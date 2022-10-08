Read full article on original website
Related
impact601.com
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Monday:. (seven, three, one; FB: three) (eight, two, five, one; FB: three)
impact601.com
Raleigh way too much for region foe Wesson in high offensive production contest
Offense was premier with numbers for both teams Friday night on the football field in Raleigh. The main key during the contest was superiority of athletes, which Raleigh is loaded with, and that led to a blowout. In a contest that featured more than 900 offensive yards combined from both teams, Raleigh never seemed in doubt of collecting its second Region 6-3A victory against visiting Wesson.
impact601.com
Lloyd Patrick Rayner
Lloyd Patrick Rayner, 39 of Bay springs, MS passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at his residence in Bay springs, MS. He was born Wednesday, June 22, 1983 in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 5:00PM until 8:00PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of...
Comments / 0