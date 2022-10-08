Read full article on original website
nowhabersham.com
Vespa driver injured in rear end wreck on GA 365
State troopers charged a Vespa driver with following too closely after he ran into the back of a sedan on GA 365 in Demorest. The Sunday evening accident sent Bruce Boger of Toccoa to the hospital. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the 76-year-old Boger was driving a GTS 300...
All lanes of I-85 reopen in Fulton County after wreck
ATLANTA — Update: All lanes are now open. All lanes of I-85 southbound at Senoia Road are blocked due to a wreck Monday morning. Drivers are encouraged to take Highway 138 instead or use Highway 29 through Fairburn as an alternate. At this time, it is unclear if there...
nowhabersham.com
Woman killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer in Lula
The Georgia State Patrol has released the name of the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Lula. 48-year-old Cindy Elaine Flanagan died when the Honda Accord she was driving crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming tractor-trailer head-on, troopers say. The accident happened around 6 p.m. on...
accesswdun.com
Georgia State Patrol releases information on Friday's fatal crash near Magnolia Station Drive
A Lula woman died Friday evening after a two-vehicle crash on Ga. 52 near Magnolia Station Drive. Georgia State Patrol reports that Cindy Flanagan, 48, was driving her Honda Accord eastbound on Ga. 52. She was driving on a curve when her car crossed the centerline and struck a tractor-trailer head-on that was traveling in the westbound lane. Flanagan suffered fatal injuries.
Man dead after car flips off roadway during high speed chase, troopers say
ATLANTA — One man is dead after the Georgia State Patrol said the driver refused to stop after troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials told Channel 2 Action News they were on I-75 northbound in Clayton County...
Cobb woman killed in wrong-way crash with tractor-trailer on interstate
A Cobb County woman died early Friday morning after she drove the wrong way on I-75 and crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer, officials said.
Woman killed after being struck by vehicle in DeKalb County, driver flees scene, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a woman Saturday night near Interstate 20. Officers responded to Gresham Road and I-20 around 7:30 p.m. Saturday after they received a call about a person who had been struck by a vehicle. After arriving, police said that a woman was laying dead in the middle of the road.
2 killed after crash along Buford Highway Connector southbound at Peachtree Street NE, APD says
ATLANTA — The drivers of two vehicles were killed after a crash along the Buford Highway Connector southbound at Peachtree St. NE Friday night, Atlanta Police said. Officers arrived at the two-vehicle crash shortly before 9:40 p.m. "The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced deceased on the scene," APD...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run near I-20 in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed a woman along a busy DeKalb County roadway Saturday evening. It happened around 7:30 p.m. along Gresham Road near Interstate 20. DeKalb County police said the woman was already dead when officers arrived at the scene.
Man wanted in North Dakota for attempted murder may have fled to Georgia county, police say
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — A North Dakota man is on the run and law officials think he may have fled to Gilmer and Fannin counties. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police are searching for Leonard Higdon, he is wanted for an attack that happened...
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Stolen vehicle; disputes and traffic stops result in slew of arrests
Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 19 – 25, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Arrest- 36-year-old Lawrenceville man was arrested for Driving While Unlicensed following a traffic stop. Arrest- 36-year-old Loganville man was arrested for...
nowhabersham.com
Suspect in cemetery statue thefts arrested after pursuit of stolen vehicle
The man suspected in the theft of several animal statues from Gainesville’s Memorial Park Cemetery was arrested over the weekend after he led law enforcement officers on a chase in a stolen pickup truck. Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators had issued warrants for the arrest of Santiago Morales Villalobos,...
Woman dies in wrong-way wreck on I-75/I-285 ramp in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 30-year-old Mableton woman died early Friday morning in a wrong-way wreck that happened on I-75 North, police said. According to the Cobb County Police Department, Chassity E. Hogan initiated the wreck driving southbound on I-75 North. It was not clear where she got on the interstate or how she came to be traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.
WXIA 11 Alive
Woman killed at Gwinnett County construction site identified
Her body was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Friday evening. Edward Smith is wanted for felony murder.
accesswdun.com
No injuries reported after Hall County house fire
No one was injured after a house fire early Sunday morning off Springdale Forrest Boulevard in Hall County. According to a press release from Hall County Fire Rescue, crews arrived at the fire in the 3300 block of Springdale Forrest Boulevard at about 6:40 a.m. Arriving crews found the two-story...
Marietta police shoot gun-wielding man on roof of home, they say
MARIETTA, Ga. — A man who was believed to be suicidal was shot Saturday night by officers when he refused verbal commands and pointed a rifle at them, police said. The Marietta Police Department said they were called to a home off Frances Avenue around 10:30 p.m. The caller told dispatchers that his son was "in a crisis and suicidal."
Monroe Local News
Attempted sale of a gun in Loganville turns into a robbery and car chase
LOGANVILLE, GA (Oct. 7, 2022) – There was some activity on the road and in the Ingles parking lot in Loganville last night that had rumors of an attempted carjacking. However, that wasn’t exactly what went down, according to Loganville Police Chief Dick Lowry. “We had a young...
Gwinnett man arrested in double shooting blocks from UGA campus
A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in a shooting that left two people injured just blocks from the University of Georgia campus Saturday morning, according to police.
accesswdun.com
Towns County wreck claims life of Hiawassee man
A 23-year-old Hiawassee man died Tuesday morning when his truck left the road and struck a tree on Ga. 288 (Sunnyside Road) in Towns County. The Georgia State Patrol said Trenton Wayne Whidden’s 1998 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling east on Ga. 288 near Gibson Hill when the driver failed to maintain lane, crossed the centerline, left the road and traveled down an embankment.
3 arrested for running illegal gambling at Hall County convenience stores, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a trio of men they say were running businesses with illegal gambling machines. They say 58-year-old Shajumon Philip, 61-year-old Zafar Iqbal Ranjha and 63-year-old Harun Ur Rashid were arrested after an undercover investigation on Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
