Offense was premier with numbers for both teams Friday night on the football field in Raleigh. The main key during the contest was superiority of athletes, which Raleigh is loaded with, and that led to a blowout. In a contest that featured more than 900 offensive yards combined from both teams, Raleigh never seemed in doubt of collecting its second Region 6-3A victory against visiting Wesson.

RALEIGH, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO