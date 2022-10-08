ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nowhabersham.com

Vespa driver injured in rear end wreck on GA 365

State troopers charged a Vespa driver with following too closely after he ran into the back of a sedan on GA 365 in Demorest. The Sunday evening accident sent Bruce Boger of Toccoa to the hospital. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the 76-year-old Boger was driving a GTS 300...
DEMOREST, GA
nowhabersham.com

Woman killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer in Lula

The Georgia State Patrol has released the name of the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Lula. 48-year-old Cindy Elaine Flanagan died when the Honda Accord she was driving crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming tractor-trailer head-on, troopers say. The accident happened around 6 p.m. on...
LULA, GA
accesswdun.com

Georgia State Patrol releases information on Friday's fatal crash near Magnolia Station Drive

A Lula woman died Friday evening after a two-vehicle crash on Ga. 52 near Magnolia Station Drive. Georgia State Patrol reports that Cindy Flanagan, 48, was driving her Honda Accord eastbound on Ga. 52. She was driving on a curve when her car crossed the centerline and struck a tractor-trailer head-on that was traveling in the westbound lane. Flanagan suffered fatal injuries.
LULA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman killed in hit-and-run near I-20 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed a woman along a busy DeKalb County roadway Saturday evening. It happened around 7:30 p.m. along Gresham Road near Interstate 20. DeKalb County police said the woman was already dead when officers arrived at the scene.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Suspect in cemetery statue thefts arrested after pursuit of stolen vehicle

The man suspected in the theft of several animal statues from Gainesville’s Memorial Park Cemetery was arrested over the weekend after he led law enforcement officers on a chase in a stolen pickup truck. Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators had issued warrants for the arrest of Santiago Morales Villalobos,...
GAINESVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Woman dies in wrong-way wreck on I-75/I-285 ramp in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 30-year-old Mableton woman died early Friday morning in a wrong-way wreck that happened on I-75 North, police said. According to the Cobb County Police Department, Chassity E. Hogan initiated the wreck driving southbound on I-75 North. It was not clear where she got on the interstate or how she came to be traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.
COBB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

No injuries reported after Hall County house fire

No one was injured after a house fire early Sunday morning off Springdale Forrest Boulevard in Hall County. According to a press release from Hall County Fire Rescue, crews arrived at the fire in the 3300 block of Springdale Forrest Boulevard at about 6:40 a.m. Arriving crews found the two-story...
HALL COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Marietta police shoot gun-wielding man on roof of home, they say

MARIETTA, Ga. — A man who was believed to be suicidal was shot Saturday night by officers when he refused verbal commands and pointed a rifle at them, police said. The Marietta Police Department said they were called to a home off Frances Avenue around 10:30 p.m. The caller told dispatchers that his son was "in a crisis and suicidal."
MARIETTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Towns County wreck claims life of Hiawassee man

A 23-year-old Hiawassee man died Tuesday morning when his truck left the road and struck a tree on Ga. 288 (Sunnyside Road) in Towns County. The Georgia State Patrol said Trenton Wayne Whidden’s 1998 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling east on Ga. 288 near Gibson Hill when the driver failed to maintain lane, crossed the centerline, left the road and traveled down an embankment.
TOWNS COUNTY, GA
