexar County — is fun to me. But, if you were curious yourself, here’s the answer. That distinction belongs to Mount Smith, located in far northwestern Bexar County. The peak sits at about 1,892 feet above sea level.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Monday, October 10, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, save those pumpkins! San Antonio Cactus and Xerophyte Society can help you turn them into refreshed plant holders with succulents and moss!. It’s Mad Science Monday! The experts from Mad Science of Austin and San Antonio show us how to make any Halloween celebration glow.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Shiner, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
San Antonio, TX
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Whitehouse, TX
Texas Lifestyle
Floresville, TX
Texas Food & Drinks
San Antonio, TX
Boerne, TX
KVUE

Lil Nas X serves Texas at ACL Fest 2022

AUSTIN, Texas — Lil Nas X burst into fame in 2019 with the release of "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus, but the Georgia native has trekked a long way since. Known for his show-stopping red carpet looks, the outspoken style icon gave Texas what they wanted at the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival.
AUSTIN, TX
Ricardo Chavira
KSAT 12

Texans make the case for why voting matters

TX – The Texas Tribune is answering reader questions ahead of the midterms about elections and the issues Texans are voting on. Thanks to readers like John R., Rosie E. and others for asking us if every vote matters in Texas elections. For the latest news and information on elections, sign up for our free daily newsletter. You can also get election updates via text message by texting “hello” to 512-967-6919.
TEXAS STATE
US105

A San Antonio Bar Stands Behind Age Limit of 30 Years Old

In a move that was made earlier this year, Bently's on Broadway and The Bar Horizons & More in San Antonio raised the age to enter their bars to 30 years old. The Bar Horizon now advertises itself as a place where "the grown and mature come to relax, play, eat and dance." The change has been effective since May and looks like it is here to stay.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
B93

Top 5 Ways to Piss Off a Native Texan

Giving those of you who are new to the state some things that really irritate us. This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper Texas pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN]. 2. Giving us a glass of...
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

Huge crowds expected for weekend Barbacoa & Big Red Festival

Around 40,000 people are expected to attend the Barbacoa and Big Red Festival in south Bexar County during its two-day run this weekend, according to festival founder Robert Morris. Morris said he wanted to create an event to celebrate a local favorite. No one really knows how Big Red and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

